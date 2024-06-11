HLRE Holding Oyj: HLRE Holding Plc's interim report 1 February - 30 April 2024

11.6.2024 10:00:00 EEST | HLRE Holding Oyj | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)
HLRE Holding Group
Report 1 February - 30 April 2024
Comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period previous year.
Brief Look at February - April 2024
- Q1 revenue decreased by 21% to EUR 20,5 EUR million (EUR 25,9 Million).
- Q1 gross profit decreased to EUR 8,5 million (EUR 9,8 Million).
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA was EUR 0,6 million (EUR 0,9 million).
- Q1 net cash from operating activities was EUR -3,1 million (EUR 1,4 Million).
Key Figures
HLRE HOLDING GROUP
EUR Million
|Feb - April 24
Q1
|Feb - April 23
Q1
|Feb 23 - Jan 24
Q1-Q4
|Revenue
|20,5
|25,9
|108,5
|Gross profit
|8,5
|9,8
|42,6
|Gross margin,%
|41,5 %
|37,8 %
|39,3 %
|Adjusted EBITDA
|0,6
|0,9
|3,8
|EBIT
|-1,5
|-1,9
|-10,5
|Net cash from operating activities
|-3,1
|1,4
|4,4
Company description
HLRE Holding Group (commonly known as Vesivek Group) is a leading provider of roof and roof product renovations offered primarily to detached and row houses in Finland and Sweden under the brand name Vesivek. In addition to roof and roof product installations, Vesivek provides underground drain renovations in eight locations in Finland. The Group also develops, manufactures, and sells high quality rainwater systems and roof safety products.
HLRE Holding Group operated in 14 locations in Finland and three locations in Sweden in April 2024 and employs around 700 employees currently on average. The Group has two in-house manufacturing facilities in Finland, steel roofing profile production in Pirkkala and manufacture of rainwater systems and roof safety products in Orimattila.
Management Overview of the first quarter
On 30 January 2024, the Group announced that it had successfully concluded the negotiations with the majority holder of the bond on the terms and conditions for refinancing the bond, while at the same time announcing that, as the maturity of the outstanding bonds, being 12 February 2024, was approaching, it will request for a one-month extension to finalize the terms and conditions. On 5 February 2024, the Group announced that the majority of the bondholders had approved the one-month extension. In February 2024, the Group continued to finalize the terms and conditions of the bond, announcing on 8 March 2024 the refinancing of the three-year SEK 300 million bond and the registration of the bond with Nasdaq Stockholm on 13 March 2024.
In addition, the terms and conditions of the bond included a five-year convertible bond of EUR 3 million issued by the Company's principal shareholders.
In the first quarter of 2024, the Group continued the organizational efficiency measures it initiated in 2023 in a few of Vesivek Oy's units. The negotiations resulted in the termination of employment of about 20 people during the first quarter of 2024.
Q1 financial performance in installation business areas in Finland were below forecasted. Low sales volumes and short order backlog led to inefficiency in installations in Finland and to weaker profitability.
First quarter February - April 2024
Q1 revenue decreased by 21 % to EUR 20,5 Million (25,9 Million). Low sales volumes and short order backlog in roof and underground drain installations in Finland, but also change negotiations concluded in Q1 around units in Finland had negative impact both on revenue and profit in Q1. Gross profit was EUR 8,5 million (9,8 Million) in Q1.
Q1 reported EBITDA was EUR 0,3 Million (0,1 Million) and adjusted EBITDA EUR 0,6 Million (0,9 Million). Reported adjustments totaled to EUR 0,3 Million including one-offs regarding restructuring costs in the businesses in Finland, EUR 0,25 Million and other non-recurring costs, EUR 0,05 Million. Impact of the adjustments to the operating cashflow in Q4 amounted to EUR 0,3 Million.
Q1 net cash from operating activities was EUR -3,1 Million (1,4 Million) due to weak business performance in Q1, some negative net working capital changes and net financial items regarding refinancing the SEK 300 Million bond. Net change in cash and cash equivalents in Q1 was EUR -0,15 Million.
Risks and uncertainties
The Group's revenues and operating profit are affected by general economic conditions, which are, in turn, influenced by many factors beyond the Group's control. The Group currently operates in Finland and Sweden. Currently, the majority of the Group's operations are located in Finland but growth in both markets, for example, by way of increasing market share and/or expanding the Group's product and service offering is an important factor in fulfilling the Group's strategic objectives. Respectively, the Group's revenue and operating profit are particularly susceptible to general economic conditions and perception of future general economic conditions in the Finnish and Swedish markets.
Uncertainty or adverse trends in general economic conditions could affect the Group's business and demand for the Group's products and services through, inter alia, affecting consumer confidence as well as through adverse impacts on the business activities of the Group's corporate clients purchasing the Group's rainwater systems and roof safety products. Importantly, the general economic conditions may adversely affect the level and cost of financing available to the Group's consumer and corporate clients to make investments in renovations and refurbishments. Moreover, increases in the costs of financing and decreases in the level of available financing may adversely affect the Group's ability to make investments and fulfil its strategic objectives and may have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position and results. Through its manufacturing operations, the Group is furthermore exposed to the risk of fluctuations in certain commodity prices (such as steel, aluminium and wood) and energy prices (especially through fuel costs for vehicles) and increases in prices due to economic disruptions and changes in general market conditions may have an adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position and results. All of the factors mentioned above could harm the Group's operations and the Group cannot predict the ways in which the future economic environment and market conditions may affect the Group's operations.
In general, the frequency of accidents at construction sites is worth noticing and the Group operates in a business segment subject to extensive laws and regulations regarding the work environment. Despite required health and safety measures and, for example, the use of scaffoldings on its construction sites improving the safety of the personnel, the Group is exposed to the risk of, possibly even fatal, accidents at the workplace especially on its roof renovation sites but also at its manufacturing facilities. In addition to physical injuries, employees of the Group are exposed to risks related to hazardous substances as certain of the Groups renovation sites contain asbestos. Respectively, the Group must also comply with specific environmental regulations with respect to asbestos. Finnish legislation includes particularly stringent requirements for any activities involving asbestos and the safety requirements for such activities. Any failure to comply with the regulations concerning health and safety or asbestos related activities may result in liability for the Group and/or the Group's permit being revoked. For example, if Group's permit to handle asbestos would be revoked, the Group would need to stop all business activities relating to handling of asbestos and acquire the work through subcontractors. Moreover, all potential accidents and health impacts have an adverse effect on its personnel's well-being. The Group as an employer is exposed to the risks related to health and safety issues of its employees possibly resulting in reduced working capacity of employees.
The Group may, in the future, become in breach of financial covenants and other obligations in its financing agreements that constitute grounds for termination or acceleration. A failure by the Group to obtain necessary capital in the future, or obtaining financing on less favourable terms, may have an adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position and results.
For more information
Jari Raudanpää, CFO
+358 40 566 6399
jari.raudanpaa@vesivek.fi
|HLRE Holding Group
|2611405-7
|Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|1000 EUR
|1.2.2024-30.4.2024
|1.2.2023-30.4.2023
|1.2.2023-31.1.2024
|REVENUE
|20 547
|25 907
|108 161
|Other operating income
|643
|282
|1 330
|Materials and services
|-7 116
|-9 259
|-39 864
|Employee benefits expense
|-9 390
|-11 185
|-46 487
|Depreciation and amortisation
|-1 830
|-1 922
|-12 810
|Other operating expenses
|-4 399
|-5 706
|-21 001
|OPERATING PROFIT
|-1 545
|-1 883
|-10 671
|Finance income
|1 193
|83
|259
|Finance cost
|-1 259
|-1 073
|-4 635
|Finance income and expense
|-66
|-990
|-4 376
|PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX
|-1 611
|-2 874
|-15 047
|Tax on income from operations
|243
|473
|1 769
|PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|-1 367
|-2 400
|-13 278
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|-1 253
|-2 362
|-13 113
|Non-controlling interests
|-115
|-39
|-165
|-1 367
|-2 400
|-13 278
|Other comprehensive income:
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|-79
|1
|12
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|-79
|1
|12
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|-1 447
|-2 400
|-13 266
|Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|Owners of the parent company
|-1 325
|-2 361
|-13 102
|Non-controlling interests
|-121
|-39
|-164
|-1 447
|-2 400
|-13 266
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|1000 EUR
|30.4.2024
|30.4.2023
|31.1.2024
|ASSETS
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Goodwill
|35 273
|40 304
|35 273
|Intangible assets
|651
|764
|685
|Property, plant, equipment
|25 109
|25 036
|26 263
|Other non-current financial assets
|48
|48
|48
|Loan receivables
|10
|23
|13
|Deferred tax assets
|2 195
|632
|1 940
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|63 286
|66 807
|64 221
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Inventories
|13 274
|15 351
|12 833
|Trade and other receivables
|8 084
|10 375
|9 494
|Loan receivables
|51
|53
|625
|Income tax receivable
|831
|475
|713
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2 423
|3 514
|2 574
|CURRENT ASSETS
|24 663
|29 767
|22 433
|ASSETS
|87 949
|96 574
|86 654
