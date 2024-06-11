Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Adds Project Development Expertise to Board with Addition of Gil Lawson

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX-V:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Mr. Gil Lawson to the Board of Directors as an independent director.

Gil Lawson is an experienced mining professional engineer with over 38 years of experience in project development, mine planning, and mine management. Between 1986 and 2020 he held a number of increasingly senior technical and leadership roles at Placer Dome Inc., De Beers Canada, and Goldcorp Inc., including the management of the Musselwhite, Campbell and Snap Lake mines. Between 2017 and 2020 he served as Chief Operating Officer of TMAC Resources, then interim General Manager for Kinross Gold Corporation's Tasiast Mine in Mauritania, and most recently as Chief Operating Officer for Calibre Mining Corporation's Valentine Gold Project. Mr. Lawson's past Board experience includes serving as an independent director for Great Bear Resources where he helped guide the successful sale of the company to Kinross. Mr. Lawson holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

Snowline Gold Board Chair Craig Hart stated that "Mr. Lawson's appointment will bring valuable experience, skill sets and new perspectives to the Board as well as adding technical strength in project development which is increasingly relevant to Snowline's growth."

Mr. Lawson indicated "I am excited to join the Snowline Gold team as an Independent Director and to work towards advancing this exciting project in Canada's newest gold district. I look forward to adding to the technical excellence of this fast-growing and dynamic team, and ensuring that Snowline's guiding principles of environmental respect, building community, going big and doing things right, shape the future".

Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl concluded "We are pleased to welcome Gil Lawson to Snowline's Board of Directors. His appointment adds a significant new dimension that will help to guide our company. His depth of experience in planning, developing and operating mines is highly relevant as we work to explore, expand, and advance our flagship Valley discovery."

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >360,000 ha (>3,600 km2). The Company is exploring its flagship >110,000 ha (>1,100 km2) Rogue gold project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox Mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Craig J.R. Hart

Independent Board Chair

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.

+1 778 650 5485

info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View the original press release on accesswire.com