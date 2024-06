At the request of Climeon AB, the last trading day in Climeon ABs equity right will be changed from June 13, 2024, to June 12, 2024. Short name: CLIME TO 1 B ISIN code: SE0021020765 Orderbook ID: 314597 New last trading day: June 13, 2024. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.