HLRE Holding Oyj: HLRE Holding Plc's interim report 1 February - 30 April 2024

11.6.2024 10:00:00 EEST | HLRE Holding Oyj | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

HLRE Holding Group

Report 1 February - 30 April 2024

Comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period previous year.

Brief Look at February - April 2024

Q1 revenue decreased by 21% to EUR 20,5 EUR million (EUR 25,9 Million).

Q1 gross profit decreased to EUR 8,5 million (EUR 9,8 Million).

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was EUR 0,6 million (EUR 0,9 million).

Q1 net cash from operating activities was EUR -3,1 million (EUR 1,4 Million).

Key Figures

HLRE HOLDING GROUP EUR Million Feb - April 24

Q1 Feb - April 23

Q1 Feb 23 - Jan 24

Q1-Q4 Revenue 20,5 25,9 108,5 Gross profit 8,5 9,8 42,6 Gross margin,% 41,5 % 37,8 % 39,3 % Adjusted EBITDA 0,6 0,9 3,8 EBIT -1,5 -1,9 -10,5 Net cash from operating activities -3,1 1,4 4,4

Company description

HLRE Holding Group (commonly known as Vesivek Group) is a leading provider of roof and roof product renovations offered primarily to detached and row houses in Finland and Sweden under the brand name Vesivek. In addition to roof and roof product installations, Vesivek provides underground drain renovations in eight locations in Finland. The Group also develops, manufactures, and sells high quality rainwater systems and roof safety products.

HLRE Holding Group operated in 14 locations in Finland and three locations in Sweden in April 2024 and employs around 700 employees currently on average. The Group has two in-house manufacturing facilities in Finland, steel roofing profile production in Pirkkala and manufacture of rainwater systems and roof safety products in Orimattila.

Management Overview of the first quarter

On 30 January 2024, the Group announced that it had successfully concluded the negotiations with the majority holder of the bond on the terms and conditions for refinancing the bond, while at the same time announcing that, as the maturity of the outstanding bonds, being 12 February 2024, was approaching, it will request for a one-month extension to finalize the terms and conditions. On 5 February 2024, the Group announced that the majority of the bondholders had approved the one-month extension. In February 2024, the Group continued to finalize the terms and conditions of the bond, announcing on 8 March 2024 the refinancing of the three-year SEK 300 million bond and the registration of the bond with Nasdaq Stockholm on 13 March 2024.

In addition, the terms and conditions of the bond included a five-year convertible bond of EUR 3 million issued by the Company's principal shareholders.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Group continued the organizational efficiency measures it initiated in 2023 in a few of Vesivek Oy's units. The negotiations resulted in the termination of employment of about 20 people during the first quarter of 2024.

Q1 financial performance in installation business areas in Finland were below forecasted. Low sales volumes and short order backlog led to inefficiency in installations in Finland and to weaker profitability.

First quarter February - April 2024

Q1 revenue decreased by 21 % to EUR 20,5 Million (25,9 Million). Low sales volumes and short order backlog in roof and underground drain installations in Finland, but also change negotiations concluded in Q1 around units in Finland had negative impact both on revenue and profit in Q1. Gross profit was EUR 8,5 million (9,8 Million) in Q1.

Q1 reported EBITDA was EUR 0,3 Million (0,1 Million) and adjusted EBITDA EUR 0,6 Million (0,9 Million). Reported adjustments totaled to EUR 0,3 Million including one-offs regarding restructuring costs in the businesses in Finland, EUR 0,25 Million and other non-recurring costs, EUR 0,05 Million. Impact of the adjustments to the operating cashflow in Q4 amounted to EUR 0,3 Million.

Q1 net cash from operating activities was EUR -3,1 Million (1,4 Million) due to weak business performance in Q1, some negative net working capital changes and net financial items regarding refinancing the SEK 300 Million bond. Net change in cash and cash equivalents in Q1 was EUR -0,15 Million.

Risks and uncertainties

The Group's revenues and operating profit are affected by general economic conditions, which are, in turn, influenced by many factors beyond the Group's control. The Group currently operates in Finland and Sweden. Currently, the majority of the Group's operations are located in Finland but growth in both markets, for example, by way of increasing market share and/or expanding the Group's product and service offering is an important factor in fulfilling the Group's strategic objectives. Respectively, the Group's revenue and operating profit are particularly susceptible to general economic conditions and perception of future general economic conditions in the Finnish and Swedish markets.

Uncertainty or adverse trends in general economic conditions could affect the Group's business and demand for the Group's products and services through, inter alia, affecting consumer confidence as well as through adverse impacts on the business activities of the Group's corporate clients purchasing the Group's rainwater systems and roof safety products. Importantly, the general economic conditions may adversely affect the level and cost of financing available to the Group's consumer and corporate clients to make investments in renovations and refurbishments. Moreover, increases in the costs of financing and decreases in the level of available financing may adversely affect the Group's ability to make investments and fulfil its strategic objectives and may have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position and results. Through its manufacturing operations, the Group is furthermore exposed to the risk of fluctuations in certain commodity prices (such as steel, aluminium and wood) and energy prices (especially through fuel costs for vehicles) and increases in prices due to economic disruptions and changes in general market conditions may have an adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position and results. All of the factors mentioned above could harm the Group's operations and the Group cannot predict the ways in which the future economic environment and market conditions may affect the Group's operations.

In general, the frequency of accidents at construction sites is worth noticing and the Group operates in a business segment subject to extensive laws and regulations regarding the work environment. Despite required health and safety measures and, for example, the use of scaffoldings on its construction sites improving the safety of the personnel, the Group is exposed to the risk of, possibly even fatal, accidents at the workplace especially on its roof renovation sites but also at its manufacturing facilities. In addition to physical injuries, employees of the Group are exposed to risks related to hazardous substances as certain of the Groups renovation sites contain asbestos. Respectively, the Group must also comply with specific environmental regulations with respect to asbestos. Finnish legislation includes particularly stringent requirements for any activities involving asbestos and the safety requirements for such activities. Any failure to comply with the regulations concerning health and safety or asbestos related activities may result in liability for the Group and/or the Group's permit being revoked. For example, if Group's permit to handle asbestos would be revoked, the Group would need to stop all business activities relating to handling of asbestos and acquire the work through subcontractors. Moreover, all potential accidents and health impacts have an adverse effect on its personnel's well-being. The Group as an employer is exposed to the risks related to health and safety issues of its employees possibly resulting in reduced working capacity of employees.

The Group may, in the future, become in breach of financial covenants and other obligations in its financing agreements that constitute grounds for termination or acceleration. A failure by the Group to obtain necessary capital in the future, or obtaining financing on less favourable terms, may have an adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position and results.

For more information

Jari Raudanpää, CFO

+358 40 566 6399

jari.raudanpaa@vesivek.fi

HLRE Holding Group 2611405-7 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 1000 EUR 1.2.2024-30.4.2024 1.2.2023-30.4.2023 1.2.2023-31.1.2024 REVENUE 20 547 25 907 108 161 Other operating income 643 282 1 330 Materials and services -7 116 -9 259 -39 864 Employee benefits expense -9 390 -11 185 -46 487 Depreciation and amortisation -1 830 -1 922 -12 810 Other operating expenses -4 399 -5 706 -21 001 OPERATING PROFIT -1 545 -1 883 -10 671 Finance income 1 193 83 259 Finance cost -1 259 -1 073 -4 635 Finance income and expense -66 -990 -4 376 PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX -1 611 -2 874 -15 047 Tax on income from operations 243 473 1 769 PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -1 367 -2 400 -13 278 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company -1 253 -2 362 -13 113 Non-controlling interests -115 -39 -165 -1 367 -2 400 -13 278 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations -79 1 12 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss -79 1 12 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME -1 447 -2 400 -13 266 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company -1 325 -2 361 -13 102 Non-controlling interests -121 -39 -164 -1 447 -2 400 -13 266

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 1000 EUR 30.4.2024 30.4.2023 31.1.2024 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Goodwill 35 273 40 304 35 273 Intangible assets 651 764 685 Property, plant, equipment 25 109 25 036 26 263 Other non-current financial assets 48 48 48 Loan receivables 10 23 13 Deferred tax assets 2 195 632 1 940 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 63 286 66 807 64 221 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 13 274 15 351 12 833 Trade and other receivables 8 084 10 375 9 494 Loan receivables 51 53 625 Income tax receivable 831 475 713 Cash and cash equivalents 2 423 3 514 2 574 CURRENT ASSETS 24 663 29 767 22 433 ASSETS 87 949 96 574 86 654 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Owners of the parent company Share capital 80 80 80 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 18 002 18 002 18 002 Translation differences -208 -150 -140 Retained earnings -4 860 7 152 -3 599 Owners of the parent company 13 013 25 084 14 343 Non-controlling interests -213 33 -91 EQUITY 12 801 25 117 14 252 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Finance and lease liabilities 54 427 23 831 10 738 Employee benefit obligation 400 427 400 Deferred tax liabilities 101 102 105 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 54 929 24 359 11 243 CURRENT LIABILITIES Finance and lease liabilities 5 411 30 563 42 066 Other current liabilities 14 672 14 716 17 098 Derivatives 0 1 572 1 852 Income tax liabilities 137 246 143 CURRENT LIABILITIES 20 219 47 098 61 159 Liabilities 75 148 71 457 72 401 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 87 949 96 574 86 654

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, indirect 1000 EUR 1.2.2024-30.4.2024 1.2.2023-30.4.2023 1.2.2023-31.1.2024 Cash flows from operating activities PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -1 367 -2 400 -13 278 Adjustments to the profit/loss for the period Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1 830 1 922 12 810 Financial income and expenses 1 175 915 3 801 Tax on income from operations -243 -473 -1 769 Other adjustments -1 392 226 169 Adjustments total 1 369 2 590 15 011 Working capital changes Increase / decrease in inventories -524 405 2 947 Increase / decrease in trade and other receivables -1 888 -538 3 584 Increase / decrease in trade payables 2 169 2 195 -541 Interest paid -379 -675 -3 030 Interest received 43 29 192 Other financial items -2 369 -2 -12 Income taxes paid -146 -204 -551 Net cash from operating activities -3 091 1 399 4 322 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of tangible and intangible assets -84 -308 -999 Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets 48 112 587 Disposal of subsidiaries 0 0 0 Loans granted -1 -10 -9 Proceeds from repayments of loans 4 4 14 Addition / deduction of cash equivalents -12 1 0 Net cash used in investing activities -45 -201 -407 Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of treasury shares -5 0 0 Proceeds from current borrowings 976 0 0 Proceeds from non-current borrowings 3 000 0 0 Payment of lease liabilities -987 -1 242 -4 898 Net cash used in financing activities 2 984 -1 242 -4 898 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -152 -43 -983 Cash and cash equivalents, opening amount 2 574 3 557 3 557 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -152 -43 -983 Cash and cash equivalents 2 423 3 514 2 574 Cash and cash equivalents, other arrangements 0 0 0

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Attributable to owners of the Company

1000 EUR Share capital Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity EQUITY 1.2.2024 80 18 002 -136 -3 602 14 343 -91 14 252 Comprehensive income Profit/loss for the period -1 253 -1 253 -115 -1 367 Other comprehensive income: Translation differences 0 0 -72 0 -72 -7 -79 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 0 0 -72 -1 253 -1 325 -121 -1 447 Transfer of fair value reserve upon disposal of equity investments designated as at FVTOCI 0 0 0 Transactions with owners Acquisition of treasury shares 0 0 0 -5 -5 0 -5 TOTAL EQUITY 30.4.2024 80 18 002 -208 -4 860 13 013 -213 12 801

1000 EUR Share capital Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity EQUITY 1.2.2023 80 18 002 -151 9 511 27 442 71 27 512 Comprehensive income Profit/loss for the period -2 368 -2 368 -39 -2 407 Other comprehensive income: Translation differences 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 0 0 1 -2 368 -2 368 -39 -2 407 Other changes 0 0 0 3 3 1 5 Total transactions with owners 0 0 0 3 3 1 4 Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries TOTAL EQUITY 30.4.2023 80 18 002 -150 7 146 25 077 33 25 110

Use of Alternative Performance Measures

Alternative Performance Measures (APM) are financial measures of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than financial measures defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. HLRE Group reports the financial measures [Gross profit], [Gross margin] and [Adjusted EBITDA] in its quarterly reports, which are not financial measures as defined in IFRS. The Group believes that the alternative performance measures provide significant additional information on HLRE's results of operations, financial position and cash flows The APMs are used consistently over time and accompanied by comparatives for the previous periods.

Gross profit= Revenues - cost of goods sold

Gross margin (%) = Gross profit in relation to Revenue

EBITDA = Operating profit (EBIT) + Depreciation + Amortization

EBITDA % = EBITDA in relation to Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - EBITDA Adjustments

Adjusted EBITDA % = (EBITDA - EBITDA Adjustments) / Revenue

Operating profit (EBIT) % = Operating profit in relation to Revenue

EBITDA adjustments = One-offs regarding restructuring costs and other non-recurring costs