

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains one of caution as monetary policy anxiety and political uncertainty swayed investor appetite. Markets await the Fed's interest rate decision as well as consumer price inflation readings due on Wednesday and the producer price inflation readings due on Thursday. Though the Fed is not seen cutting rates, markets are keen to hear the Fed's forward guidance on interest rate cuts.



Wall Street Futures are trading lower. European benchmarks are trading in the red amidst political uncertainty in Europe. Asian shares finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index is firm above the flatline. Bond yields are moving in a mixed manner. Crude oil prices slipped ahead of Fed decision. Gold prices also declined amidst rate jitters. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,726.00, down 0.37% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,346.10, down 0.27% Germany's DAX at 18,382.65, down 0.57% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,172.47, down 0.68% France's CAC 40 at 7,828.47, down 0.83% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,979.65, down 0.73% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,128.50, up 0.19% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,755.40, down 1.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,028.05, down 0.76% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,176.34, down 1.04%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0753, down 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.2735, up 0.04% USD/JPY at 157.24, up 0.14% AUD/USD at 0.6595, down 0.20% USD/CAD at 1.3775, up 0.12% Dollar Index at 105.26, up 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.433%, down 0.85% Germany at 2.6620%, down 0.49% France at 3.306%, up 2.04% U.K. at 4.3360%, up 0.28% Japan at 1.013%, down 1.17%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $81.52, down 0.13%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $77.61, down 0.17%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,322.35, down 0.20%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,977.74, down 3.48% Ethereum at $3,510.74, down 4.34% BNB at $609.15, down 5.62% Solana at $153.81, down 3.86% XRP at $0.4848, down 2.39%.



