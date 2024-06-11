Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2APAB | ISIN: SE0008348262 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JD
Frankfurt
11.06.24
13:38 Uhr
0,076 Euro
-0,005
-6,06 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2024 14:22 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (Record Id 265352)

With effect from June 12, 2024, the subscription units in ExpreS2ion Biotech
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including June 24, 2024. 


Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   EXPRS2 UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022088183              
Order book ID:  339503                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 12, 2024, the paid subscription units in ExpreS2ion
Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including July 16, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   EXPRS2 BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022088191              
Order book ID:  339502                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.