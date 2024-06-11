Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: KEMPOWER CORPORATION: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JUNE 2024 SHARES KEMPOWER CORPORATION: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST At the request of Kempower Corporation, the company's shares will be removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from June 12, 2024 the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was sent separately. The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is June 11, 2024. Identifiers: Trading code: KEMPOWR ISIN-code: FI4000513593 Orderbook id: 243297 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260