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Owners of the parent company
|Share capital
|80
|80
|80
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|18 002
|18 002
|18 002
|Translation differences
|-208
|-150
|-140
|Retained earnings
|-4 860
|7 152
|-3 599
|Owners of the parent company
|13 013
|25 084
|14 343
|Non-controlling interests
|-213
|33
|-91
|EQUITY
|12 801
|25 117
|14 252
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Finance and lease liabilities
|54 427
|23 831
|10 738
|Employee benefit obligation
|400
|427
|400
|Deferred tax liabilities
|101
|102
|105
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|54 929
|24 359
|11 243
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Finance and lease liabilities
|5 411
|30 563
|42 066
|Other current liabilities
|14 672
|14 716
|17 098
|Derivatives
|0
|1 572
|1 852
|Income tax liabilities
|137
|246
|143
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|20 219
|47 098
|61 159
|Liabilities
|75 148
|71 457
|72 401
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|87 949
|96 574
|86 654
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, indirect
|1000 EUR
|1.2.2024-30.4.2024
|1.2.2023-30.4.2023
|1.2.2023-31.1.2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|-1 367
|-2 400
|-13 278
|Adjustments to the profit/loss for the period
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|1 830
|1 922
|12 810
|Financial income and expenses
|1 175
|915
|3 801
|Tax on income from operations
|-243
|-473
|-1 769
|Other adjustments
|-1 392
|226
|169
|Adjustments total
|1 369
|2 590
|15 011
|Working capital changes
|Increase / decrease in inventories
|-524
|405
|2 947
|Increase / decrease in trade and other receivables
|-1 888
|-538
|3 584
|Increase / decrease in trade payables
|2 169
|2 195
|-541
|Interest paid
|-379
|-675
|-3 030
|Interest received
|43
|29
|192
|Other financial items
|-2 369
|-2
|-12
|Income taxes paid
|-146
|-204
|-551
|Net cash from operating activities
|-3 091
|1 399
|4 322
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
|-84
|-308
|-999
|Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets
|48
|112
|587
|Disposal of subsidiaries
|0
|0
|0
|Loans granted
|-1
|-10
|-9
|Proceeds from repayments of loans
|4
|4
|14
|Addition / deduction of cash equivalents
|-12
|1
|0
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-45
|-201
|-407
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Purchase of treasury shares
|-5
|0
|0
|Proceeds from current borrowings
|976
|0
|0
|Proceeds from non-current borrowings
|3 000
|0
|0
|Payment of lease liabilities
|-987
|-1 242
|-4 898
|Net cash used in financing activities
|2 984
|-1 242
|-4 898
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|-152
|-43
|-983
|Cash and cash equivalents, opening amount
|2 574
|3 557
|3 557
|Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|-152
|-43
|-983
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2 423
|3 514
|2 574
|Cash and cash equivalents, other arrangements
|0
|0
|0
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Attributable to owners of the Company
|1000 EUR
|Share capital
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|Translation differences
|Retained earnings
|Total
|Non-controlling interests
|Total equity
|EQUITY 1.2.2024
|80
|18 002
|-136
|-3 602
|14 343
|-91
|14 252
|Comprehensive income
|Profit/loss for the period
|-1 253
|-1 253
|-115
|-1 367
|Other comprehensive income:
|Translation differences
|0
|0
|-72
|0
|-72
|-7
|-79
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|0
|0
|-72
|-1 253
|-1 325
|-121
|-1 447
Transfer of fair value reserve upon disposal of equity
investments designated as at FVTOCI
|0
|0
|0
|Transactions with owners
|Acquisition of treasury shares
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|-5
|0
|-5
|TOTAL EQUITY 30.4.2024
|80
|18 002
|-208
|-4 860
|13 013
|-213
12 801
|1000 EUR
|Share capital
|Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
|Translation differences
|Retained earnings
|Total
|Non-controlling interests
|Total equity
|EQUITY 1.2.2023
|80
|18 002
|-151
|9 511
|27 442
|71
|27 512
|Comprehensive income
|Profit/loss for the period
|-2 368
|-2 368
|-39
|-2 407
|Other comprehensive income:
|Translation differences
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|0
|0
|1
|-2 368
|-2 368
|-39
|-2 407
|Other changes
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Total transactions with owners
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
|TOTAL EQUITY 30.4.2023
|80
|18 002
|-150
|7 146
|25 077
|33
|25 110
Use of Alternative Performance Measures
Alternative Performance Measures (APM) are financial measures of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than financial measures defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. HLRE Group reports the financial measures [Gross profit], [Gross margin] and [Adjusted EBITDA] in its quarterly reports, which are not financial measures as defined in IFRS. The Group believes that the alternative performance measures provide significant additional information on HLRE's results of operations, financial position and cash flows The APMs are used consistently over time and accompanied by comparatives for the previous periods.
Gross profit= Revenues - cost of goods sold
Gross margin (%) = Gross profit in relation to Revenue
EBITDA = Operating profit (EBIT) + Depreciation + Amortization
EBITDA % = EBITDA in relation to Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - EBITDA Adjustments
Adjusted EBITDA % = (EBITDA - EBITDA Adjustments) / Revenue
Operating profit (EBIT) % = Operating profit in relation to Revenue
EBITDA adjustments = One-offs regarding restructuring costs and other non-recurring costs