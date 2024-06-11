Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
WKN: A3C9H1 | ISIN: FI4000513593 | Ticker-Symbol: D9C
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2024 12:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KEMPOWER CORPORATION ON 12 JUNE 2024

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JUNE 2024  SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KEMPOWER CORPORATION ON 12
JUNE 2024 

The shares of Kempower Corporation will be listed on the Official List of
Nasdaq Helsinki on June 12, 2024. The shares of Kempower Corporation will be
traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on June
11, 2024. 

Basic information on Kempower Corporation as of June 12, 2024:

Trading code: KEMPOWR

Issuer code: KEMPOWR

ISIN-code: FI4000513593

LEI code: 743700EIG9TDB5QNZS09

Orderbook id: 243297

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181

MIC: XHEL

Number of shares: 55 542 920

Listing date on the Official List: 12 June 2024

Industry: 50 Industrials

ICB Supersector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services

Market Cap Segment: Large Cap

Managing director: Tomi Ristimäki

Address: Ala Okeroistentie 29

        FI-15700 Lahti

        FINLAND

Phone: +358 29 0021900

Internet: https://kempower.com/



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
