Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KEMPOWER CORPORATION ON 12 JUNE 2024

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JUNE 2024 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KEMPOWER CORPORATION ON 12 JUNE 2024 The shares of Kempower Corporation will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 12, 2024. The shares of Kempower Corporation will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on June 11, 2024. Basic information on Kempower Corporation as of June 12, 2024: Trading code: KEMPOWR Issuer code: KEMPOWR ISIN-code: FI4000513593 LEI code: 743700EIG9TDB5QNZS09 Orderbook id: 243297 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 55 542 920 Listing date on the Official List: 12 June 2024 Industry: 50 Industrials ICB Supersector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services Market Cap Segment: Large Cap Managing director: Tomi Ristimäki Address: Ala Okeroistentie 29 FI-15700 Lahti FINLAND Phone: +358 29 0021900 Internet: https://kempower.com/ Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260