Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (Record Id 265352)

With effect from June 12, 2024, the units rights in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 24, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: EXPRS2 UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022088183 Order book ID: 339503 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 12, 2024, the paid subscription units in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 16, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: EXPRS2 BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022088191 Order book ID: 339502 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB