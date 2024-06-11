

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen declined to a record low of 175.52 against the Swiss franc and a 4-day low of 169.42 against the euro, from early highs of 175.00 and 168.94, respectively.



The yen slipped to a 1-week low of 200.40 against the pound and an 8-day low of 157.37 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 199.92 and 157.02, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 103.94, 96.41 and 114.36 from early highs of 103.63, 96.18 and 114.05, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 177.00 against the franc, 174.00 against the euro, 204.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback, 105.00 against the aussie, 97.00 against the kiwi and 116.00 against the loonie.



