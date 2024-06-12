Verkada Launches in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Benjamin Krebs appointed as Managing Director, DACH

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, today announced it is expanding operations to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) under the leadership of Benjamin Krebs. This expansion comes as Verkada is seeing strong sales and partner growth across EMEA.

"Today, more than 24,000 customers across 85 countries trust Verkada as their safety solution," said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. "Establishing operations in the DACH region, which represents the largest economy in Europe, is a natural next step as we continue to grow internationally."

Starting today, Verkada's Command platform and website are available in German, providing German-speaking customers with full access to Verkada's solutions and services in their native language so that they have the necessary resources to make informed security decisions. To explore Verkada's localized website, please use the link http://verkada.com/de or select Germany from the language selector dropdown menu.

"The DACH region is renowned for its unwavering commitment to both cyber and physical security," said Benjamin Krebs, Managing Director, DACH at Verkada. "Customers across the region are looking for fully integrated security solutions that provide intelligent insights to keep their organization safe in a privacy-sensitive way. As cloud-based physical security becomes the industry standard, I am looking forward to working with our growing team, customers, and partner network to help more organizations across the DACH region keep the communities they live and work in safe."

Since its inception in 2016, Verkada has maintained an impressive growth trajectory. Today the company has nearly 2,000 employees across 16 offices globally. Currently, Verkada is recruiting across EMEA and is seeking talented individuals for roles such as account executives and solutions engineers. Interested candidates can explore these opportunities .

For more information on Verkada's products and the impact they are delivering to customers today, learn more here .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 24,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

