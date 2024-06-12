Final Results -2

DJ Final Results

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Final Results 12-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures Plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", "the Group" or the "Company") FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive, high-growth technology companies, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2024. Financial highlights -- GBP1,379m Gross Portfolio Value* (31 March 2023: GBP1,371m) -- GBP1,251m Net assets (31 March 2023: GBP1,194m) -- 662p NAV per share* (31 March 2023: 780p) -- GBP57m Consolidated Group cash (31 March 2023: GBP23m) -- -1% Gross Portfolio fair value movement* (31 March 2023: -16%) -- GBP39m Cash proceeds from realisations (year to March 31 2023: GBP48m) -- GBP55m Net of fees raised during the year (31 March 2023: GBPNil) -- 0.1% Operating costs (net of fee income and exceptional items) (31 March 2023: <0.1%) below the targeted 1% of year-end NAV* -- GBP65m invested, GBP40m direct and GBP25m representing Forward Partners share-for-share exchange, in addition a further GBP37m from the managed EIS/VCT funds (year to March 31 2023: GBP138m from plc and GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds)** *The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 35 for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures in the Annual Report. **EIS and VCT funds are managed by Molten Ventures plc group but are not consolidated. See Accounting Policies on page 116 and Glossary on page 162 for defined terms in the Annual Report. Performance highlights . Investments of GBP65m during the year from the Molten Ventures balance sheet, with a further GBP37m from the managed EIS/ VCT funds, alongside cash proceeds from realisations during the year of GBP39m . Completed share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners plc ('Forward Partners') in March 2024 . Stake acquired in Seedcamp Fund III in February 2024, continuing the strategy of acquiring portfolios with high potential for near-term realisation . Committed to 6 new seed funds via our Fund of Funds programme, bringing the overall Fund of Funds portfolio to 80 funds. . Weighted average revenue growth of Core portfolio forecast to be over 50% for calendar year 2024 . Over 85% of companies in the Core portfolio with at least 18 months of cash runway as at 31 March 2024 (based on existing budgets and growth plans) ESG highlights . Launched inaugural stand-alone Sustainability Report on our website . Delivered tailored climate workshops to portfolio companies with the aim of improving their climate literacy and alignment to the Net Zero transition, in line with the commitments set out in our Climate Strategy . Joined the Steering Group of ESG_VC, became a member of Ventures ESG and continued to report against external standards and frameworks including PRI, CDP, TCFD, Investing in Women Code and SECR . Formally launched the Esprit Foundation (part of the Molten Ventures Group) and awarded its first grants to the Social Mobility Foundation, Included VC and Foundervine Post period-end . On 30 April 2024, Hologic, Inc, a NASDAQ listed entity, signed definitive agreement to acquire Endomagnetics Ltd. ('Endomag'). The acquisition, which is subject to completion conditions and regulatory approval as well as working capital and other customary closing adjustments, values Endomag at approximately USD310 million, which is modestly above NAV Capital Allocation Policy As reported in our announcement on 30 April, we provide an update to our capital allocation policy which outlines how the Company intends to deploy its capital resources across NAV per share accretive opportunities in order to deliver long-term value for its shareholders whilst ensuring the Company has appropriate liquidity headroom. 1. The Company will continue to focus its efforts on deploying capital into exceptional primary and secondary investments 2. The Company manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate reserves with ongoing monitoring of forecast and actual cash flows. Capital resources are managed to ensure there is sufficient headroom for 18 months' rolling operating expenses 3. Given the strong realisation pipeline, the Directors likewise believe that the current share price provides an opportunity to deliver accretive benefits to shareholders by purchasing its own shares at the prevailing discount levels. The Company therefore intends to allocate a minimum of 10% of realisation proceeds to buy back its own shares, utilising the existing authority granted to the Board at the AGM The Company will continue to balance the pipeline of new investment opportunities against the ability to drive returns to shareholders through share buy backs whilst maintaining sufficient reserves. Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Molten Ventures, commented: "This has been a productive year for Molten. We've continued to enhance our innovative platform to capture the exceptional investment opportunities available in backing high growth, disruptive, UK and European technology firms. The underlying performance of our portfolio companies remain strong, with valuations continuing to stabilise as the macroeconomic environment shows signs of improvement. "Looking ahead, we expect to see a step up in realisations, in the region of GBP100 million of capital back to the balance sheet this financial year, the proceeds of which we expect to deploy towards NAV per share accretive opportunities as outlined in our capital allocation policy today, and in doing so, continuing to maximise value for our shareholders". As previously announced, a live webcast presentation including Q&A will be held today at 9.00am for analysts and will be available on https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY_24. Conference call details for the Q&A are available upon request via Powerscourt. In addition, Molten will provide a further presentation for retail investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on at 10.00 on Friday 14 June. Existing and potential investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via the link below. https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor Enquiries: Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall PowerscourtPublic relations Elly Williamson +44 (0)20 7250 1446 Nick Hayns molten@powerscourt-group.com Ollie Simmonds

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

Chairman's introduction

In the years preceding my appointment, Molten developed and built an innovative platform, cementing itself as one of Europe's leading venture capital firms. We support high-growth, disruptive technology companies, and through our listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listing on Euronext Dublin, we provide access to the returns attainable from venture capital to both institutional and retail investors. I am looking forward to helping Molten Ventures build an even more successful business in the coming years.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -2-

After two years of a very challenging economic and market backdrop, we are beginning to see some signs of increased market stability, helped by improved visibility on global interest rates. Our portfolio remains in good health and the overall underlying performance of our assets has been strong. While reduced M&A activity since the end of the pandemic has resulted in fewer transactions and correspondingly fewer realisations, the coming year shows more promise, highlighted most recently by the announced sales of Perkbox in the period, and Endomag post-period end, both subject to completion conditions and regulatory approval. We anticipate further exits in the course of the current financial year. In the past year, the management team has continued to enhance the platform through the equity capital raise, the all-share acquisition of Forward Partners and the subsequent purchase of a stake in Seedcamp Fund III. These were important initiatives in ensuring that Molten is favourably positioned going forward. We have the firepower to pursue attractive opportunities in a buyer's market for venture capital investment in our preferred areas of expertise.

I was pleased to welcome some of the portfolio companies and colleagues coming across with Forward Partners at Molten's annual Investor Day in February, which was also my first. I have also begun a programme of meeting many of our major Shareholders, as well as industry bodies and other key stakeholders for the Group. Our AGM in 2025 will be a policy approval year for executive remuneration, and we will be proactively engaging with Shareholders on this matter in the months ahead. In January, the Financial Reporting Council announced the revisions it is making to the UK Corporate Governance Code that enhance the transparency and accountability of UK public companies, as well as help support the growth and competitiveness of the UK, and preparation is well under way to ensure that Molten continues to be fully compliant.

In my role as Chairman, ensuring Molten has best-practice governance is an important priority. We commenced our first externally facilitated Board evaluation in February, and more can be found on this in the Governance section of this report. We will continue to address such issues as Board diversity, mindful of the Parker Review's recommendations. Ensuring that Molten's culture, ethos and mission is carried across future key employees is critical, and succession planning both for the Board and executive management is underway. We refer to this in more detail in the Nomination Committee report. We appointed Lara Naqushbandi as a Non-Executive Director in September. Lara brings with her a wealth of global commercial, strategic, and investment experience. Gervaise Slowey has succeeded Richard Pelly as the designated Non-Executive Director for employee engagement.

ESG issues are important to us, and as we have stated in the past, Molten's contribution to sustainability is two-fold, both through our consideration of ESG in investment decision-making and our excitement about investment opportunities in the climate tech space in particular. We also continue to develop our reporting and remuneration structure in alignment to ESG and wider sustainability best practice. More information can be found in the ESG pages of our Annual Report, and in our inaugural stand alone Sustainability Report which has also been released today.

I am conscious that Karen Slatford and Grahame Cook (who adeptly covered her role as Interim Chair) will be hard acts to follow. They have served Molten with distinction over several years - Grahame continues to do so as Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee - and have helped to develop the firm into the innovative venture capital investor it is today. I would like to thank them both for their leadership of the Board, and in particular Grahame for an informed and seamless handover. I look forward to supporting management and the wider team in continuing to develop a platform that provides inspirational founders with long-term capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses. Finally, I would like to thank our Shareholders for their support during the past year as well as our Executive Directors, and, importantly, each of our employees who are so vital in ensuring the continued growth of Molten Ventures plc.

Laurence Hollingworth

Chairman

CEO's statement

Overview

It has been a busy and productive year for Molten Ventures, marked with significant achievements amid an economic backdrop that has been challenging for most technology companies and those who invest in them.

We continued to develop our platform, operating model, and acquisition strategy while simultaneously navigating 'higher-for-longer' interest rates, inflationary pressures and the ongoing geopolitical tensions which have cast a cautionary shadow over some notable signs of stabilisation in the second half of the year.

Our focus within this context has been on what we can control. We have maintained discipline around our own investment process and worked closely with our portfolio companies to extend cash runways, control costs, and retain talent. Our business performance and the revenue growth of our portfolio companies has remained strong, and the disruptive entrepreneurs we have backed across UK and Europe continue to transform the industries in which they operate.

Our adaptable model allowed us to act quickly to identify opportunities at attractive valuations in the year, with a focus on providing value for our Shareholders. Data from previous downturns suggests that investments made in periods of economic decline have yielded some of the greatest returns of all vintages for technology investors. We continued to support innovation through our fundraising activity, and by offering exposure to investors of privately owned technology assets in the year.

Forward Partners acquisition

In November 2023, we announced a share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners, adding a portfolio of over 40 companies. The acquisition, completed in March 2024, blends the maturity of our assets with a more diverse pipeline of earlier-stage companies for follow-on investment.

Forward Partners was founded in 2013 by Nic Brisbourne, a former Molten Partner. Forward Partners investment strategy has been focused on earlier-stage businesses than Molten has traditionally invested in previously. We see significant opportunity for continued growth in these portfolio companies and to accelerate value creation. The Molten platform can provide the winners with the additional support and resource to reach their potential and generate returns.

We extended an official welcome to Nic Brisbourne and the rest of the Forward Partners team in March, with the history between Molten and Forward allowing for a smooth integration which can be attributed in part to a similar set of experiences, investment ethos and cultural affinity. Several of our Forward Partners colleagues have now joined our investment and finance teams, leading to cost synergies and alignment across operational functions.

Alongside the Forward Partners transaction we successfully completed an oversubscribed fundraise of GBP55 million (net of fees) by way of issuance of new shares on the London Stock Exchange, and the Euronext Dublin, to capitalise on attractive primary and secondary investment opportunities during a period of market dislocation.

Seedcamp III acquisition

Our acquisition of a stake in Seedcamp III in February 2024, builds on Molten's strategy to access exceptional Secondary investments at attractive valuations. Our Secondaries acquisition strategy acts to leverage our network in the venture capital market to provide liquidity to Limited Partners in later life funds, with a focus on acquiring portfolios of high-quality assets with nearer-term visibility on realisation opportunities. To date, the Secondaries strategy has delivered 2.5x returns (as a multiple on invested capital).

The Seedcamp acquisition is an illustration of our strategy in action and comes on the back of a strong track record of Secondary investments; including Seedcamp Funds I & II, Earlybird DWES Funds IV and Earlybird Digital East Fund I.

Third-party asset activity

Elsewhere, we continued to make progress with our third-party assets strategy through the launch of our Irish-focused fund in July 2023, which continues our long-standing relationship with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund as a strategic partner - as we continue to back promising Irish technology companies and founders, in a key European centre for the global tech industry.

We are pleased to welcome Isabel ('Izzy') Fox as the Head of Third-Party Funds, a new strategic role aimed at expanding the firm's impact through various targeted investment funds complementing its publicly listed core model, EIS and VCT investment vehicles. With Izzy's appointment, Molten intends to make further progress in building its third-party assets under management and associated income, including via its syndicated Fund of Funds programme and other third party private funds strategies.

Venture capital as an asset class has typically generated equal or better returns compared with listed equities or other alternative asset classes, and the UK Government is keen that Defined Contribution ('DC') pension schemes are able to invest in these types of assets. This has the full support of the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Associations ('BVCA'), and is something we at Molten are supporting wholeheartedly. Facilitating access to venture capital for high-growth companies remains a priority for UK and European governments, and forms part of the UK's proposed pension system reforms. Molten Ventures is among the 20 signatories to the BVCA's Venture Capital Compact, supporting the UK government's Mansion House initiative to improve DC pension schemes' access to venture capital investments.

Molten Board

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)