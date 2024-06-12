Final Results -9

DJ Final Results

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Final Results 12-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures Plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", "the Group" or the "Company") FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive, high-growth technology companies, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2024. Financial highlights -- GBP1,379m Gross Portfolio Value* (31 March 2023: GBP1,371m) -- GBP1,251m Net assets (31 March 2023: GBP1,194m) -- 662p NAV per share* (31 March 2023: 780p) -- GBP57m Consolidated Group cash (31 March 2023: GBP23m) -- -1% Gross Portfolio fair value movement* (31 March 2023: -16%) -- GBP39m Cash proceeds from realisations (year to March 31 2023: GBP48m) -- GBP55m Net of fees raised during the year (31 March 2023: GBPNil) -- 0.1% Operating costs (net of fee income and exceptional items) (31 March 2023: <0.1%) below the targeted 1% of year-end NAV* -- GBP65m invested, GBP40m direct and GBP25m representing Forward Partners share-for-share exchange, in addition a further GBP37m from the managed EIS/VCT funds (year to March 31 2023: GBP138m from plc and GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds)** *The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 35 for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures in the Annual Report. **EIS and VCT funds are managed by Molten Ventures plc group but are not consolidated. See Accounting Policies on page 116 and Glossary on page 162 for defined terms in the Annual Report. Performance highlights . Investments of GBP65m during the year from the Molten Ventures balance sheet, with a further GBP37m from the managed EIS/ VCT funds, alongside cash proceeds from realisations during the year of GBP39m . Completed share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners plc ('Forward Partners') in March 2024 . Stake acquired in Seedcamp Fund III in February 2024, continuing the strategy of acquiring portfolios with high potential for near-term realisation . Committed to 6 new seed funds via our Fund of Funds programme, bringing the overall Fund of Funds portfolio to 80 funds. . Weighted average revenue growth of Core portfolio forecast to be over 50% for calendar year 2024 . Over 85% of companies in the Core portfolio with at least 18 months of cash runway as at 31 March 2024 (based on existing budgets and growth plans) ESG highlights . Launched inaugural stand-alone Sustainability Report on our website . Delivered tailored climate workshops to portfolio companies with the aim of improving their climate literacy and alignment to the Net Zero transition, in line with the commitments set out in our Climate Strategy . Joined the Steering Group of ESG_VC, became a member of Ventures ESG and continued to report against external standards and frameworks including PRI, CDP, TCFD, Investing in Women Code and SECR . Formally launched the Esprit Foundation (part of the Molten Ventures Group) and awarded its first grants to the Social Mobility Foundation, Included VC and Foundervine Post period-end . On 30 April 2024, Hologic, Inc, a NASDAQ listed entity, signed definitive agreement to acquire Endomagnetics Ltd. ('Endomag'). The acquisition, which is subject to completion conditions and regulatory approval as well as working capital and other customary closing adjustments, values Endomag at approximately USD310 million, which is modestly above NAV Capital Allocation Policy As reported in our announcement on 30 April, we provide an update to our capital allocation policy which outlines how the Company intends to deploy its capital resources across NAV per share accretive opportunities in order to deliver long-term value for its shareholders whilst ensuring the Company has appropriate liquidity headroom. 1. The Company will continue to focus its efforts on deploying capital into exceptional primary and secondary investments 2. The Company manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate reserves with ongoing monitoring of forecast and actual cash flows. Capital resources are managed to ensure there is sufficient headroom for 18 months' rolling operating expenses 3. Given the strong realisation pipeline, the Directors likewise believe that the current share price provides an opportunity to deliver accretive benefits to shareholders by purchasing its own shares at the prevailing discount levels. The Company therefore intends to allocate a minimum of 10% of realisation proceeds to buy back its own shares, utilising the existing authority granted to the Board at the AGM The Company will continue to balance the pipeline of new investment opportunities against the ability to drive returns to shareholders through share buy backs whilst maintaining sufficient reserves. Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Molten Ventures, commented: "This has been a productive year for Molten. We've continued to enhance our innovative platform to capture the exceptional investment opportunities available in backing high growth, disruptive, UK and European technology firms. The underlying performance of our portfolio companies remain strong, with valuations continuing to stabilise as the macroeconomic environment shows signs of improvement. "Looking ahead, we expect to see a step up in realisations, in the region of GBP100 million of capital back to the balance sheet this financial year, the proceeds of which we expect to deploy towards NAV per share accretive opportunities as outlined in our capital allocation policy today, and in doing so, continuing to maximise value for our shareholders". As previously announced, a live webcast presentation including Q&A will be held today at 9.00am for analysts and will be available on https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY_24. Conference call details for the Q&A are available upon request via Powerscourt. In addition, Molten will provide a further presentation for retail investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on at 10.00 on Friday 14 June. Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

Chairman's introduction

In the years preceding my appointment, Molten developed and built an innovative platform, cementing itself as one of Europe's leading venture capital firms. We support high-growth, disruptive technology companies, and through our listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listing on Euronext Dublin, we provide access to the returns attainable from venture capital to both institutional and retail investors. I am looking forward to helping Molten Ventures build an even more successful business in the coming years.

After two years of a very challenging economic and market backdrop, we are beginning to see some signs of increased market stability, helped by improved visibility on global interest rates. Our portfolio remains in good health and the overall underlying performance of our assets has been strong. While reduced M&A activity since the end of the pandemic has resulted in fewer transactions and correspondingly fewer realisations, the coming year shows more promise, highlighted most recently by the announced sales of Perkbox in the period, and Endomag post-period end, both subject to completion conditions and regulatory approval. We anticipate further exits in the course of the current financial year. In the past year, the management team has continued to enhance the platform through the equity capital raise, the all-share acquisition of Forward Partners and the subsequent purchase of a stake in Seedcamp Fund III. These were important initiatives in ensuring that Molten is favourably positioned going forward. We have the firepower to pursue attractive opportunities in a buyer's market for venture capital investment in our preferred areas of expertise.

I was pleased to welcome some of the portfolio companies and colleagues coming across with Forward Partners at Molten's annual Investor Day in February, which was also my first. I have also begun a programme of meeting many of our major Shareholders, as well as industry bodies and other key stakeholders for the Group. Our AGM in 2025 will be a policy approval year for executive remuneration, and we will be proactively engaging with Shareholders on this matter in the months ahead. In January, the Financial Reporting Council announced the revisions it is making to the UK Corporate Governance Code that enhance the transparency and accountability of UK public companies, as well as help support the growth and competitiveness of the UK, and preparation is well under way to ensure that Molten continues to be fully compliant.

In my role as Chairman, ensuring Molten has best-practice governance is an important priority. We commenced our first externally facilitated Board evaluation in February, and more can be found on this in the Governance section of this report. We will continue to address such issues as Board diversity, mindful of the Parker Review's recommendations. Ensuring that Molten's culture, ethos and mission is carried across future key employees is critical, and succession planning both for the Board and executive management is underway. We refer to this in more detail in the Nomination Committee report. We appointed Lara Naqushbandi as a Non-Executive Director in September. Lara brings with her a wealth of global commercial, strategic, and investment experience. Gervaise Slowey has succeeded Richard Pelly as the designated Non-Executive Director for employee engagement.

ESG issues are important to us, and as we have stated in the past, Molten's contribution to sustainability is two-fold, both through our consideration of ESG in investment decision-making and our excitement about investment opportunities in the climate tech space in particular. We also continue to develop our reporting and remuneration structure in alignment to ESG and wider sustainability best practice. More information can be found in the ESG pages of our Annual Report, and in our inaugural stand alone Sustainability Report which has also been released today.

I am conscious that Karen Slatford and Grahame Cook (who adeptly covered her role as Interim Chair) will be hard acts to follow. They have served Molten with distinction over several years - Grahame continues to do so as Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee - and have helped to develop the firm into the innovative venture capital investor it is today. I would like to thank them both for their leadership of the Board, and in particular Grahame for an informed and seamless handover. I look forward to supporting management and the wider team in continuing to develop a platform that provides inspirational founders with long-term capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses. Finally, I would like to thank our Shareholders for their support during the past year as well as our Executive Directors, and, importantly, each of our employees who are so vital in ensuring the continued growth of Molten Ventures plc.

Laurence Hollingworth

Chairman

CEO's statement

Overview

It has been a busy and productive year for Molten Ventures, marked with significant achievements amid an economic backdrop that has been challenging for most technology companies and those who invest in them.

We continued to develop our platform, operating model, and acquisition strategy while simultaneously navigating 'higher-for-longer' interest rates, inflationary pressures and the ongoing geopolitical tensions which have cast a cautionary shadow over some notable signs of stabilisation in the second half of the year.

Our focus within this context has been on what we can control. We have maintained discipline around our own investment process and worked closely with our portfolio companies to extend cash runways, control costs, and retain talent. Our business performance and the revenue growth of our portfolio companies has remained strong, and the disruptive entrepreneurs we have backed across UK and Europe continue to transform the industries in which they operate.

Our adaptable model allowed us to act quickly to identify opportunities at attractive valuations in the year, with a focus on providing value for our Shareholders. Data from previous downturns suggests that investments made in periods of economic decline have yielded some of the greatest returns of all vintages for technology investors. We continued to support innovation through our fundraising activity, and by offering exposure to investors of privately owned technology assets in the year.

Forward Partners acquisition

In November 2023, we announced a share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners, adding a portfolio of over 40 companies. The acquisition, completed in March 2024, blends the maturity of our assets with a more diverse pipeline of earlier-stage companies for follow-on investment.

Forward Partners was founded in 2013 by Nic Brisbourne, a former Molten Partner. Forward Partners investment strategy has been focused on earlier-stage businesses than Molten has traditionally invested in previously. We see significant opportunity for continued growth in these portfolio companies and to accelerate value creation. The Molten platform can provide the winners with the additional support and resource to reach their potential and generate returns.

We extended an official welcome to Nic Brisbourne and the rest of the Forward Partners team in March, with the history between Molten and Forward allowing for a smooth integration which can be attributed in part to a similar set of experiences, investment ethos and cultural affinity. Several of our Forward Partners colleagues have now joined our investment and finance teams, leading to cost synergies and alignment across operational functions.

Alongside the Forward Partners transaction we successfully completed an oversubscribed fundraise of GBP55 million (net of fees) by way of issuance of new shares on the London Stock Exchange, and the Euronext Dublin, to capitalise on attractive primary and secondary investment opportunities during a period of market dislocation.

Seedcamp III acquisition

Our acquisition of a stake in Seedcamp III in February 2024, builds on Molten's strategy to access exceptional Secondary investments at attractive valuations. Our Secondaries acquisition strategy acts to leverage our network in the venture capital market to provide liquidity to Limited Partners in later life funds, with a focus on acquiring portfolios of high-quality assets with nearer-term visibility on realisation opportunities. To date, the Secondaries strategy has delivered 2.5x returns (as a multiple on invested capital).

The Seedcamp acquisition is an illustration of our strategy in action and comes on the back of a strong track record of Secondary investments; including Seedcamp Funds I & II, Earlybird DWES Funds IV and Earlybird Digital East Fund I.

Third-party asset activity

Elsewhere, we continued to make progress with our third-party assets strategy through the launch of our Irish-focused fund in July 2023, which continues our long-standing relationship with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund as a strategic partner - as we continue to back promising Irish technology companies and founders, in a key European centre for the global tech industry.

We are pleased to welcome Isabel ('Izzy') Fox as the Head of Third-Party Funds, a new strategic role aimed at expanding the firm's impact through various targeted investment funds complementing its publicly listed core model, EIS and VCT investment vehicles. With Izzy's appointment, Molten intends to make further progress in building its third-party assets under management and associated income, including via its syndicated Fund of Funds programme and other third party private funds strategies.

Venture capital as an asset class has typically generated equal or better returns compared with listed equities or other alternative asset classes, and the UK Government is keen that Defined Contribution ('DC') pension schemes are able to invest in these types of assets. This has the full support of the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Associations ('BVCA'), and is something we at Molten are supporting wholeheartedly. Facilitating access to venture capital for high-growth companies remains a priority for UK and European governments, and forms part of the UK's proposed pension system reforms. Molten Ventures is among the 20 signatories to the BVCA's Venture Capital Compact, supporting the UK government's Mansion House initiative to improve DC pension schemes' access to venture capital investments.

Molten Board

Our most valuable asset is our people, and we continue to bolster our strength and expertise year-on-year. We appointed Lara Naqushbandi as a Non-Executive Director in September 2023, followed by the appointment of Laurence Hollingworth in January 2024 as Chair of the Board. Lara brings a wealth of experience from previously held roles in both finance and sustainability, and Laurence brings significant capital markets, investment banking and leadership experience to Molten.

Integrating ESG

We continue to develop our ESG agenda as part of our commitment to being a responsible investor. The integration of ESG across our portfolio is a business priority throughout the full investment cycle, and through our portfolio management we continue to fulfil our broader corporate purpose of advancing society through technological innovation.

We aim to invest in businesses and entrepreneurs who recognise and embrace the need for more sustainable practices, and strive to improve their ESG performance to contribute towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for all. You can read more about these efforts in our Sustainability Report, also published today.

During the year, we have made significant progress against the commitments set out in our Climate Strategy, particularly with regards to our portfolio engagement programme. We have also continued to disclose against PRI, CDP, TCFD and the Investing in Women Code.

Finally, The Esprit Foundation awarded its first four grants to charities and organisations, whose objectives focus on the advancement of education for the public benefit (especially those aged under 30), with particular emphasis on the fields of technology, business and entrepreneurship.

Market environment and the Molten model

The cost of capital remains a significant factor for investors, and we have adapted to an environment of higher-for-longer interest rates. More recently, we have seen forecasts for interest rates stabilising, which is set to allow greater visibility of the cost of capital over the next 12 to 24 months.

We have seen early shifts towards fresh capital raising, with a much higher proportion of 'flat rounds', and in some cases small up-rounds, compared to last year. General Partners are typically raising less and taking longer to close funds due to a more restricted liquidity environment.

We believe the visibility over the interest rates provides further confidence across the private market valuations. Although public and private markets are interconnected, any anticipated rise in confidence among public investors will take time to reflect in private market valuations.

We remain confident that our unique and flexible model will lead to significant returns for our investors.

Financial position and our portfolio

We have retained the discipline of preserving our balance sheet, and raised funds, which has provided us with a sufficient cash position of GBP57 million, along with the GBP60 million additional headroom that our undrawn revolving credit facility provides. I am pleased to say that these measures have provided us with the ability to support our existing portfolio and to invest in high-quality opportunities where identified. Our portfolio has remained resilient and well-funded, and we have continued to realise investments which provides capital back for reinvestment in a period of muted liquidity.

The Gross Portfolio Value at 31 March 2024 was GBP1,379 million, which is marginally up from GBP1,371 million at 30 September 2023, predominantly resulting from investments in Seedcamp III and Forward Partners. We have generated realisations of GBP39 million and a fair value uplift (excluding the impact of FX) of GBP6 million.

We are rightly proud of our strong track record, having deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised over GBP520 million since our IPO in 2016, achieving a 16% average return per year for our Shareholders.

Realisations and exits

During the period, realisations remained fairly low relative to previous years as a consequence of uncertain global macroeconomic conditions and the resulting downturn in corporate transactions across almost all industries and markets. While we do not anticipate the IPO market for high-growth technology companies to return to pre-downturn levels immediately, there is evidence that some high-tech companies are publicly considering an IPO.

Historically, most of our exits have been through trade sales, and we have seen an uptick in M&A enquiries, alongside the exits of Perkbox and Endomag, subject to completion conditions and regulatory approvals (both due to take place above our holding NAV).

Capital allocation

With a number of realisation processes either underway or planned across the portfolio, we expect to be able to deliver in the region of GBP100 million in realisations this upcoming financial year alongside our existing meaningful cash resources.

As reported in our announcement on 30 April, we provide an update to our capital allocation policy which outlines how the Company intends to deploy its capital resources across NAV per share accretive opportunities in order to deliver long-term value for its shareholders whilst ensuring the Company has appropriate liquidity headroom.

1. The Company will continue to focus its efforts on deploying capital into exceptional primary and secondary investments.

2. The Company manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate reserves with ongoing monitoring of forecast and actual cash flows. Capital resources are managed to ensure there is sufficient headroom for 18 months' rolling operating expenses.

3. Given the strong realisation pipeline, the Directors likewise believe that the current share price provides an opportunity to deliver accretive benefits to shareholders by purchasing its own shares at the prevailing discount levels. The Company therefore intends to allocate a minimum of 10% of realisation proceeds to buy back its own shares, utilising the existing authority granted to the Board at the AGM.

The Company will continue to balance the pipeline of new investment opportunities against the ability to drive returns to shareholders through share buy backs whilst maintaining sufficient reserves.

Outlook

Our flexible investment model has consistently demonstrated its resilience and ability to generate significant returns. We have implemented a capital allocation policy that aligns with our current share price discount to NAV and the anticipated timeline for realisations. This policy ensures that we are well-positioned to maximise value for our Shareholders while maintaining a prudent approach to capital management.

We remain cautiously optimistic on the stabilisation of interest rates, and the early signs of renewed capital raising activity indicating a potential shift towards a more favourable investment climate. The strength of our business model stands us in good stead.

I extend my thanks to the Molten team and look forward to delivering on our strategy in the year to come.

Martin Davis

Chief Executive Officer

Market overview

Venture capital: an overview

We believe that venture capital works best when VCs give their energy to help companies succeed. At Molten, this 'energy' can come in the form of capital, experience or knowledge, as well as building relationships with our portfolio companies that demonstrate our commitment for the long term.

In its most basic form, venture capital (VC) is a form of financing where capital is invested into a company-a privately held start-up or small business-in exchange for equity or convertible debt in the company.

While investing in early-stage technology companies comes with a degree of risk, VCs are driven by a conviction that tomorrow's problems won't be solved by today's conventions, and that the process of rapid technological innovation and transformation is set to continue.

As well as generating returns for investors, VC is about empowering start-up businesses with capital, mentorship, and advice to help them succeed in their endeavours, and in doing so, helping them create products and services that improve the human experience.

Sometime these endeavours are connected to some of the world's largest and most complex challenges, and at other times they could involve entirely new problem sets which are yet to be clearly defined.

Starting a new business is always a daunting experience, and entrepreneurs often find themselves having to educate investors, customers, and the broader market as to why they exist at all.

Companies raise money from VC investors to:

1. help build their business and products

2. recruit and retain a good pipeline of talent

3. make acquisitions and invest further into intellectual property

4. acquire access to relevant networks and relationships, and

5. gain advice and guidance from seasoned operators

VC investors take the opportunity to assess companies, and invest in those they believe to have highly credible management teams, a unique product offering, and a framework to execute a business plan to become a prominent competitor in their respective market niche.

There are three major VC markets globally which are the US, Europe, and Asia, and in 2023, over USD300bn was invested between those regions in start-up businesses. While the US and Asia are larger than the European VC market, Europe is growing at a faster rate, and the capital sought to support that market growth is failing to keep pace. For this reason, Molten continues to see great opportunities to invest in the category-defining businesses of tomorrow, with a focus on investing in the best venture-stage opportunities throughout Europe.

Who are Molten and how do they fit in the VC sphere?

Molten disrupted the conventional venture capital model, recognising the limitations of traditional approaches in driving sustainable, transformative growth by pursuing an IPO in 2016. Our focus is to collaborate with entrepreneurs who share in our conviction that disruptive innovation is imperative for building enduring, category-defining businesses.

Molten's legacy traces back to 2006 when Esprit Capital Partners was established as a spin-off from a larger asset manager. Since then, we have scaled into a well-established VC platform, supported by a team of over 60 professionals dedicated to investing in promising start up and growth-stage businesses.

While headquartered in London and Dublin, Molten's investment platform has a pan-European mandate, spanning the entire lifecycle from seed stage (typically as a limited partner) to later stages (typically as a direct investor) through to IPO or acquisition. Our adaptable platform is designed to facilitate long-term investments and support companies throughout economic cycles, with a focus on businesses capable of fundamentally disrupting the status quo and becoming category leaders.

As a minority equity investor, Molten fosters early relationships with portfolio companies, and adds value through active Board participation. Beyond capital, we provide entrepreneurs and management teams with strategic advice, mentorship, and access to a global network, which creates outcomes for all stakeholders, including our Shareholders.

Molten operates a unified strategy across three vehicles: the plc, and the managed EIS and VCT funds. Where investments qualify, this structure enables us to combine three capital pools to invest in the UK and Europe's most promising technology companies in a risk-adjusted and tax-efficient manner for our respective investors.

Additionally, our Fund of Funds programme, established in 2017, enables us to gain exposure and invest in the most promising seed and early-stage venture capital funds across the UK and Europe. Seed and early-stage investing is a highly localised endeavour, requiring deep networks within local ecosystems of angel investors, incubators, and technology entrepreneurs. We believe that nascent businesses are best funded by investors who can engage founders locally or within specific verticals, and our Fund of Funds programme (complemented by the acquisition of Forward Partners) allows us to effectively leverage this expertise.

Our decision in 2016 to IPO on the AlM growth market of the London Stock Exchange, and Euronext Dublin, thereby adapting beyond the traditional GP/LP model to become one of the largest public venture capital firms in Europe, was partly driven by our commitment to 'democratise' the returns available from venture capital as an asset class, and make the rewards of our investments accessible to public market investors, not just a small group of Limited Partners.

Our innovative structure as a public company allows us to direct capital from institutional and retail investors towards our portfolio companies. We benefit from an evergreen balance sheet strategy that offers flexible investment terms, and allows Molten to focus on helping portfolio companies grow, while evaluating the market for optimal exit conditions, which we aim to achieve above NAV to maximise value for our Shareholders. This structure also provides us with the flexibility to raise capital from public market investors, including retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform, giving us the 'firepower' to pursue investment opportunities.

Our direct investment strategy primarily focuses on early and growth-stage opportunities. We maintain a balanced portfolio that is diversified across four key sectors of consumer tech, enterprise tech, digital health and wellness, hardware and deeptech.

Our market at a glance

17% European VC market CAGR (2015-2023)

USD66bn European VC market valuation (2023)

189 No. of active unicorns in Europe combined value over USD500bn (2023)

Market events that have occurred in VC in the past year

Over the past 12 months the global economy has experienced stabilised high interest rates across most major currencies, including the USD, EUR and GBP. Towards the end of 2022 (and into the beginning of 2023) asset prices were volatile which seeped into the private markets. Across 2023 and early 2024, both valuations and volatility began to stabilise, with recent new heights on the S&P 500, STOXX 600, and the FTSE 100.

Going forward, the consensus for global monetary policy appears to favour dovish sentiment which historically has supported upside potential for equity prices. As these market dynamics filter into the VC market there is a sense of cautious optimism for new compelling investment opportunities. In September 2023 we saw the highly anticipated Tech IPO for ARM Holdings which was widely regarded as a barometer for the IPO market. ARM successfully raised nearly USD5 billion and has shown promising after-market performance. This is evidencing that 'good deals can get done' and that the public market is ready to support outstanding high growth technology businesses.

The market is showing signs of improvement, and technology businesses are coming back into focus to drive performance through innovation. Much of the tailwind experienced in the technology market over the past 12 months has been driven by the potential productivity gains through rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. Microsoft's most recent investment in Open AI valued the business at USD80 billion, NVIDIA's market cap had crossed USD2 trillion, surpassing Google and closing in on Apple and Microsoft. At the earlier stages of the business lifecycle, Molten is seeing companies take the next step in this market and focusing more closely on real-world applications to drive productivity gains.

Private markets typically lag public markets and 2023 displayed the largest contraction in European VC within the last ten years. 2023 saw USD66 billion invested in European VC deals which was down 42% from the previous year. Much of that contraction was due to liquidity restrictions in a challenging fundraising environment coupled with repricing dynamics as a result of a higher interest-rate environment. Given the public sphere showed more promising returns than anticipated over the last 12 months to March 2024, we anticipate seeing improvements in the private market over the next 12 months due to that lag effect.

Currently in 2024, we are witnessing more capital invested in European VC than in 2023. Since 2015 that continues to follow a growth trajectory for the market which is scaling more rapidly than the US or Asia.

Looking closely at the quarterly investment data for European VC (see charts on bottom of this page), it was the larger rounds in excess of USD100 million that saw the biggest contractions throughout 2023, while investment in smaller/ earlier rounds continued to persist at more modest valuations. Q1 2024 saw some larger deals (in excess of USD250 million) come to market, raising over USD7 billion in aggregate in the first quarter. Comparatively, the total investment in rounds at or above USD250 million over all four quarters in 2023 was only USD11 billion.

Heading into the remainder of 2024, Molten sees value opportunities in the market. With the recent acquisition of Forward Partners, and having acquired a stake in Seedcamp III, we have an expanded portfolio of assets, combined with those in our Fund of Funds programme, which continue to present us with unique investment opportunities. With this in mind, Molten is well positioned to invest in the most interesting and competitive deals in the market throughout the next 12 months.

Our strategy

Our strategy consists of six clear objectives, underpinned by our corporate purpose 'to advance society through technology and innovation'.

Strategic objective FY24 progress FY25 outlook Links . Continued development of our platform and team. Link to principal . Investments of GBP65 million made during risks the year, including GBP25 million (pages 58 share-for-share exchange for Forward to 65 of Partners, with an additional GBP37 million the To back disruptive high-growth from the managed EIS/VCT funds. . Expected level of annual Annual technology companies to invent the deployment in the region of Report) future . Invested into 13 new and existing GBP100-150 million, including the 1, 2, 3, companies (direct) and committed to 6 new managed EIS/VCT funds. 5, 6, 7, funds via our Fund of Funds strategy. 8 . Trading performance of our portfolio Link to companies continues to be strong, with KPIs weighted average revenue growth rates in 3, 4 the core portfolio expected to be over 52% in 2024. Link to principal

risks (pages 58 . Investments of GBP65 million made during to 65 of the year, including GBP25 million . Expected level of annual the To fuel their growth with access share-for-share exchange for Forward deployment in the region of Annual to capital Partners, with an additional GBP37 million GBP100-150 million, including the Report) from the managed EIS/VCT funds. managed EIS/VCT funds. 1, 3, 4, 5, 9 Link to KPIs 3 Link to . GBP57 million of cash and GBP60 million principal undrawn RCF at 31 March 2024, with a risks further GBP66 million available for . Continue to utilise our (pages 58 investment from EIS/VCT funds. flexible model to support to 65 of To provide a holistic capital entrepreneurs through the the model, supporting entrepreneurs . Committed to a further six Fund of duration of their journey. Annual through the duration of their Funds, leading to total commitments in 80 Report) journey funds as part of our Fund of Funds . Continue to support our Fund 1, 3, 4, programme. of Funds programme. 7, 8 . Investments from the managed EIS/VCT Link to funds. KPIs 3, 5 Link to principal . The platform's AUM (including EIS and risks VCT) is c. GBP1.8 billion. . Continue to consider (pages 58 opportunities to introduce to 65 of To scale our platform for growth . Share-for-share acquisition of Forward third-party capital, enabling the while maintaining the integrity of Partners contributing 40+ companies to the Group to build a more Annual the investment process the portfolio, and new Investment and material stake in companies. Report) Finance team members. 1, 2, 3, . Continue to develop our 4, 7, 9 . Continued development of our team. processes as we grow. Link to KPIs 1, 3, 5 Link to principal risks . Continued target of 20% fair (pages 58 . Fair value increase of 0.4% in the value growth through the cycle. to 65 of To maintain a high-quality bar for gross portfolio. the investments to continue to deliver . Continued target of 10% in Annual strong investment returns . Realisations of GBP39 million during the realisations of the Gross Report) underpinned by cash realisations year. Portfolio Value through the 3, 4, 7, cycle. 9 Link to KPIs 1, 2, 4 Link to principal risks (pages 58 To support visionaries who find Achievement of FY24 ESG KPIs - see page to 65 of new ways for the world to work in 48 of the Annual Report of this report . See page 49 of the Annual the the future. We want that future to for further details, or see more in our Report for details of FY25 ESG Annual be sustainable, fair and inaugural Sustainability report, also KPIs. Report) accessible to all published today. 3, 4, 5, 7, 9 Link to KPIs 6

KPIs

We are focused on delivering a strong financial performance and achieving the targets we have set. These core KPIs demonstrate our strategy's effectiveness, and validate the value delivered to Shareholders.

KPIs Measurement Progress this year Focus for 2025 01 Gross Portfolio Value has increased to Growth in Gross Portfolio Value determined GBP1,379 million, with a fair value movement Continued target of 20% value of the using IPEV Guidelines. of GBP6 million, reflecting a fair value fair value growth through portfolio increase of 0.4% from FY23 (FY23: GBP1,371 the cycle. million). 02 Cash generated from portfolio Continued target of 10% in Realising company exits against original GBP39 million realised in the year (FY23: GBP48 realisations of the Gross cash cost. million). Portfolio Value through the cycle. 03 Deploying funds for investments Investments of GBP65 million Expected level of annual into new portfolio companies, made during the year, including GBP25 million deployment in the region New follow-on investments into share-for-share exchange for Forward of investments existing companies, stake Partners, (FY23: GBP138 million), with an GBP100-150 million, building into existing companies additional GBP37 million from the managed EIS/ including and secondary investments. VCT funds (FY23: GBP41 million). EIS/VCT. 04 We continually track deals done at stages Through our brand and We maintain an internal database earlier than our target investment criteria network, continue to Dealflow of opportunities. and filter to pre-qualify future potential access high quality deals. dealflow across Europe. GBP117 million cash available to plc, incluidng undrawn GBP60 million revolving

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -6-

credit facility balance from our GBP150 05 Maintaining sufficient liquidity million debt facility at year-end with GBP90 to meet operational requirements, million term debt drawn (FY23: GBP83 million, Target maintenance of Cash balances take advantage of investment GBP90 million drawn, with undrawn revolving 12-18 months of cash opportunities and support the credit facility of GBP60 million) at year-end. resources. growth of portfolio companies. GBP66 million (FY23: GBP48 million) cash in the managed EIS and VCT funds available for investment. We continued to make progress in our ESG 06 efforts, particularly with regard to Execute on the Company's Progress and track ESG tailored portfolio engagement (Please refer FY25 ESG KPIs, which can ESG performance in line with our ESG to our Sustainability Report for more be found in the KPIs (see page 48 of the Annual detail). Sustainability section of Report). the report on page 49 of Summary of our progress against FY24 ESG the Annual Report. KPIs (see page 48 of the Annual Report).

Financial review

The current market cycle has been characterised by higher interest rates leading to lower valuations, as a function of the cost of capital increasing, and reduced liquidity in an environment with less M&A and IPO activity. This backdrop has been in place since March 2022, and we responded quickly to reflect the reduced public market valuation multiples for technology businesses into our portfolio holding values in September 2022 (the first valuation period following the market adjustment). Alongside ensuring our portfolio holding values are consistent with the prevailing market, in line with IPEV guidelines, we focused on preserving the balance sheet capital by reducing the amount invested and ensuring there was sufficient liquidity to support our existing portfolio.

The resilience of the portfolio has been demonstrated by: (1) the capital raisings that have been undertaken during this past two years, with over GBP1.2bn raised in FY23 and FY24, in spite of a less active fundraising environment, (2) the continued commercial traction and revenue growth of the portfolio businesses, and (3), the limited capital support that was required from Molten.

As we appear to be entering an improving environment for realisations, the robustness of our valuation processes and the quality of our underlying portfolio is being validated as demonstrated by our recent announcements, relating to portfolio companies Perkbox and Endomag, modestly above their holding values.

The flexibility of our evergreen balance sheet model has been further illustrated through the equity fundraise in the year to take advantage of opportunities presented by a disconnected market, where asset prices have been depressed alongside limited liquidity. This provided an opportunity for the Group to acquire high-quality assets via a share acquisition of Forward Partners ,and also through a stake in Seedcamp Fund III.

The financial year 2024 reflects a continuation of this more challenged market environment, but also demonstrates stability in the portfolio values in the second half of the year. The first half of the year saw further reduction in valuation multiples across the broader technology sector before stabilising in the latter half of the year. In addition to the decline in public market technology valuations, private company fundraising has continued to stutter across the broader market, outside of specific pockets of interest. We have seen the impact of these factors in our own portfolio valuations. Despite this macroeconomic picture, it has been pleasing to see continued value creation stemming from our secondary strategy. Our acquisition of a stake in Seedcamp's Fund III, along with an all-share acquisition of Forward Partners (both which took place in the second half of the year) contributed fair value uplifts to the portfolio.

As ever, cash runway and preservation of liquidity remain key for our portfolio, and we are encouraged by the resilience demonstrated by our portfolio companies, as they continue to balance capital preservation and growth priorities.

The first half of the financial year saw a reduction in portfolio value which was offset in the second half by a slight increase in the valuation of the existing portfolio, and increases in fair value following the acquisitions of Forward Partners and Seedcamp III. As at 31 March 2024, net assets stood at GBP1,251 million, an increase of GBP57 million on the prior year.

We have generated fee income during the year of GBP20 million, which serves to offset our cost base such that our costs (net of income) remain substantially less than 1% of NAV. As we continue to build a broader platform to incorporate third-party assets alongside our own balance sheet, we have seen the benefit of fee income covering 93% of our general administrative expenses, including salaries. Minimising the cost drag on investment returns remains an area of focus for our management team.

The Forward Partners acquisition is recognised at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and as a gain on bargain purchase in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. The terms of the acquisition for Forward Partners were one new Molten share for nine Forward Partners shares, resulting in a portfolio cost of GBP25 million (net of cash acquired). On acquisition, the Forward Partners portfolio was valued at GBP65 million, representing a gain on bargain purchase of GBP39 million. For more information of this transaction see Note 14.

Statement of financial position

Portfolio

The Gross Portfolio Value at 31 March 2024 is GBP1,379 million (GBP1,371 million at 31 March 2023). The Gross Portfolio Value is an APM (see Note 35) and there is a reconciliation from the gross to net portfolio value (see Note 30).

Molten has maintained a disciplined approach to its capital allocation through FY24, with cash investments below historical investment rates, and aligned to realisations during the period. Investments of GBP65 million, including GBP25 million representing the Forward Partners share-for-share exchange (net of cash acquired), were made during the year; and cash proceeds from exits, escrows and sales of shares were received of GBP39 million.

The gross fair value reduction on the portfolio was GBP18 million, of which GBP24 million results from a decline in foreign exchange and offset by an increase of GBP6 million from fair value movements. Further details on the Group's valuation policy and valuations basis as at 31 March 2024 can be found in Notes 4 and 30 to the consolidated financial statements. The gross portfolio fair value has stabilised from and is broadly flat for the year at constant currency, reflecting a modest increase in the like-for-like portfolio in the second half of the year.

The Gross Portfolio Value, presented on page 26 of the Annual Report, is subject to adjustments for the fair value of accrued carry liabilities and deferred tax to generate the net portfolio value of GBP1,292 million. Both carried interest liabilities and deferred tax arise at the level of our investment vehicles and are taken into account when arriving at the fair value of these vehicles to be recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position.

The Net Portfolio Value has increased by GBP15 million to GBP1,292 million (31 March 2023: GBP1,277 million) with the summary of the movements in financial assets held at fair value through the profit and loss (FVTPL) which is recognised on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, is shown on page 112 of the Annual Report.

The fair value reduction of GBP29 million, in accordance with the relevant IFRS in Note 4, comprised of fair value movement on investments of GBP68 million is reflected in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, offset by a GBP39 million gain on bargain on purchase. Carry balances of GBP87 million are accrued to previous and current employees of the Group based on the current fair value at the year-end and deducted from the Gross Portfolio Value. Carry payments totalling GBP2 million were made in the year following the realisation of assets in the underlying fund holdings that exceeded threshold returns. The non-investment movements to entities held at FVTPL were made of GBP16 million, including for settlement of priority profit share ("PPS"). The Gross Portfolio Value table below reconciles the gross to net portfolio values, and the movements between 31 March 2023 to 31 March 2024. The percentage of net portfolio value to Gross Portfolio Value is 94% (31 March 2023: 93%), which reflects the decrease to carry balances in line with the movements of the portfolio.

Total liquidity

The consolidated cash balance at 31 March 2024 was GBP57 million (31 March 2023: GBP23 million).

Total available cash for Molten Ventures at 31 March 2024 was GBP117 million, including GBP60 million undrawn on the Company's revolving credit facility (31 March 2023: GBP83 million, including GBP60 million undrawn on the Company's revolving credit facility).

In November 2023, we completed an equity fund raise of GBP55 million (net of fees) from new and existing investors (including a PrimaryBid retail element), to enable our position for new follow-on direct and secondary investments. Molten issued 21,261,548 shares comprising a placing, subscription, retail offer and offer for subscription. The proceeds of the placing are recognised in the cash balance at the year end and within the share capital movements (please see Note 26 for further detail).

Debt facility

The existing debt facility with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. London Branch ('JPM') and HSBC Innovation Bank Limited ('HSBC') (the 'Debt Facility') comprises a GBP90 million term loan and a revolving credit facility ('RCF') of up to GBP60 million on three and two-year availability periods respectively, and is secured against various assets and LP interests in the Group. The Debt Facility interest rate is SONIA plus a margin of 5.5% per annum and is underpinned by the value of the investment portfolio. The value of the portfolio companies is subject to periodic independent third-party valuation. The Debt Facility is utilised for investment and working capital purposes.

We have been compliant with all relevant financial covenants throughout the duration of the debt facilities and at period-end.

During the year, we amended the terms of the covenants relating to loan to value and market adjusted GAV to provide additional flexibility, see Note 24(i) for more information.

As at 31 March 2024, the GBP90 million term loan is fully drawn and the GBP60 million RCF is undrawn and fully available, subject to utilisation conditions. The drawn amount is recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 March 2024, offset by capitalised fees from the set-up of the Debt Facility, which are being amortised over its life. Drawdowns and paydowns on the Debt Facility will be driven by portfolio investments and realisations. For further information, please see Note 24(i).

Net assets

Net assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 March 2024 have increased by GBP57 million from 31 March 2023, to GBP1,251 million, an increase of 4.7%. This is mainly the result of the increase in the investments balance and cash due to the fund raise and Forward Partners' acquisition, along with a decrease in deferred tax liability recognised in the statement of financial position.

The Net Asset Value per share for the year ended 31 March 2024 was 662p (31 March 2023: 780p) after the issuance of new shares for the equity fund raise and share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners.

Statement of comprehensive income

We recognised a loss after tax in the year of GBP41 million, compared to a GBP243 million loss in FY23.

Income recognised during the year ending 31 March 2024 comprises investment fair value decreases of GBP29 million (year ending 31 March 2023: GBP240 million decreases), including the gain on bargain purchase attributed to the Forward Partners portfolio of GBP39 million. Fee income of GBP20 million was generated in the year (year ended 31 March 2023: GBP23 million), which is principally comprised of priority profit share ("PPS"), management fees from the managed EIS/VCT funds, performance fees and promoter fees. PPS is generated from management fees charged on the underlying plc funds, as invested capital, net of realisations, increases so too does the PPS income. The decrease in fee income in the year is a result of a decrease in PPS percentage held in older vintages with the decreased level of investments in 2024. This has resulted in management fees decreasing by 12.7% in the period.

Our operating costs (net of fee income) continue to be less than our target of 1% of NAV. It is anticipated that further income from fees generated from management of third-party funds will provide a further positive contribution to our cost base and profitability in the future.

Finance expenses have increased to GBP11 million from GBP7 million in 2023 due to the debt facility being utilised for the full 12 months and an increase in the rate of SONIA. General and administration costs ("G&A") of GBP21 million, compared to the GBP19 million recognised in the year to 31 March 2023, have increased in comparison to the prior year following the growth of the Investment Team and supporting infrastructure.

Post-period end

On 30 April 2024, Hologic, Inc, a NASDAQ listed entity, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Endomagnetics Ltd. ('Endomag'). The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval as well as working capital and other customary closing adjustments, values Endomag at approximately USD310 million, which is at a slight uplift to NAV.

Ben Wilkinson

Chief Financial Officer

11 June 2024

Gross portfolio value table

Fair value Fair Fair value Cost of Multiple of Movement Fair value of of Investments Realisations Non-investment in value movement Investment Ownership Investments investments cash movements foreign investments Invested interest GBP'm GBP'm exchange movement 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-24 Cost range* 31-Mar-23 GBPm 31-Mar-24 GBP'm GBP'm GBP'm GBPm 31-Mar-24 GBP'm GBP'm ThoughtMachine 109.6 - - - - (10.4) (10.4) 99.2 36.5 2.7× A Coachhub 96.6 - - - (2.6) (2.1) (4.7) 91.9 31.3 2.9× C Aiven 94.5 - (6.7) - (2.3) (3.5) (5.8) 82.0 4.6 14.0× B Ledger 71.8 - - - (1.7) (9.0) (10.7) 61.1 28.5 2.1× B Aircall 58.6 - - - (1.3) 3.2 1.9 60.5 14.3 4.2× B Form3 52.4 - - - - 6.8 6.8 59.2 30.1 2.0× B Revolut 54.5 4.0 - - (1.1) 7.7 6.6 65.1 11.1 5.9× A M-Files 44.9 - - - (1.4) 4.2 2.8 47.7 6.5 7.3× B ICEYE 35.7 - - - (0.9) 8.1 7.2 42.9 22.5 1.9× B Ravenpack 41.0 - - - (0.8) (3.0) (3.8) 37.2 7.5 5.0× D Endomagnetics 34.0 - - - - 0.7 0.7 34.7 9.3 3.7× C FintechOS 28.3 2.6 - - (0.8) (0.5) (1.3) 29.6 29.6 1.0× D ISAR AeroSpace 27.4 - (1.9) - (0.7) (1.4) (2.1) 23.4 4.1 4.6× A Schuttflix 21.1 1.7 - - (0.6) (0.1) (0.7) 22.1 21.5 1.0× B Graphcore 37.2 - - - (0.4) (16.2) (16.6) 20.6 24.0 0.9× A Hive MQ 20.9 - - - (0.6) - (0.6) 20.3 20.2 1.0× B Perkbox 16.2 - - - - 0.1 0.1 16.3 14.0 1.2× C Riverlane 13.4 - - - - 2.4 2.4 15.8 5.1 3.1× B Freetrade 9.9 - - - - 4.6 4.6 14.5 14.0 1.0× B Smava 8.5 - - - (0.4) 5.0 4.6 13.1 14.5 0.9× A Remaining 494.3 57.0 (30.3) - (8.3) 9.0 0.7 521.7 509.7 1.1x Gross portfolio 1,370.8 65.3 (38.9) - (23.9) 5.6 (18.3) 1,378.9 858.9 1.6x value Carry external (94.0) - 1.9 - - 5.0 5.0 (87.1) Portfolio - - - - - - - - deferred tax Trading carry 0.3 - - - - - - 0.3 & co-invest Non-investment - - - 15.8 - (15.8) (15.8) - cash movement Net portfolio 1,277.1 65.3 (37.0) 15.8 (23.9) (5.2) (29.1) 1,292.1 value

* Fully diluted interest categorised as follows: Cat A: 0-5%, Cat B: 6-10%, Cat C: 11-15%, Cat D: 16-25%, Cat E: > 25%.

Portfolio review

Molten remained well-diversified across our four key sectors of investments which capture technology subsector themes such as fintech, climate-tech, cloud-native and security with early use cases of AI evident in our portfolio.

Consumer technology

Consumer-facing services and products, innovative business models, and proven execution capabilities that bring exceptional opportunities enabled by technology.

allplants crowdcube Freetrade Juno LYST N26 Onefootball perbox PrimaryBld Revolut smava sweepr SPOKE ZOPA***

Enterprise technology

The software infrastructure, applications and services that make enterprises more productive, cost-efficient, and smoother to run.

&Open ably aircall aiven* ALTRUISTIQ*** APEXX** reedr CHOCO CoachHub*** FINALCAD FintechOS*** FORM3 Genesis GETSAFE gravity sketch HiveMQ MAKERS*** MANNA Material Exchange M-Files*** MOSTLY-AI* OutThink** Pigmant Pliant RavenPack** realeyes Robin* SCHUTTFLIX*** sennder SettleMint SimScale*** SPOTQA*** Up LEARN***

Hardware & Deeptech

R&D-heavy technologies which emerge to become commercially dominant, upending industries and enabling entirely new ways of living and doing business.

Bezero FocalPoint GRAPHCORE* hadean ICEYE** INDY KITE isaeaerospace LEDGER PARAGRAF Ravelin** riverlane sorare Thought Machine** XMOS

Digital health & wellness

Using data, software and hardware to create new products and services for the health and wellness market.

AKTIA** CLUE endomag evonetix ieso digital health* lifesum

Companies included in our company numbers and associated analysis are direct investments, co-investment, Earlybird and assets under third party management companies above a GBP2.0 million fair value threshold to Molten Ventures.

Key

* AI First

** AI-Powered

*** AI-Enhanced

Cash runway within the portfolio remains a key focus within the current environment. We have continued with discipline around our investment process, deploying GBP40 million into the portfolio, including the acquisition of a stake in Seedcamp fund III, and investments into Fund of Funds and Earlybird strategies.

Portfolio valuations

The Gross Portfolio Value as at 31 March 2024 is GBP1,379 million, an increase of GBP8 million, net of investments, realisations and total fair value movement, from the 31 March 2023 value of GBP1,371 million. This represents a 1% increase in gross fair value, due to the increase in investments made in the year. GBP18 million is a net decrease, resulting from a GBP6 million increase in the gross fair value, offset by negative currency movements of GBP24 million. Valuations remain robust due to 97% of the portfolio value holding downside protection thanks to preference rights.

Our portfolio valuations process continues to follow the IPEV Guidelines and aligns to the market movements in the period; we have seen movements in some of our key assets to reflect public market comparatives. We continue to see overall revenue growth in our portfolio companies with forecast weighted average revenue growth in the core of over 63% in the year, reflecting the ongoing innovation and digital transition continuing across sectors.

The Core Portfolio is made up of 20 companies representing 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. The core portfolio constituents has been updated to reflect the increase in valuation attributed to Freetrade, Perkbox, Riverlane and Smava, with PrimaryBid moving to the emerging portfolio category.

During the period, we invested GBP12 million directly into new and existing companies, including:

New Companies Company Stage Who they are? Oliva is a B2B mental health platform offering online therapy to employees. By analysing thousands Oliva Early of data points on how employees use Oliva, created the Employee Wellbeing Index. Based on this, Oliva's advanced triaging matches employees with the ideal professional and wellbeing plan for them. The Morressier platform supports the entire pre-publishing journey, from hybrid and virtual Morressier Growth conferences where research is shared in its earliest stages, to journal submissions, peer-review workflows, and AI-powered integrity checks. Binalyze is a cybersecurity company offering a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) platform named AIR, designed to automate and streamline the collection, analysis, and management binalyse Growth of digital evidence. It enables rapid evidence acquisition, compromise assessment, and triage at scale across network assets, significantly reducing incident response times and facilitating collaborative investigations. Anima provides a comprehensive healthcare platform that integrates various care management tools into one system, automating manual tasks and enhancing care team productivity. It supports online anima Growth consultations, facilitates document processing, enables detailed analytics, and improves communication. Anima aims to streamline workflows, improve patient outcomes, and save clinical hours. IMU Biosciences is led by a team of world-class scientists in immunology. IMU has developed imu Growth leading-edge biological and computational tools to interrogate the immune system. The company's technology platform generates a comprehensive analysis of immune system components in patient samples, so the company is generating novel data using existing hardware. Follow-on Company Stage Who they are? allplants is an online platform and chef-to-customer delivery service aimed at providing delicious allplants Growth and healthy chef-made meals to make eating more plants less effort and more exciting. allplants dishes are flash-frozen, ensuring nutrition and taste are locked in and ready to eat in minutes. Clue is a period tracking app, a trusted menstrual health resource, and a thought leader in Clue Growth femtech. By combining science and technology, Clue are actively changing the way people learn, access, and talk about menstrual and reproductive health around the world. Schüttflix is a digital logistics platform for the construction industry, linking contractors, bulk material sellers, carriers, and disposers to enhance efficiency. Schüttflix digitizes SCHUTTFLIX Growth traditional processes, providing timely deliveries, price transparency, and efficient route management to reduce emissions and waste. Schüttflix aims to streamline operations across Germany and expand into other European countries, driving sustainability and digital innovation in construction logistics. Aktiia is a health technology company specialising in continuous blood pressure monitoring without AKTIA Growth the use of a traditional cuff. The innovative wrist-worn device provides accurate and convenient monitoring, empowering individuals to manage their cardiovascular health pro-actively. Sweepr has developed a contextually adaptive technical support platform for connected homes. With Sweepr, consumer service providers and connected product manufacturers can transform how they sweepr Growth offer technical support, enabling customers to resolve issues without calling customer care and improving time to resolve for any remaining issues that are escalated to traditional support channels. Realeyes utilizes AI and computer vision to analyse how viewers react emotionally and attentively realeyes Growth to digital media. By measuring real-time responses through device cameras, it enhances advertising effectiveness, supports identity verification, and improves applications in wellbeing and telehealth, providing insights across various industries. FintechOS is a technology company that simplifies the creation and delivery of financial services. It provides a platform that accelerates the development of financial products, facilitating rapid fintechOS Growth deployment and service improvements. The platform supports sectors like retail banking, insurance, and embedded finance, helping businesses to efficiently launch and manage personalized financial services and enhance customer experiences. FintechOS aims to democratise access to advanced financial technology for companies of all sizes. Fund of Funds Earlybird Our seed and early-stage Fund of Funds programme continues to expand, providing access to earlier stage companies, as well as deal flow opportunities for the highest quality companies from within these During this period, funds managed by portfolios. During the financial year, we committed to another 6 funds, Earlybird VI and Earlybird VII drew down GBP6 bringing our total commitments to 80 funds. Molten's commitments to new million. This allows us to continue to access and existing seed funds at 31 March 2024 are GBP133 million, of which GBP84 earlier stage companies in Germany and Europe million has been drawn to year-end GBP15 million during the year excluding with the benefit of Earlybird's expertise. external LPs). It is anticipated the remaining GBP49 million will be drawn over the next three to five years. Realisations Total cash proceeds from realisation and distribution during the year are GBP39 million, comprised of GBP9 million during the period from the sale of Trustpilot shares in the public market, proceeds of GBP4 million from the acquisition of Friday Finance (formerly known as Airbank), and proceeds of GBP12 million from the sale of Earlybird VI shares. Included within the GBP39 million of realisations in the year is realisations of GBP5 million from the Fund of Fund

programme.

Molten Ventures Core Portfolio is made up of 20 companies representing 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. New entrants to the core consist of Freetrade, Perkbox, Riverlane and Smava, with PrimaryBid moving to the emerging portfolio.

Note - narrative updates based on publicly available information from the Core Portfolio companies.

aircall Aircall is a cloud-based customer phone and communication platform that is designed exclusively for Location: sales and support teams. It is a fully cloud-based voice platform that integrates with existing CRM Paris, France systems and helpdesk tools voice solution that eliminates any need for desk phones, and company teams can be set up across several locations in an instant with an internet connection. Sector: Enterprise Aircall won the "Business Phone System Innovation of the Year" award from RemoteTech Breakthrough for Technology the second consecutive year in 2023. This recognises Aircall's innovations in their cloud-based business phone system. Further, Aircall participated in the "2023 Service Quality Benchmark Report Invested: Webinar" as part of World Certification Week hosted by HubSpot Academy. GBP14m Aircall launched their AI-powered call and voicemail transcription feature in May, which has expanded to new suite of AI features which will help business reduce time spent on busywork, admin, and training Fair Value: each week, saving on average 21 hours of time. Customers will be able to take a deep dive into AI-generated Call Summaries, Key Topics, and Talk-to-Listen Ratios. GBP61m The telephony market has evolved and with the introduction of VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) UN Sustainable Aircall drives value to its customers through actionable analytics, sentiment analysis and now AI Development applications. Aircall's integrations with CRMs and other lead generation-customer service applications Goals Mapping: has resulted substantial benefits for its clients. Aircall's early adoption into the call centre market 8, 9 positions it as a pioneer in the space having a deep longstanding customer relationships and expansion potential. aiven Location: Helsinki, Finland Aiven is a multi-cloud managed service provider which hosts and manages open-source databases and messaging-system solutions on all major cloud platforms. Aiven's products are built using public cloud Sector: infrastructure such as Apache Kafka, Cassandra, Elasticsearch, M3 and PostgreSQL, supporting developers Enterprise around the world with building new applications, without having to manage backend infrastructure. Technology Aiven was named the 2023 Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year for the Europe, Middle East, and Invested: Africa (EMEA) region. This award recognizes Aiven's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem and helping joint customers unleash cloud innovation. GBP5m Aiven focused on lowering their CO2 emissions from IT infrastructure, with key achievements including: Fair Value: developing an open source solution called "Cloud Carbon Footprint" to calculate CO2 emissions and creating the ability for Aiven and its customers to calculate granular cloud emissions and energy GBP82m consumption. UN Sustainable Aiven is a look-through investment held via Earlybird. Development Goals Mapping: 8, 9 CoachHub CoachHub is a global digital coaching and talent development platform that helps organisations to create Location: personalised, measurable, and scalable coaching programmes on a one-to-one basis for entire workforces Berlin, and teams. Coaching sessions are based on scientific research and market insights led by behavioural Germany scientists and global research leaders to maximise business impact and drive innovation. These are delivered via an AI-enabled technology platform and seamless user experience. The coaching journey is Sector: delivered by c. 3,500 business coaches across six continents in more than 80 languages. Enterprise Technology CoachHub launched the Innovation Lab, a transformative research initiative to facilitate innovation in digital coaching. The goal of CoachHub's Innovation Lab is to bridge the gap between research in people Invested: development and real-world organisational needs, ensuring that coaching practices are effective and aligned with the constantly evolving requirements of businesses. GBP31m CoachHub announced their new "Co-Development Hubs" offering in September 2023, offering a collective Fair Value: coaching appraoch. Co-development Hubs are 90-minute sessions with four to six peers facilitated by a trained coach who follows the co-development methodology. GBP92m Coachhub's platform and offering meets the needs of a rapidly transforming industry which is growing UN Sustainable rapidly and where traditional formats are disrupted and new talent generations ask for more career Development development options. The business started in 2018 and is merging to be a global category leader with an Goals Mapping: impressive blue chip customer base. We currently observe that every major corporation is expected to 4, 11 coach their talent at scale by the end of the decade and that Covid-19 accelerated this transformation, which was already in motion. endomag Endomag is a global developer of breast cancer technolgies, on a mission to improve breast cancer care Location: by preventing unnecessary surgery, improving surgical outcomes, and making treatments more accessible, Cambridge, UK which can be made available at any hospital. Endomag produces surgical guidance products which allow surgeons to accurately remove cancerous tumours. Its products include the Magseed marker for magnetic Sector: tissue localization before surgery, the Magtrace lymphatic tracing injectable for breast cancer staging Digital Health and the Sentimag platform, which supports both localisation and lymphatic tracings, without the use of & Wellness radioactive materials. Invested: Endomag was highly commended in the 2023 Medtech Company of the Year category by Cambridge Independent Science and Technology. In July 2023, Endomag raised over GBP2,000 for cancer charities. In September 2023 GBP9m it named Royal Bolton Hospital as one of the UK's first 'Centres of Excellence', offering peer-to-peer education to physicians around the world to learn from experts in its technology. Fair Value: Endomag pioneers the use of magnetic sensing technology to improve surgical guidance and accuracy for GBP35m breast cancer treatment, through its range of innovative products: Sentimag, Magtrace and Magseed, now adopted in over 300 hospitals globally. It operates in a rapidly growing medical device space, UN Sustainable particularly for technologies enhancing breast cancer care standards and patient experience. With Development significant funding rounds totalling more than USD22 million, regulatory approvals, and a proposed Goals Mapping: strategic acquisition by Hologic (a global leader in women's health) in 2024 for c. USD310 million, the 3, 9 deal is subject to working capital and other closing adjustments. fintechOS Location: London, UK FintechOS is a global leader in high productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI), and aims to simplify and accelerate the launch and service of innovative financial products. FintechOS achieves high speed product launches for major retail banks and insurance companies. These solutions give companies the Sector: ability to engage customers across new digital channels. With a low code/no code approach, their product Enterprise facilitates interaction across technical and non-technical product teams at banks and insurers. Technology FintechOS announced 40% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023, with the company expecting to achieve profitability in 2024. Growth has been driven by winning new customers in strategic markets, including Invested: the US, UK, Continental Europe, and most recently Asia-Pacific. GBP30m In 2023, FintechOS announced strategic partnerships and collaborations, including with Mircrosoft,PwC, Weanalyze, and EY. FintechOS also received several accolades in 2023 - being named as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Core Banking, Europe and Commercial Loan Origination Fair Value:

