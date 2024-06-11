Skanska divests the office building Nowy Rynek E in Poznan, Poland, for about EUR 79M, about SEK 920M

Skanska has divested the E building of the office project Nowy Rynek in Poznan, Poland, for about EUR 79M, about SEK 920M. The buyer is Eastnine AB. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the second quarter of 2024. The transfer of the property will take place immediately.

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Nowy Rynek office complex, building E offers a leasable space of 28,800 square meters, which is almost 90 percent let. Office space has been leased by tenants including strong brands such as McKinsey, VML Poland, Softswiss, Bank Pekao SA, BusinessLink and LyondellBasell.

The building uses technologies that reduce consumption of both potable water and energy. It is certified according to LEED Core & Shell, Platinum level, and is also expected to receive WELL Core & Shell, WELL Health-Safety Rating and Building without Barriers.

Nowy Rynek is situated in the central business district of Poznan. Upon completion, it will offer around 100,000 square meters of usable space across five buildings. Nowy Rynek is Skanska's seventh commercial project in Poznan. Although it incorporates several innovative features, Nowy Rynek remains true to the traditional essence and character of its surroundings especially with inner patio filled with greenery and accessible for all.

