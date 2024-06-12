Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notification of Investor Day 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

12 June 2024 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or The Company)

Notification of Investor Day 2024

Petra will host an Investor Day for investors and analysts from 2:00pm to c.5:30pm BST on the 27 June 2024 to present an overview of revised Life-of-Mine plans for Cullinan Mine and Finsch as well as the long-term potential of our assets.

The event will also include an update on the business, current state of the diamond market, a financial overview of the Company and outlook.

The event will be hosted in-person and via a live webcast, including Q&A

The in-person presentation will be held at One Heddon St, London, W1B 4BD, with tea and coffee available from 1.30pm for a 2.00pm BST start.

The live webcast will commence at 2:00pm BST and will be available via https://brrmedia.news/PDL_ID24 or via our website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/financial-calendar/ . This will also be available for playback after the event.

RSVP: To register your in-person attendance, please email: investorrelations@petradiamonds.co.uk .

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Patrick Pittaway Julia Stone Kelsey Traynor Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203 investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). The Koffiefontein mine is currently on care and maintenance in preparation for sale.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com .