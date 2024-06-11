New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - GlobexUS Holdings Corp. ("Horizon Fintex"), the pioneering force powering the regulated tokenized-securities exchange Upstream [1], has entered into a $3.75m share exchange agreement with Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: DLMI) [2], a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in digital assets, SEC-registered tokenized-securities, and tokenized commercial and community real estate.

Horizon Fintex issued 1,250 common shares, priced at $3,000 per share in exchange for 1,000,0000 newly issued common shares in Diamond Lake Minerals. The share exchange partnership is for the mutual benefit of bringing new issuers to list on Upstream, increasing Upstream's trading liquidity, and providing economic benefit to each other's shareholders. Contemporaneously with the share exchange partnership, Diamond Lake Minerals also entered into a Cooperation, Marketing & Referral Agreement with a Horizon Fintex subsidiary as a commercial advisor to introduce and refer issuers seeking to list on Upstream.

Diamond Lake Minerals comes with an impressive portfolio of issuers and a track record of a compliance-first tokenization approach for traditional-equity companies. Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, brings a regulated liquidity venue for the portfolio of Diamond Lake Minerals issuers to reach international investors (excluding U.S. and Canada) who can trade tokenized-securities with a credit/debit card, PayPal, USD, and digital currency in the form of USDC stablecoin.

Uniquely on Upstream, investors are directly connected to the exchange with their Upstream trading app, which eliminates the need for stockbroker middlemen. Investors trade in real-time 20 hours a day, 5 days a week with streamlined onboarding, transparent orderbooks where everyone sees level-2 bids and offers, and the software was designed to prevent short selling, stock lending, wash trades, payment for order flow, and other possible market manipulation techniques thanks to Horizon Fintex's Ethereum smart-contract technologies.

"Diamond Lake Minerals is a fellow believer in the tokenized-security business, and we're thrilled to have them as a shareholder and commercial partner to help expedite our mission of ushering in the future of securities offerings and trading using blockchain," says Horizon CEO and Upstream Co-Creator Brian Collins. "Creating a streamlined onramp for DLMI issuers to deposit shares and list or dual list on Upstream for secondary trading provides issuers with expanded liquidity opportunities and access to Upstreams' growing investor community."

"The DLMI management team along with our advisors are proud to align our efforts with the highly professional and seasoned executives at Horizon Fintex that delivered the Upstream exchange. This is another example of our relentless pursuit to couple successful businesses to the future of DLMI international operations. We are committed to continue intellectual pooling of visionary management teams and technologies to create shareholder value in DLMI," said Michael Reynolds, President & Director of Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

"When I took over DLMI in August of 2023, we set out to build what we believe will be the model of all future public companies, and I knew we could not accomplish that without international partners that know and understand securities laws, rules and regulations, and how we can properly and legally accomplish what we set out to do in the current regulatory frameworks. We found all of that in Horizon Fintex, along with an impressive suite of blockchain technologies, and this partnership is yet another major milestone in the DLMI journey as we continue to build this great company, and strongly execute on our vision and plans," said Brian J. Esposito CEO, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

GlobexUS Holdings Corp. is currently allowing retail investors to invest and own a piece of the technology powering Upstream: https://invest.horizonfintex.com/. Upstream is the only market seeking to offer investors direct exchange access to primary and dual listed equities from all over the world right from their smartphones. Following its mission to democratize stock trading with groundbreaking blockchain software, this investment opportunity gives the international retail investor community the chance to own a piece of the technology powering Upstream and become vested brand ambassadors in the future of trading as both traders and owners.

Investors are not investing directly in Upstream. However, they are investing in GlobexUS Holdings Corp., the parent company of Horizon Globex GmbH, which powers Upstream, earning 50% of the listing and trading revenues generated by Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market. Please read the GlobexUS Holdings Corp. offering information prior to investing.

About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

About GlobexUS Holdings Corp./Horizon Globex GmbH

GlobexUS Holdings Corp. is the parent company of Horizon Globex GmbH, which powers Upstream - the first large-scale application of its compliance and trading technology - operated by a 50/50 JV Partnership with MERJ Exchange Ltd. (MERJ). Horizon Globex GmbH is a fintech company that develops, licenses and powers securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of tokenized-securities. Its in-house software solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading on an Ethereum blockchain, starting with Upstream.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market (https://merj.exchange/), is a global securities trading app. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary, transparency-first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. and Canada to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/GetListed. Upstream is operated by a 50/50 JV Partnership with MERJ Exchange (MERJ) and Horizon Globex GmbH, a wholly owned Swiss subsidiary of GlobexUS Holdings Corp.

Disclaimers

U.S. persons may not deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. NFTs have no royalties, equity ownership, or dividends. NFTs are for utility, collection, redemption, or display purposes only. Anyone may buy and sell NFTs on Upstream. All orders for sale are non-solicited by Upstream and a user's decision to trade securities must be based on their own investment judgment.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency, and a member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority, https://fsaseychelles.sc/, an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement, and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agree to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development-stage companies. U.S. persons may not deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings, and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

NFT products are akin to a digital sticker of an underlying artwork and should not be considered a financial investment; a security token, an e-money token, or a form of digital currency. NFTs should not, therefore, be purchased by anyone seeking financial gain or with an expectation to profit from the purchase, ownership in the entity, dividends or distributions, sale or resale of an NFT. By buying an NFT you agree that you are not doing so for investment purposes or for the purposes of obtaining a security or an appreciating asset. You understand that the benefit you receive for buying an NFT is limited to supporting athletes, celebrities and other brands. You also acknowledge that ownership of an NFT does not carry with it any rights, express or implied, including (without limitation) copyright, trademarks or other intellectual property or proprietary rights in and to the underlying artwork. The copyright to the digital artwork remains with the copyright holder.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-Looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

