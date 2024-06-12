Bakery China Concludes The 26th Edition with a Whopping 393,009 Visits in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Bakery China, co-organized by the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry (CABCI) and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., concluded successfully on May 24th. This exhibition reached unprecedented heights with a 320,000-square-meter area, encompassing the entire industry chain. With over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions, it showcased an impressive array of over 100,000 brands. The event garnered a remarkable total of 393,009 visits from professional buyers.

Spanning 4 days, the exhibition focused on showcasing the industry's current state and specific developmental prospects. Its aim was to help the bakery industry meet evolving demands from diverse scenarios and demographics in innovative ways, while providing a platform for sharing countless business opportunities.

Fostering Global Integration for Coordinated Industry Development

The exhibition attracted buyer delegations from emerging markets or those with high purchasing power, such as Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania, resulting in over 10,000 visits from beyond China. The International Trade Match-Making service facilitated over 3,000 precise business matchmaking sessions. More than 90% of international buyers expressed satisfaction with the services. "We are very loyal to Bakery China for at least 7 or 8 years." commented a French buyer.

"More and more international buyers and professional bakers and industrial bakers are coming to China to source for more equipment, bakery needs and looking forward for new innovations and new trends," said Zhen Hongguo, President of Filipino-Chinese Bakery Association, Inc.

The Bakery Products market in China is anticipated to achieve a projected market size of US$162.4 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is attracting an increasing number of international buyers, professional and industrial bakers to China, seeking to procure advanced equipment and ingredients to meet their baking needs. They are actively exploring innovative avenues for development and emerging trends in the industry.

Forging an Innovative and Digitalized Integrated Platform

With over 2,200 industry supply chain participants, the exhibition comprehensively showcased cutting-edge innovation trends across various dimensions. Teaming up with globally renowned consulting firms like Euromonitor, Innova, and Mintel, it provided firsthand data and innovative trends from China and other key markets. Additionally, the showcase of Bakery China Go Green exemplary cases demonstrated responses to global decarbonization and emission reduction initiatives.

Diverse activities, including nearly thirty forums, four thematic competitions, one bazaar, multiple industry cluster zones, and more, were integrated into the exhibition. By connecting food, fashion, culture, and art, it truly created an annual event that breaks boundaries. Moreover, the digital platform iBakeryChina pioneers a layered exhibition hall layout and enables real-time synchronization between exhibitors' physical booth locations and their online stores.

Stay tuned for an exciting lineup of upcoming baking events. The Bakery China Autumn & China Home Baking Show 2024 is scheduled to take place from October 17th to 19th at the Wuhan International Expo Center. The 27th Bakery China is set to be held from May 19th to 22nd 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

