OneMeta AI: Revolutionizing Healthcare Accessibility: LCP Transportation Partners with OneMeta's VerbumCall for Multilingual Patient Support

OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTCQB:ONEI), the most innovative and advanced provider of real-time AI-powered translation and transcription services, announced a partnership with LCP Transportation demonstrating adoption and commitment to improving healthcare accessibility while serving the demand in of call centers in the space. By removing language barriers, VerbumCall ensures that non-English-speaking patients receive the same level of care and attention as English-speaking patients, thus promoting inclusivity and equity in healthcare services.

Denis Suggs, CEO of LCP Transportation, stated, "We are excited to leverage VerbumCall to enhance our non-emergency medical transportation services. By integrating this advanced AI-powered solution into our global call center software, we can ensure that our team communicates effectively with members who speak different languages, removing language barriers and improving the overall patient experience. VerbumCall's seamless over-the-phone interpretation allows us to provide timely, accurate, and compassionate service, ensuring that every patient receives the care they need without delay. This integration aligns with our mission to make healthcare accessible and equitable for all, regardless of linguistic differences"

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta, responded to the endorsement from LCP Transportation, stating, "We are honored to support LCP Transportation in enhancing their non-emergency medical transportation services with VerbumCall. Our technology's ability to provide real-time, multilingual communication ensures that patients receive the care they need without language barriers. This contract exemplifies how AI can be leveraged to improve accessibility and inclusivity in critical healthcare services, making a tangible difference in people's lives.

LCP Transportation, LLC., is a proven provider of non-emergency transportation solutions. Established in 1998, LCP continues to be a valued partner for national MCOs and HMOs, providing efficient transportation management and customer service. The company strategically focuses on core disciplines such as Medicaid transportation, transportation brokering, utilization management reporting, call center services, and proprietary transportation software. LCP is a single-source provider for scheduling and dispatching, transportation management, utilization management, and quality assurance, thereby enabling Medicaid Managed Care Programs to focus upon medical utilization and wellness programs or other core competencies. LCP also provides Medicaid Managed Care Claims Processing for Emergency Ambulance Transportation from receipt to final adjudication.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

