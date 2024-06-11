Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction: Listing of Prisma Properties AB on Nasdaq Stockholm

Correction refers to first day of trading, marked in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Prisma Properties AB, company registration number 559378-1700, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Prisma Properties AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to June 18, 2024. As per today's date the company has a total of 120,221,538 shares of which 119,021,538 are ordinary shares and 1,200,000 are subordinated shares. Short Name: PRISMA ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0022062055 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 339413 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 164,521,538 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 ----------------------- Supersector code: 3510 ----------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 18 up and including June 20, 2024, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 31-32 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB