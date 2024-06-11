Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
WKN: A403UF | ISIN: SE0022049920 | Ticker-Symbol: LS60
Frankfurt
11.06.24
13:38 Uhr
0,466 Euro
-0,031
-6,19 %
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2024 16:46 Uhr
92 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (Record Id 265418)

With effect from June 12, 2024, the unit rights in Clinical Laserthermia
Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including June 20, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CLS UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022242376              
Order book ID:  339504                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 12, 2024, the paid subscription units in Clinical
Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue until and including July 12, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CLS BTU B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022242384              
Order book ID:  339505                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
