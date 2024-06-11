Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
WKN: A3C9H1 | ISIN: FI4000513593 | Ticker-Symbol: D9C
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2024 12:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: KEMPOWER CORPORATION: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JUNE  2024   SHARES

KEMPOWER CORPORATION: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE
OFFICIAL LIST 

At the request of Kempower Corporation, the company's shares will be removed
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from June 12, 2024 the shares
will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. 

An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was
sent separately. 

The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is June 11,
2024. 

Identifiers:

Trading code: KEMPOWR

ISIN-code: FI4000513593

Orderbook id: 243297



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
