Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
Iveco Group N.V. signs a 150 million euro term loan facility with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to support investments in research, development and innovation

Turin, 11th June 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain and related Financial Services arenas, has successfully signed a term loan facility of 150 million euros with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), for the creation of new projects in Italy dedicated to research, development and innovation.

In detail, through the resources made available by CDP, Iveco Group will develop innovative technologies and architectures in the field of electric propulsion and further develop solutions for autonomous driving, digitalisation and vehicle connectivity aimed at increasing efficiency, safety, driving comfort and productivity. The financed investments, which will have a 5-year amortising profile, will be made by Iveco Group in Italy by the end of 2025.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

