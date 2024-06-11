BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

June 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 10 June 2024 were:

216.98p Capital only

217.20p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 45,054 ordinary shares on 10th June 2024, the Company has 75,898,693 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,462,612 shares which are held in Treasury.