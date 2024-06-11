Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Scandinavian Real Heart AB (Record Id 265379)

With effect from June 12, 2024, the subscription units in Scandinavian Real Heart AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 02, 2024. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: HEART UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022240222 Order book ID: 339537 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 12, 2024, the paid subscription units in Scandinavian Real Heart AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 26, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: HEART BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022240230 Order book ID: 339536 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB