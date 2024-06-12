Final Results -39

DJ Final Results

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Final Results 12-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures Plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", "the Group" or the "Company") FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive, high-growth technology companies, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2024. Financial highlights -- GBP1,379m Gross Portfolio Value* (31 March 2023: GBP1,371m) -- GBP1,251m Net assets (31 March 2023: GBP1,194m) -- 662p NAV per share* (31 March 2023: 780p) -- GBP57m Consolidated Group cash (31 March 2023: GBP23m) -- -1% Gross Portfolio fair value movement* (31 March 2023: -16%) -- GBP39m Cash proceeds from realisations (year to March 31 2023: GBP48m) -- GBP55m Net of fees raised during the year (31 March 2023: GBPNil) -- 0.1% Operating costs (net of fee income and exceptional items) (31 March 2023: <0.1%) below the targeted 1% of year-end NAV* -- GBP65m invested, GBP40m direct and GBP25m representing Forward Partners share-for-share exchange, in addition a further GBP37m from the managed EIS/VCT funds (year to March 31 2023: GBP138m from plc and GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds)** *The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 35 for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures in the Annual Report. **EIS and VCT funds are managed by Molten Ventures plc group but are not consolidated. See Accounting Policies on page 116 and Glossary on page 162 for defined terms in the Annual Report. Performance highlights . Investments of GBP65m during the year from the Molten Ventures balance sheet, with a further GBP37m from the managed EIS/ VCT funds, alongside cash proceeds from realisations during the year of GBP39m . Completed share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners plc ('Forward Partners') in March 2024 . Stake acquired in Seedcamp Fund III in February 2024, continuing the strategy of acquiring portfolios with high potential for near-term realisation . Committed to 6 new seed funds via our Fund of Funds programme, bringing the overall Fund of Funds portfolio to 80 funds. . Weighted average revenue growth of Core portfolio forecast to be over 50% for calendar year 2024 . Over 85% of companies in the Core portfolio with at least 18 months of cash runway as at 31 March 2024 (based on existing budgets and growth plans) ESG highlights . Launched inaugural stand-alone Sustainability Report on our website . Delivered tailored climate workshops to portfolio companies with the aim of improving their climate literacy and alignment to the Net Zero transition, in line with the commitments set out in our Climate Strategy . Joined the Steering Group of ESG_VC, became a member of Ventures ESG and continued to report against external standards and frameworks including PRI, CDP, TCFD, Investing in Women Code and SECR . Formally launched the Esprit Foundation (part of the Molten Ventures Group) and awarded its first grants to the Social Mobility Foundation, Included VC and Foundervine Post period-end . On 30 April 2024, Hologic, Inc, a NASDAQ listed entity, signed definitive agreement to acquire Endomagnetics Ltd. ('Endomag'). The acquisition, which is subject to completion conditions and regulatory approval as well as working capital and other customary closing adjustments, values Endomag at approximately USD310 million, which is modestly above NAV Capital Allocation Policy As reported in our announcement on 30 April, we provide an update to our capital allocation policy which outlines how the Company intends to deploy its capital resources across NAV per share accretive opportunities in order to deliver long-term value for its shareholders whilst ensuring the Company has appropriate liquidity headroom. 1. The Company will continue to focus its efforts on deploying capital into exceptional primary and secondary investments 2. The Company manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate reserves with ongoing monitoring of forecast and actual cash flows. Capital resources are managed to ensure there is sufficient headroom for 18 months' rolling operating expenses 3. Given the strong realisation pipeline, the Directors likewise believe that the current share price provides an opportunity to deliver accretive benefits to shareholders by purchasing its own shares at the prevailing discount levels. The Company therefore intends to allocate a minimum of 10% of realisation proceeds to buy back its own shares, utilising the existing authority granted to the Board at the AGM The Company will continue to balance the pipeline of new investment opportunities against the ability to drive returns to shareholders through share buy backs whilst maintaining sufficient reserves. Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Molten Ventures, commented: "This has been a productive year for Molten. We've continued to enhance our innovative platform to capture the exceptional investment opportunities available in backing high growth, disruptive, UK and European technology firms. The underlying performance of our portfolio companies remain strong, with valuations continuing to stabilise as the macroeconomic environment shows signs of improvement. "Looking ahead, we expect to see a step up in realisations, in the region of GBP100 million of capital back to the balance sheet this financial year, the proceeds of which we expect to deploy towards NAV per share accretive opportunities as outlined in our capital allocation policy today, and in doing so, continuing to maximise value for our shareholders". As previously announced, a live webcast presentation including Q&A will be held today at 9.00am for analysts and will be available on https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY_24. Conference call details for the Q&A are available upon request via Powerscourt. In addition, Molten will provide a further presentation for retail investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on at 10.00 on Friday 14 June. About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

Chairman's introduction

In the years preceding my appointment, Molten developed and built an innovative platform, cementing itself as one of Europe's leading venture capital firms. We support high-growth, disruptive technology companies, and through our listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listing on Euronext Dublin, we provide access to the returns attainable from venture capital to both institutional and retail investors. I am looking forward to helping Molten Ventures build an even more successful business in the coming years.

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

After two years of a very challenging economic and market backdrop, we are beginning to see some signs of increased market stability, helped by improved visibility on global interest rates. Our portfolio remains in good health and the overall underlying performance of our assets has been strong. While reduced M&A activity since the end of the pandemic has resulted in fewer transactions and correspondingly fewer realisations, the coming year shows more promise, highlighted most recently by the announced sales of Perkbox in the period, and Endomag post-period end, both subject to completion conditions and regulatory approval. We anticipate further exits in the course of the current financial year. In the past year, the management team has continued to enhance the platform through the equity capital raise, the all-share acquisition of Forward Partners and the subsequent purchase of a stake in Seedcamp Fund III. These were important initiatives in ensuring that Molten is favourably positioned going forward. We have the firepower to pursue attractive opportunities in a buyer's market for venture capital investment in our preferred areas of expertise.

I was pleased to welcome some of the portfolio companies and colleagues coming across with Forward Partners at Molten's annual Investor Day in February, which was also my first. I have also begun a programme of meeting many of our major Shareholders, as well as industry bodies and other key stakeholders for the Group. Our AGM in 2025 will be a policy approval year for executive remuneration, and we will be proactively engaging with Shareholders on this matter in the months ahead. In January, the Financial Reporting Council announced the revisions it is making to the UK Corporate Governance Code that enhance the transparency and accountability of UK public companies, as well as help support the growth and competitiveness of the UK, and preparation is well under way to ensure that Molten continues to be fully compliant.

In my role as Chairman, ensuring Molten has best-practice governance is an important priority. We commenced our first externally facilitated Board evaluation in February, and more can be found on this in the Governance section of this report. We will continue to address such issues as Board diversity, mindful of the Parker Review's recommendations. Ensuring that Molten's culture, ethos and mission is carried across future key employees is critical, and succession planning both for the Board and executive management is underway. We refer to this in more detail in the Nomination Committee report. We appointed Lara Naqushbandi as a Non-Executive Director in September. Lara brings with her a wealth of global commercial, strategic, and investment experience. Gervaise Slowey has succeeded Richard Pelly as the designated Non-Executive Director for employee engagement.

ESG issues are important to us, and as we have stated in the past, Molten's contribution to sustainability is two-fold, both through our consideration of ESG in investment decision-making and our excitement about investment opportunities in the climate tech space in particular. We also continue to develop our reporting and remuneration structure in alignment to ESG and wider sustainability best practice. More information can be found in the ESG pages of our Annual Report, and in our inaugural stand alone Sustainability Report which has also been released today.

I am conscious that Karen Slatford and Grahame Cook (who adeptly covered her role as Interim Chair) will be hard acts to follow. They have served Molten with distinction over several years - Grahame continues to do so as Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee - and have helped to develop the firm into the innovative venture capital investor it is today. I would like to thank them both for their leadership of the Board, and in particular Grahame for an informed and seamless handover. I look forward to supporting management and the wider team in continuing to develop a platform that provides inspirational founders with long-term capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses. Finally, I would like to thank our Shareholders for their support during the past year as well as our Executive Directors, and, importantly, each of our employees who are so vital in ensuring the continued growth of Molten Ventures plc.

Laurence Hollingworth

Chairman

CEO's statement

Overview

It has been a busy and productive year for Molten Ventures, marked with significant achievements amid an economic backdrop that has been challenging for most technology companies and those who invest in them.

We continued to develop our platform, operating model, and acquisition strategy while simultaneously navigating 'higher-for-longer' interest rates, inflationary pressures and the ongoing geopolitical tensions which have cast a cautionary shadow over some notable signs of stabilisation in the second half of the year.

Our focus within this context has been on what we can control. We have maintained discipline around our own investment process and worked closely with our portfolio companies to extend cash runways, control costs, and retain talent. Our business performance and the revenue growth of our portfolio companies has remained strong, and the disruptive entrepreneurs we have backed across UK and Europe continue to transform the industries in which they operate.

Our adaptable model allowed us to act quickly to identify opportunities at attractive valuations in the year, with a focus on providing value for our Shareholders. Data from previous downturns suggests that investments made in periods of economic decline have yielded some of the greatest returns of all vintages for technology investors. We continued to support innovation through our fundraising activity, and by offering exposure to investors of privately owned technology assets in the year.

Forward Partners acquisition

In November 2023, we announced a share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners, adding a portfolio of over 40 companies. The acquisition, completed in March 2024, blends the maturity of our assets with a more diverse pipeline of earlier-stage companies for follow-on investment.

Forward Partners was founded in 2013 by Nic Brisbourne, a former Molten Partner. Forward Partners investment strategy has been focused on earlier-stage businesses than Molten has traditionally invested in previously. We see significant opportunity for continued growth in these portfolio companies and to accelerate value creation. The Molten platform can provide the winners with the additional support and resource to reach their potential and generate returns.

We extended an official welcome to Nic Brisbourne and the rest of the Forward Partners team in March, with the history between Molten and Forward allowing for a smooth integration which can be attributed in part to a similar set of experiences, investment ethos and cultural affinity. Several of our Forward Partners colleagues have now joined our investment and finance teams, leading to cost synergies and alignment across operational functions.

Alongside the Forward Partners transaction we successfully completed an oversubscribed fundraise of GBP55 million (net of fees) by way of issuance of new shares on the London Stock Exchange, and the Euronext Dublin, to capitalise on attractive primary and secondary investment opportunities during a period of market dislocation.

Seedcamp III acquisition

Our acquisition of a stake in Seedcamp III in February 2024, builds on Molten's strategy to access exceptional Secondary investments at attractive valuations. Our Secondaries acquisition strategy acts to leverage our network in the venture capital market to provide liquidity to Limited Partners in later life funds, with a focus on acquiring portfolios of high-quality assets with nearer-term visibility on realisation opportunities. To date, the Secondaries strategy has delivered 2.5x returns (as a multiple on invested capital).

The Seedcamp acquisition is an illustration of our strategy in action and comes on the back of a strong track record of Secondary investments; including Seedcamp Funds I & II, Earlybird DWES Funds IV and Earlybird Digital East Fund I.

Third-party asset activity

Elsewhere, we continued to make progress with our third-party assets strategy through the launch of our Irish-focused fund in July 2023, which continues our long-standing relationship with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund as a strategic partner - as we continue to back promising Irish technology companies and founders, in a key European centre for the global tech industry.

We are pleased to welcome Isabel ('Izzy') Fox as the Head of Third-Party Funds, a new strategic role aimed at expanding the firm's impact through various targeted investment funds complementing its publicly listed core model, EIS and VCT investment vehicles. With Izzy's appointment, Molten intends to make further progress in building its third-party assets under management and associated income, including via its syndicated Fund of Funds programme and other third party private funds strategies.

Venture capital as an asset class has typically generated equal or better returns compared with listed equities or other alternative asset classes, and the UK Government is keen that Defined Contribution ('DC') pension schemes are able to invest in these types of assets. This has the full support of the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Associations ('BVCA'), and is something we at Molten are supporting wholeheartedly. Facilitating access to venture capital for high-growth companies remains a priority for UK and European governments, and forms part of the UK's proposed pension system reforms. Molten Ventures is among the 20 signatories to the BVCA's Venture Capital Compact, supporting the UK government's Mansion House initiative to improve DC pension schemes' access to venture capital investments.

Molten Board

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Our most valuable asset is our people, and we continue to bolster our strength and expertise year-on-year. We appointed Lara Naqushbandi as a Non-Executive Director in September 2023, followed by the appointment of Laurence Hollingworth in January 2024 as Chair of the Board. Lara brings a wealth of experience from previously held roles in both finance and sustainability, and Laurence brings significant capital markets, investment banking and leadership experience to Molten.

Integrating ESG

We continue to develop our ESG agenda as part of our commitment to being a responsible investor. The integration of ESG across our portfolio is a business priority throughout the full investment cycle, and through our portfolio management we continue to fulfil our broader corporate purpose of advancing society through technological innovation.

We aim to invest in businesses and entrepreneurs who recognise and embrace the need for more sustainable practices, and strive to improve their ESG performance to contribute towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for all. You can read more about these efforts in our Sustainability Report, also published today.

During the year, we have made significant progress against the commitments set out in our Climate Strategy, particularly with regards to our portfolio engagement programme. We have also continued to disclose against PRI, CDP, TCFD and the Investing in Women Code.

Finally, The Esprit Foundation awarded its first four grants to charities and organisations, whose objectives focus on the advancement of education for the public benefit (especially those aged under 30), with particular emphasis on the fields of technology, business and entrepreneurship.

Market environment and the Molten model

The cost of capital remains a significant factor for investors, and we have adapted to an environment of higher-for-longer interest rates. More recently, we have seen forecasts for interest rates stabilising, which is set to allow greater visibility of the cost of capital over the next 12 to 24 months.

We have seen early shifts towards fresh capital raising, with a much higher proportion of 'flat rounds', and in some cases small up-rounds, compared to last year. General Partners are typically raising less and taking longer to close funds due to a more restricted liquidity environment.

We believe the visibility over the interest rates provides further confidence across the private market valuations. Although public and private markets are interconnected, any anticipated rise in confidence among public investors will take time to reflect in private market valuations.

We remain confident that our unique and flexible model will lead to significant returns for our investors.

Financial position and our portfolio

We have retained the discipline of preserving our balance sheet, and raised funds, which has provided us with a sufficient cash position of GBP57 million, along with the GBP60 million additional headroom that our undrawn revolving credit facility provides. I am pleased to say that these measures have provided us with the ability to support our existing portfolio and to invest in high-quality opportunities where identified. Our portfolio has remained resilient and well-funded, and we have continued to realise investments which provides capital back for reinvestment in a period of muted liquidity.

The Gross Portfolio Value at 31 March 2024 was GBP1,379 million, which is marginally up from GBP1,371 million at 30 September 2023, predominantly resulting from investments in Seedcamp III and Forward Partners. We have generated realisations of GBP39 million and a fair value uplift (excluding the impact of FX) of GBP6 million.

We are rightly proud of our strong track record, having deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised over GBP520 million since our IPO in 2016, achieving a 16% average return per year for our Shareholders.

Realisations and exits

During the period, realisations remained fairly low relative to previous years as a consequence of uncertain global macroeconomic conditions and the resulting downturn in corporate transactions across almost all industries and markets. While we do not anticipate the IPO market for high-growth technology companies to return to pre-downturn levels immediately, there is evidence that some high-tech companies are publicly considering an IPO.

Historically, most of our exits have been through trade sales, and we have seen an uptick in M&A enquiries, alongside the exits of Perkbox and Endomag, subject to completion conditions and regulatory approvals (both due to take place above our holding NAV).

Capital allocation

With a number of realisation processes either underway or planned across the portfolio, we expect to be able to deliver in the region of GBP100 million in realisations this upcoming financial year alongside our existing meaningful cash resources.

As reported in our announcement on 30 April, we provide an update to our capital allocation policy which outlines how the Company intends to deploy its capital resources across NAV per share accretive opportunities in order to deliver long-term value for its shareholders whilst ensuring the Company has appropriate liquidity headroom.

1. The Company will continue to focus its efforts on deploying capital into exceptional primary and secondary investments.

2. The Company manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate reserves with ongoing monitoring of forecast and actual cash flows. Capital resources are managed to ensure there is sufficient headroom for 18 months' rolling operating expenses.

3. Given the strong realisation pipeline, the Directors likewise believe that the current share price provides an opportunity to deliver accretive benefits to shareholders by purchasing its own shares at the prevailing discount levels. The Company therefore intends to allocate a minimum of 10% of realisation proceeds to buy back its own shares, utilising the existing authority granted to the Board at the AGM.

The Company will continue to balance the pipeline of new investment opportunities against the ability to drive returns to shareholders through share buy backs whilst maintaining sufficient reserves.

Outlook

Our flexible investment model has consistently demonstrated its resilience and ability to generate significant returns. We have implemented a capital allocation policy that aligns with our current share price discount to NAV and the anticipated timeline for realisations. This policy ensures that we are well-positioned to maximise value for our Shareholders while maintaining a prudent approach to capital management.

We remain cautiously optimistic on the stabilisation of interest rates, and the early signs of renewed capital raising activity indicating a potential shift towards a more favourable investment climate. The strength of our business model stands us in good stead.

I extend my thanks to the Molten team and look forward to delivering on our strategy in the year to come.

Martin Davis

Chief Executive Officer

Market overview

Venture capital: an overview

We believe that venture capital works best when VCs give their energy to help companies succeed. At Molten, this 'energy' can come in the form of capital, experience or knowledge, as well as building relationships with our portfolio companies that demonstrate our commitment for the long term.

In its most basic form, venture capital (VC) is a form of financing where capital is invested into a company-a privately held start-up or small business-in exchange for equity or convertible debt in the company.

While investing in early-stage technology companies comes with a degree of risk, VCs are driven by a conviction that tomorrow's problems won't be solved by today's conventions, and that the process of rapid technological innovation and transformation is set to continue.

As well as generating returns for investors, VC is about empowering start-up businesses with capital, mentorship, and advice to help them succeed in their endeavours, and in doing so, helping them create products and services that improve the human experience.

Sometime these endeavours are connected to some of the world's largest and most complex challenges, and at other times they could involve entirely new problem sets which are yet to be clearly defined.

Starting a new business is always a daunting experience, and entrepreneurs often find themselves having to educate investors, customers, and the broader market as to why they exist at all.

Companies raise money from VC investors to:

1. help build their business and products

2. recruit and retain a good pipeline of talent

3. make acquisitions and invest further into intellectual property

4. acquire access to relevant networks and relationships, and

5. gain advice and guidance from seasoned operators

VC investors take the opportunity to assess companies, and invest in those they believe to have highly credible management teams, a unique product offering, and a framework to execute a business plan to become a prominent competitor in their respective market niche.

There are three major VC markets globally which are the US, Europe, and Asia, and in 2023, over USD300bn was invested between those regions in start-up businesses. While the US and Asia are larger than the European VC market, Europe is growing at a faster rate, and the capital sought to support that market growth is failing to keep pace. For this reason, Molten continues to see great opportunities to invest in the category-defining businesses of tomorrow, with a focus on investing in the best venture-stage opportunities throughout Europe.

Who are Molten and how do they fit in the VC sphere?

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Molten disrupted the conventional venture capital model, recognising the limitations of traditional approaches in driving sustainable, transformative growth by pursuing an IPO in 2016. Our focus is to collaborate with entrepreneurs who share in our conviction that disruptive innovation is imperative for building enduring, category-defining businesses.

Molten's legacy traces back to 2006 when Esprit Capital Partners was established as a spin-off from a larger asset manager. Since then, we have scaled into a well-established VC platform, supported by a team of over 60 professionals dedicated to investing in promising start up and growth-stage businesses.

While headquartered in London and Dublin, Molten's investment platform has a pan-European mandate, spanning the entire lifecycle from seed stage (typically as a limited partner) to later stages (typically as a direct investor) through to IPO or acquisition. Our adaptable platform is designed to facilitate long-term investments and support companies throughout economic cycles, with a focus on businesses capable of fundamentally disrupting the status quo and becoming category leaders.

As a minority equity investor, Molten fosters early relationships with portfolio companies, and adds value through active Board participation. Beyond capital, we provide entrepreneurs and management teams with strategic advice, mentorship, and access to a global network, which creates outcomes for all stakeholders, including our Shareholders.

Molten operates a unified strategy across three vehicles: the plc, and the managed EIS and VCT funds. Where investments qualify, this structure enables us to combine three capital pools to invest in the UK and Europe's most promising technology companies in a risk-adjusted and tax-efficient manner for our respective investors.

Additionally, our Fund of Funds programme, established in 2017, enables us to gain exposure and invest in the most promising seed and early-stage venture capital funds across the UK and Europe. Seed and early-stage investing is a highly localised endeavour, requiring deep networks within local ecosystems of angel investors, incubators, and technology entrepreneurs. We believe that nascent businesses are best funded by investors who can engage founders locally or within specific verticals, and our Fund of Funds programme (complemented by the acquisition of Forward Partners) allows us to effectively leverage this expertise.

Our decision in 2016 to IPO on the AlM growth market of the London Stock Exchange, and Euronext Dublin, thereby adapting beyond the traditional GP/LP model to become one of the largest public venture capital firms in Europe, was partly driven by our commitment to 'democratise' the returns available from venture capital as an asset class, and make the rewards of our investments accessible to public market investors, not just a small group of Limited Partners.

Our innovative structure as a public company allows us to direct capital from institutional and retail investors towards our portfolio companies. We benefit from an evergreen balance sheet strategy that offers flexible investment terms, and allows Molten to focus on helping portfolio companies grow, while evaluating the market for optimal exit conditions, which we aim to achieve above NAV to maximise value for our Shareholders. This structure also provides us with the flexibility to raise capital from public market investors, including retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform, giving us the 'firepower' to pursue investment opportunities.

Our direct investment strategy primarily focuses on early and growth-stage opportunities. We maintain a balanced portfolio that is diversified across four key sectors of consumer tech, enterprise tech, digital health and wellness, hardware and deeptech.

Our market at a glance

17% European VC market CAGR (2015-2023)

USD66bn European VC market valuation (2023)

189 No. of active unicorns in Europe combined value over USD500bn (2023)

Market events that have occurred in VC in the past year

Over the past 12 months the global economy has experienced stabilised high interest rates across most major currencies, including the USD, EUR and GBP. Towards the end of 2022 (and into the beginning of 2023) asset prices were volatile which seeped into the private markets. Across 2023 and early 2024, both valuations and volatility began to stabilise, with recent new heights on the S&P 500, STOXX 600, and the FTSE 100.

Going forward, the consensus for global monetary policy appears to favour dovish sentiment which historically has supported upside potential for equity prices. As these market dynamics filter into the VC market there is a sense of cautious optimism for new compelling investment opportunities. In September 2023 we saw the highly anticipated Tech IPO for ARM Holdings which was widely regarded as a barometer for the IPO market. ARM successfully raised nearly USD5 billion and has shown promising after-market performance. This is evidencing that 'good deals can get done' and that the public market is ready to support outstanding high growth technology businesses.

The market is showing signs of improvement, and technology businesses are coming back into focus to drive performance through innovation. Much of the tailwind experienced in the technology market over the past 12 months has been driven by the potential productivity gains through rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. Microsoft's most recent investment in Open AI valued the business at USD80 billion, NVIDIA's market cap had crossed USD2 trillion, surpassing Google and closing in on Apple and Microsoft. At the earlier stages of the business lifecycle, Molten is seeing companies take the next step in this market and focusing more closely on real-world applications to drive productivity gains.

Private markets typically lag public markets and 2023 displayed the largest contraction in European VC within the last ten years. 2023 saw USD66 billion invested in European VC deals which was down 42% from the previous year. Much of that contraction was due to liquidity restrictions in a challenging fundraising environment coupled with repricing dynamics as a result of a higher interest-rate environment. Given the public sphere showed more promising returns than anticipated over the last 12 months to March 2024, we anticipate seeing improvements in the private market over the next 12 months due to that lag effect.

Currently in 2024, we are witnessing more capital invested in European VC than in 2023. Since 2015 that continues to follow a growth trajectory for the market which is scaling more rapidly than the US or Asia.

Looking closely at the quarterly investment data for European VC (see charts on bottom of this page), it was the larger rounds in excess of USD100 million that saw the biggest contractions throughout 2023, while investment in smaller/ earlier rounds continued to persist at more modest valuations. Q1 2024 saw some larger deals (in excess of USD250 million) come to market, raising over USD7 billion in aggregate in the first quarter. Comparatively, the total investment in rounds at or above USD250 million over all four quarters in 2023 was only USD11 billion.

Heading into the remainder of 2024, Molten sees value opportunities in the market. With the recent acquisition of Forward Partners, and having acquired a stake in Seedcamp III, we have an expanded portfolio of assets, combined with those in our Fund of Funds programme, which continue to present us with unique investment opportunities. With this in mind, Molten is well positioned to invest in the most interesting and competitive deals in the market throughout the next 12 months.

Our strategy

Our strategy consists of six clear objectives, underpinned by our corporate purpose 'to advance society through technology and innovation'.

Strategic objective FY24 progress FY25 outlook Links . Continued development of our platform and team. Link to principal . Investments of GBP65 million made during risks the year, including GBP25 million (pages 58 share-for-share exchange for Forward to 65 of Partners, with an additional GBP37 million the To back disruptive high-growth from the managed EIS/VCT funds. . Expected level of annual Annual technology companies to invent the deployment in the region of Report) future . Invested into 13 new and existing GBP100-150 million, including the 1, 2, 3, companies (direct) and committed to 6 new managed EIS/VCT funds. 5, 6, 7, funds via our Fund of Funds strategy. 8 . Trading performance of our portfolio Link to companies continues to be strong, with KPIs weighted average revenue growth rates in 3, 4 the core portfolio expected to be over 52% in 2024. Link to principal

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

risks (pages 58 . Investments of GBP65 million made during to 65 of the year, including GBP25 million . Expected level of annual the To fuel their growth with access share-for-share exchange for Forward deployment in the region of Annual to capital Partners, with an additional GBP37 million GBP100-150 million, including the Report) from the managed EIS/VCT funds. managed EIS/VCT funds. 1, 3, 4, 5, 9 Link to KPIs 3 Link to . GBP57 million of cash and GBP60 million principal undrawn RCF at 31 March 2024, with a risks further GBP66 million available for . Continue to utilise our (pages 58 investment from EIS/VCT funds. flexible model to support to 65 of To provide a holistic capital entrepreneurs through the the model, supporting entrepreneurs . Committed to a further six Fund of duration of their journey. Annual through the duration of their Funds, leading to total commitments in 80 Report) journey funds as part of our Fund of Funds . Continue to support our Fund 1, 3, 4, programme. of Funds programme. 7, 8 . Investments from the managed EIS/VCT Link to funds. KPIs 3, 5 Link to principal . The platform's AUM (including EIS and risks VCT) is c. GBP1.8 billion. . Continue to consider (pages 58 opportunities to introduce to 65 of To scale our platform for growth . Share-for-share acquisition of Forward third-party capital, enabling the while maintaining the integrity of Partners contributing 40+ companies to the Group to build a more Annual the investment process the portfolio, and new Investment and material stake in companies. Report) Finance team members. 1, 2, 3, . Continue to develop our 4, 7, 9 . Continued development of our team. processes as we grow. Link to KPIs 1, 3, 5 Link to principal risks . Continued target of 20% fair (pages 58 . Fair value increase of 0.4% in the value growth through the cycle. to 65 of To maintain a high-quality bar for gross portfolio. the investments to continue to deliver . Continued target of 10% in Annual strong investment returns . Realisations of GBP39 million during the realisations of the Gross Report) underpinned by cash realisations year. Portfolio Value through the 3, 4, 7, cycle. 9 Link to KPIs 1, 2, 4 Link to principal risks (pages 58 To support visionaries who find Achievement of FY24 ESG KPIs - see page to 65 of new ways for the world to work in 48 of the Annual Report of this report . See page 49 of the Annual the the future. We want that future to for further details, or see more in our Report for details of FY25 ESG Annual be sustainable, fair and inaugural Sustainability report, also KPIs. Report) accessible to all published today. 3, 4, 5, 7, 9 Link to KPIs 6

KPIs

We are focused on delivering a strong financial performance and achieving the targets we have set. These core KPIs demonstrate our strategy's effectiveness, and validate the value delivered to Shareholders.

KPIs Measurement Progress this year Focus for 2025 01 Gross Portfolio Value has increased to Growth in Gross Portfolio Value determined GBP1,379 million, with a fair value movement Continued target of 20% value of the using IPEV Guidelines. of GBP6 million, reflecting a fair value fair value growth through portfolio increase of 0.4% from FY23 (FY23: GBP1,371 the cycle. million). 02 Cash generated from portfolio Continued target of 10% in Realising company exits against original GBP39 million realised in the year (FY23: GBP48 realisations of the Gross cash cost. million). Portfolio Value through the cycle. 03 Deploying funds for investments Investments of GBP65 million Expected level of annual into new portfolio companies, made during the year, including GBP25 million deployment in the region New follow-on investments into share-for-share exchange for Forward of investments existing companies, stake Partners, (FY23: GBP138 million), with an GBP100-150 million, building into existing companies additional GBP37 million from the managed EIS/ including and secondary investments. VCT funds (FY23: GBP41 million). EIS/VCT. 04 We continually track deals done at stages Through our brand and We maintain an internal database earlier than our target investment criteria network, continue to Dealflow of opportunities. and filter to pre-qualify future potential access high quality deals. dealflow across Europe. GBP117 million cash available to plc, incluidng undrawn GBP60 million revolving

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -6-

credit facility balance from our GBP150 05 Maintaining sufficient liquidity million debt facility at year-end with GBP90 to meet operational requirements, million term debt drawn (FY23: GBP83 million, Target maintenance of Cash balances take advantage of investment GBP90 million drawn, with undrawn revolving 12-18 months of cash opportunities and support the credit facility of GBP60 million) at year-end. resources. growth of portfolio companies. GBP66 million (FY23: GBP48 million) cash in the managed EIS and VCT funds available for investment. We continued to make progress in our ESG 06 efforts, particularly with regard to Execute on the Company's Progress and track ESG tailored portfolio engagement (Please refer FY25 ESG KPIs, which can ESG performance in line with our ESG to our Sustainability Report for more be found in the KPIs (see page 48 of the Annual detail). Sustainability section of Report). the report on page 49 of Summary of our progress against FY24 ESG the Annual Report. KPIs (see page 48 of the Annual Report).

Financial review

The current market cycle has been characterised by higher interest rates leading to lower valuations, as a function of the cost of capital increasing, and reduced liquidity in an environment with less M&A and IPO activity. This backdrop has been in place since March 2022, and we responded quickly to reflect the reduced public market valuation multiples for technology businesses into our portfolio holding values in September 2022 (the first valuation period following the market adjustment). Alongside ensuring our portfolio holding values are consistent with the prevailing market, in line with IPEV guidelines, we focused on preserving the balance sheet capital by reducing the amount invested and ensuring there was sufficient liquidity to support our existing portfolio.

The resilience of the portfolio has been demonstrated by: (1) the capital raisings that have been undertaken during this past two years, with over GBP1.2bn raised in FY23 and FY24, in spite of a less active fundraising environment, (2) the continued commercial traction and revenue growth of the portfolio businesses, and (3), the limited capital support that was required from Molten.

As we appear to be entering an improving environment for realisations, the robustness of our valuation processes and the quality of our underlying portfolio is being validated as demonstrated by our recent announcements, relating to portfolio companies Perkbox and Endomag, modestly above their holding values.

The flexibility of our evergreen balance sheet model has been further illustrated through the equity fundraise in the year to take advantage of opportunities presented by a disconnected market, where asset prices have been depressed alongside limited liquidity. This provided an opportunity for the Group to acquire high-quality assets via a share acquisition of Forward Partners ,and also through a stake in Seedcamp Fund III.

The financial year 2024 reflects a continuation of this more challenged market environment, but also demonstrates stability in the portfolio values in the second half of the year. The first half of the year saw further reduction in valuation multiples across the broader technology sector before stabilising in the latter half of the year. In addition to the decline in public market technology valuations, private company fundraising has continued to stutter across the broader market, outside of specific pockets of interest. We have seen the impact of these factors in our own portfolio valuations. Despite this macroeconomic picture, it has been pleasing to see continued value creation stemming from our secondary strategy. Our acquisition of a stake in Seedcamp's Fund III, along with an all-share acquisition of Forward Partners (both which took place in the second half of the year) contributed fair value uplifts to the portfolio.

As ever, cash runway and preservation of liquidity remain key for our portfolio, and we are encouraged by the resilience demonstrated by our portfolio companies, as they continue to balance capital preservation and growth priorities.

The first half of the financial year saw a reduction in portfolio value which was offset in the second half by a slight increase in the valuation of the existing portfolio, and increases in fair value following the acquisitions of Forward Partners and Seedcamp III. As at 31 March 2024, net assets stood at GBP1,251 million, an increase of GBP57 million on the prior year.

We have generated fee income during the year of GBP20 million, which serves to offset our cost base such that our costs (net of income) remain substantially less than 1% of NAV. As we continue to build a broader platform to incorporate third-party assets alongside our own balance sheet, we have seen the benefit of fee income covering 93% of our general administrative expenses, including salaries. Minimising the cost drag on investment returns remains an area of focus for our management team.

The Forward Partners acquisition is recognised at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and as a gain on bargain purchase in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. The terms of the acquisition for Forward Partners were one new Molten share for nine Forward Partners shares, resulting in a portfolio cost of GBP25 million (net of cash acquired). On acquisition, the Forward Partners portfolio was valued at GBP65 million, representing a gain on bargain purchase of GBP39 million. For more information of this transaction see Note 14.

Statement of financial position

Portfolio

The Gross Portfolio Value at 31 March 2024 is GBP1,379 million (GBP1,371 million at 31 March 2023). The Gross Portfolio Value is an APM (see Note 35) and there is a reconciliation from the gross to net portfolio value (see Note 30).

Molten has maintained a disciplined approach to its capital allocation through FY24, with cash investments below historical investment rates, and aligned to realisations during the period. Investments of GBP65 million, including GBP25 million representing the Forward Partners share-for-share exchange (net of cash acquired), were made during the year; and cash proceeds from exits, escrows and sales of shares were received of GBP39 million.

The gross fair value reduction on the portfolio was GBP18 million, of which GBP24 million results from a decline in foreign exchange and offset by an increase of GBP6 million from fair value movements. Further details on the Group's valuation policy and valuations basis as at 31 March 2024 can be found in Notes 4 and 30 to the consolidated financial statements. The gross portfolio fair value has stabilised from and is broadly flat for the year at constant currency, reflecting a modest increase in the like-for-like portfolio in the second half of the year.

The Gross Portfolio Value, presented on page 26 of the Annual Report, is subject to adjustments for the fair value of accrued carry liabilities and deferred tax to generate the net portfolio value of GBP1,292 million. Both carried interest liabilities and deferred tax arise at the level of our investment vehicles and are taken into account when arriving at the fair value of these vehicles to be recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position.

The Net Portfolio Value has increased by GBP15 million to GBP1,292 million (31 March 2023: GBP1,277 million) with the summary of the movements in financial assets held at fair value through the profit and loss (FVTPL) which is recognised on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, is shown on page 112 of the Annual Report.

The fair value reduction of GBP29 million, in accordance with the relevant IFRS in Note 4, comprised of fair value movement on investments of GBP68 million is reflected in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, offset by a GBP39 million gain on bargain on purchase. Carry balances of GBP87 million are accrued to previous and current employees of the Group based on the current fair value at the year-end and deducted from the Gross Portfolio Value. Carry payments totalling GBP2 million were made in the year following the realisation of assets in the underlying fund holdings that exceeded threshold returns. The non-investment movements to entities held at FVTPL were made of GBP16 million, including for settlement of priority profit share ("PPS"). The Gross Portfolio Value table below reconciles the gross to net portfolio values, and the movements between 31 March 2023 to 31 March 2024. The percentage of net portfolio value to Gross Portfolio Value is 94% (31 March 2023: 93%), which reflects the decrease to carry balances in line with the movements of the portfolio.

Total liquidity

The consolidated cash balance at 31 March 2024 was GBP57 million (31 March 2023: GBP23 million).

Total available cash for Molten Ventures at 31 March 2024 was GBP117 million, including GBP60 million undrawn on the Company's revolving credit facility (31 March 2023: GBP83 million, including GBP60 million undrawn on the Company's revolving credit facility).

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

In November 2023, we completed an equity fund raise of GBP55 million (net of fees) from new and existing investors (including a PrimaryBid retail element), to enable our position for new follow-on direct and secondary investments. Molten issued 21,261,548 shares comprising a placing, subscription, retail offer and offer for subscription. The proceeds of the placing are recognised in the cash balance at the year end and within the share capital movements (please see Note 26 for further detail).

Debt facility

The existing debt facility with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. London Branch ('JPM') and HSBC Innovation Bank Limited ('HSBC') (the 'Debt Facility') comprises a GBP90 million term loan and a revolving credit facility ('RCF') of up to GBP60 million on three and two-year availability periods respectively, and is secured against various assets and LP interests in the Group. The Debt Facility interest rate is SONIA plus a margin of 5.5% per annum and is underpinned by the value of the investment portfolio. The value of the portfolio companies is subject to periodic independent third-party valuation. The Debt Facility is utilised for investment and working capital purposes.

We have been compliant with all relevant financial covenants throughout the duration of the debt facilities and at period-end.

During the year, we amended the terms of the covenants relating to loan to value and market adjusted GAV to provide additional flexibility, see Note 24(i) for more information.

As at 31 March 2024, the GBP90 million term loan is fully drawn and the GBP60 million RCF is undrawn and fully available, subject to utilisation conditions. The drawn amount is recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 March 2024, offset by capitalised fees from the set-up of the Debt Facility, which are being amortised over its life. Drawdowns and paydowns on the Debt Facility will be driven by portfolio investments and realisations. For further information, please see Note 24(i).

Net assets

Net assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 March 2024 have increased by GBP57 million from 31 March 2023, to GBP1,251 million, an increase of 4.7%. This is mainly the result of the increase in the investments balance and cash due to the fund raise and Forward Partners' acquisition, along with a decrease in deferred tax liability recognised in the statement of financial position.

The Net Asset Value per share for the year ended 31 March 2024 was 662p (31 March 2023: 780p) after the issuance of new shares for the equity fund raise and share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners.

Statement of comprehensive income

We recognised a loss after tax in the year of GBP41 million, compared to a GBP243 million loss in FY23.

Income recognised during the year ending 31 March 2024 comprises investment fair value decreases of GBP29 million (year ending 31 March 2023: GBP240 million decreases), including the gain on bargain purchase attributed to the Forward Partners portfolio of GBP39 million. Fee income of GBP20 million was generated in the year (year ended 31 March 2023: GBP23 million), which is principally comprised of priority profit share ("PPS"), management fees from the managed EIS/VCT funds, performance fees and promoter fees. PPS is generated from management fees charged on the underlying plc funds, as invested capital, net of realisations, increases so too does the PPS income. The decrease in fee income in the year is a result of a decrease in PPS percentage held in older vintages with the decreased level of investments in 2024. This has resulted in management fees decreasing by 12.7% in the period.

Our operating costs (net of fee income) continue to be less than our target of 1% of NAV. It is anticipated that further income from fees generated from management of third-party funds will provide a further positive contribution to our cost base and profitability in the future.

Finance expenses have increased to GBP11 million from GBP7 million in 2023 due to the debt facility being utilised for the full 12 months and an increase in the rate of SONIA. General and administration costs ("G&A") of GBP21 million, compared to the GBP19 million recognised in the year to 31 March 2023, have increased in comparison to the prior year following the growth of the Investment Team and supporting infrastructure.

Post-period end

On 30 April 2024, Hologic, Inc, a NASDAQ listed entity, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Endomagnetics Ltd. ('Endomag'). The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval as well as working capital and other customary closing adjustments, values Endomag at approximately USD310 million, which is at a slight uplift to NAV.

Ben Wilkinson

Chief Financial Officer

11 June 2024

Gross portfolio value table

Fair value Fair Fair value Cost of Multiple of Movement Fair value of of Investments Realisations Non-investment in value movement Investment Ownership Investments investments cash movements foreign investments Invested interest GBP'm GBP'm exchange movement 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-24 Cost range* 31-Mar-23 GBPm 31-Mar-24 GBP'm GBP'm GBP'm GBPm 31-Mar-24 GBP'm GBP'm ThoughtMachine 109.6 - - - - (10.4) (10.4) 99.2 36.5 2.7× A Coachhub 96.6 - - - (2.6) (2.1) (4.7) 91.9 31.3 2.9× C Aiven 94.5 - (6.7) - (2.3) (3.5) (5.8) 82.0 4.6 14.0× B Ledger 71.8 - - - (1.7) (9.0) (10.7) 61.1 28.5 2.1× B Aircall 58.6 - - - (1.3) 3.2 1.9 60.5 14.3 4.2× B Form3 52.4 - - - - 6.8 6.8 59.2 30.1 2.0× B Revolut 54.5 4.0 - - (1.1) 7.7 6.6 65.1 11.1 5.9× A M-Files 44.9 - - - (1.4) 4.2 2.8 47.7 6.5 7.3× B ICEYE 35.7 - - - (0.9) 8.1 7.2 42.9 22.5 1.9× B Ravenpack 41.0 - - - (0.8) (3.0) (3.8) 37.2 7.5 5.0× D Endomagnetics 34.0 - - - - 0.7 0.7 34.7 9.3 3.7× C FintechOS 28.3 2.6 - - (0.8) (0.5) (1.3) 29.6 29.6 1.0× D ISAR AeroSpace 27.4 - (1.9) - (0.7) (1.4) (2.1) 23.4 4.1 4.6× A Schuttflix 21.1 1.7 - - (0.6) (0.1) (0.7) 22.1 21.5 1.0× B Graphcore 37.2 - - - (0.4) (16.2) (16.6) 20.6 24.0 0.9× A Hive MQ 20.9 - - - (0.6) - (0.6) 20.3 20.2 1.0× B Perkbox 16.2 - - - - 0.1 0.1 16.3 14.0 1.2× C Riverlane 13.4 - - - - 2.4 2.4 15.8 5.1 3.1× B Freetrade 9.9 - - - - 4.6 4.6 14.5 14.0 1.0× B Smava 8.5 - - - (0.4) 5.0 4.6 13.1 14.5 0.9× A Remaining 494.3 57.0 (30.3) - (8.3) 9.0 0.7 521.7 509.7 1.1x Gross portfolio 1,370.8 65.3 (38.9) - (23.9) 5.6 (18.3) 1,378.9 858.9 1.6x value Carry external (94.0) - 1.9 - - 5.0 5.0 (87.1) Portfolio - - - - - - - - deferred tax Trading carry 0.3 - - - - - - 0.3 & co-invest Non-investment - - - 15.8 - (15.8) (15.8) - cash movement Net portfolio 1,277.1 65.3 (37.0) 15.8 (23.9) (5.2) (29.1) 1,292.1 value

* Fully diluted interest categorised as follows: Cat A: 0-5%, Cat B: 6-10%, Cat C: 11-15%, Cat D: 16-25%, Cat E: > 25%.

Portfolio review

Molten remained well-diversified across our four key sectors of investments which capture technology subsector themes such as fintech, climate-tech, cloud-native and security with early use cases of AI evident in our portfolio.

Consumer technology

Consumer-facing services and products, innovative business models, and proven execution capabilities that bring exceptional opportunities enabled by technology.

allplants crowdcube Freetrade Juno LYST N26 Onefootball perbox PrimaryBld Revolut smava sweepr SPOKE ZOPA***

Enterprise technology

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

The software infrastructure, applications and services that make enterprises more productive, cost-efficient, and smoother to run.

&Open ably aircall aiven* ALTRUISTIQ*** APEXX** reedr CHOCO CoachHub*** FINALCAD FintechOS*** FORM3 Genesis GETSAFE gravity sketch HiveMQ MAKERS*** MANNA Material Exchange M-Files*** MOSTLY-AI* OutThink** Pigmant Pliant RavenPack** realeyes Robin* SCHUTTFLIX*** sennder SettleMint SimScale*** SPOTQA*** Up LEARN***

Hardware & Deeptech

R&D-heavy technologies which emerge to become commercially dominant, upending industries and enabling entirely new ways of living and doing business.

Bezero FocalPoint GRAPHCORE* hadean ICEYE** INDY KITE isaeaerospace LEDGER PARAGRAF Ravelin** riverlane sorare Thought Machine** XMOS

Digital health & wellness

Using data, software and hardware to create new products and services for the health and wellness market.

AKTIA** CLUE endomag evonetix ieso digital health* lifesum

Companies included in our company numbers and associated analysis are direct investments, co-investment, Earlybird and assets under third party management companies above a GBP2.0 million fair value threshold to Molten Ventures.

Key

* AI First

** AI-Powered

*** AI-Enhanced

Cash runway within the portfolio remains a key focus within the current environment. We have continued with discipline around our investment process, deploying GBP40 million into the portfolio, including the acquisition of a stake in Seedcamp fund III, and investments into Fund of Funds and Earlybird strategies.

Portfolio valuations

The Gross Portfolio Value as at 31 March 2024 is GBP1,379 million, an increase of GBP8 million, net of investments, realisations and total fair value movement, from the 31 March 2023 value of GBP1,371 million. This represents a 1% increase in gross fair value, due to the increase in investments made in the year. GBP18 million is a net decrease, resulting from a GBP6 million increase in the gross fair value, offset by negative currency movements of GBP24 million. Valuations remain robust due to 97% of the portfolio value holding downside protection thanks to preference rights.

Our portfolio valuations process continues to follow the IPEV Guidelines and aligns to the market movements in the period; we have seen movements in some of our key assets to reflect public market comparatives. We continue to see overall revenue growth in our portfolio companies with forecast weighted average revenue growth in the core of over 63% in the year, reflecting the ongoing innovation and digital transition continuing across sectors.

The Core Portfolio is made up of 20 companies representing 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. The core portfolio constituents has been updated to reflect the increase in valuation attributed to Freetrade, Perkbox, Riverlane and Smava, with PrimaryBid moving to the emerging portfolio category.

During the period, we invested GBP12 million directly into new and existing companies, including:

New Companies Company Stage Who they are? Oliva is a B2B mental health platform offering online therapy to employees. By analysing thousands Oliva Early of data points on how employees use Oliva, created the Employee Wellbeing Index. Based on this, Oliva's advanced triaging matches employees with the ideal professional and wellbeing plan for them. The Morressier platform supports the entire pre-publishing journey, from hybrid and virtual Morressier Growth conferences where research is shared in its earliest stages, to journal submissions, peer-review workflows, and AI-powered integrity checks. Binalyze is a cybersecurity company offering a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) platform named AIR, designed to automate and streamline the collection, analysis, and management binalyse Growth of digital evidence. It enables rapid evidence acquisition, compromise assessment, and triage at scale across network assets, significantly reducing incident response times and facilitating collaborative investigations. Anima provides a comprehensive healthcare platform that integrates various care management tools into one system, automating manual tasks and enhancing care team productivity. It supports online anima Growth consultations, facilitates document processing, enables detailed analytics, and improves communication. Anima aims to streamline workflows, improve patient outcomes, and save clinical hours. IMU Biosciences is led by a team of world-class scientists in immunology. IMU has developed imu Growth leading-edge biological and computational tools to interrogate the immune system. The company's technology platform generates a comprehensive analysis of immune system components in patient samples, so the company is generating novel data using existing hardware. Follow-on Company Stage Who they are? allplants is an online platform and chef-to-customer delivery service aimed at providing delicious allplants Growth and healthy chef-made meals to make eating more plants less effort and more exciting. allplants dishes are flash-frozen, ensuring nutrition and taste are locked in and ready to eat in minutes. Clue is a period tracking app, a trusted menstrual health resource, and a thought leader in Clue Growth femtech. By combining science and technology, Clue are actively changing the way people learn, access, and talk about menstrual and reproductive health around the world. Schüttflix is a digital logistics platform for the construction industry, linking contractors, bulk material sellers, carriers, and disposers to enhance efficiency. Schüttflix digitizes SCHUTTFLIX Growth traditional processes, providing timely deliveries, price transparency, and efficient route management to reduce emissions and waste. Schüttflix aims to streamline operations across Germany and expand into other European countries, driving sustainability and digital innovation in construction logistics. Aktiia is a health technology company specialising in continuous blood pressure monitoring without AKTIA Growth the use of a traditional cuff. The innovative wrist-worn device provides accurate and convenient monitoring, empowering individuals to manage their cardiovascular health pro-actively. Sweepr has developed a contextually adaptive technical support platform for connected homes. With Sweepr, consumer service providers and connected product manufacturers can transform how they sweepr Growth offer technical support, enabling customers to resolve issues without calling customer care and improving time to resolve for any remaining issues that are escalated to traditional support channels. Realeyes utilizes AI and computer vision to analyse how viewers react emotionally and attentively realeyes Growth to digital media. By measuring real-time responses through device cameras, it enhances advertising effectiveness, supports identity verification, and improves applications in wellbeing and telehealth, providing insights across various industries. FintechOS is a technology company that simplifies the creation and delivery of financial services. It provides a platform that accelerates the development of financial products, facilitating rapid fintechOS Growth deployment and service improvements. The platform supports sectors like retail banking, insurance, and embedded finance, helping businesses to efficiently launch and manage personalized financial services and enhance customer experiences. FintechOS aims to democratise access to advanced financial technology for companies of all sizes. Fund of Funds Earlybird Our seed and early-stage Fund of Funds programme continues to expand, providing access to earlier stage companies, as well as deal flow opportunities for the highest quality companies from within these During this period, funds managed by portfolios. During the financial year, we committed to another 6 funds, Earlybird VI and Earlybird VII drew down GBP6 bringing our total commitments to 80 funds. Molten's commitments to new million. This allows us to continue to access and existing seed funds at 31 March 2024 are GBP133 million, of which GBP84 earlier stage companies in Germany and Europe million has been drawn to year-end GBP15 million during the year excluding with the benefit of Earlybird's expertise. external LPs). It is anticipated the remaining GBP49 million will be drawn over the next three to five years. Realisations Total cash proceeds from realisation and distribution during the year are GBP39 million, comprised of GBP9 million during the period from the sale of Trustpilot shares in the public market, proceeds of GBP4 million from the acquisition of Friday Finance (formerly known as Airbank), and proceeds of GBP12 million from the sale of Earlybird VI shares. Included within the GBP39 million of realisations in the year is realisations of GBP5 million from the Fund of Fund

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

programme.

Molten Ventures Core Portfolio is made up of 20 companies representing 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. New entrants to the core consist of Freetrade, Perkbox, Riverlane and Smava, with PrimaryBid moving to the emerging portfolio.

Note - narrative updates based on publicly available information from the Core Portfolio companies.

aircall Aircall is a cloud-based customer phone and communication platform that is designed exclusively for Location: sales and support teams. It is a fully cloud-based voice platform that integrates with existing CRM Paris, France systems and helpdesk tools voice solution that eliminates any need for desk phones, and company teams can be set up across several locations in an instant with an internet connection. Sector: Enterprise Aircall won the "Business Phone System Innovation of the Year" award from RemoteTech Breakthrough for Technology the second consecutive year in 2023. This recognises Aircall's innovations in their cloud-based business phone system. Further, Aircall participated in the "2023 Service Quality Benchmark Report Invested: Webinar" as part of World Certification Week hosted by HubSpot Academy. GBP14m Aircall launched their AI-powered call and voicemail transcription feature in May, which has expanded to new suite of AI features which will help business reduce time spent on busywork, admin, and training Fair Value: each week, saving on average 21 hours of time. Customers will be able to take a deep dive into AI-generated Call Summaries, Key Topics, and Talk-to-Listen Ratios. GBP61m The telephony market has evolved and with the introduction of VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) UN Sustainable Aircall drives value to its customers through actionable analytics, sentiment analysis and now AI Development applications. Aircall's integrations with CRMs and other lead generation-customer service applications Goals Mapping: has resulted substantial benefits for its clients. Aircall's early adoption into the call centre market 8, 9 positions it as a pioneer in the space having a deep longstanding customer relationships and expansion potential. aiven Location: Helsinki, Finland Aiven is a multi-cloud managed service provider which hosts and manages open-source databases and messaging-system solutions on all major cloud platforms. Aiven's products are built using public cloud Sector: infrastructure such as Apache Kafka, Cassandra, Elasticsearch, M3 and PostgreSQL, supporting developers Enterprise around the world with building new applications, without having to manage backend infrastructure. Technology Aiven was named the 2023 Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year for the Europe, Middle East, and Invested: Africa (EMEA) region. This award recognizes Aiven's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem and helping joint customers unleash cloud innovation. GBP5m Aiven focused on lowering their CO2 emissions from IT infrastructure, with key achievements including: Fair Value: developing an open source solution called "Cloud Carbon Footprint" to calculate CO2 emissions and creating the ability for Aiven and its customers to calculate granular cloud emissions and energy GBP82m consumption. UN Sustainable Aiven is a look-through investment held via Earlybird. Development Goals Mapping: 8, 9 CoachHub CoachHub is a global digital coaching and talent development platform that helps organisations to create Location: personalised, measurable, and scalable coaching programmes on a one-to-one basis for entire workforces Berlin, and teams. Coaching sessions are based on scientific research and market insights led by behavioural Germany scientists and global research leaders to maximise business impact and drive innovation. These are delivered via an AI-enabled technology platform and seamless user experience. The coaching journey is Sector: delivered by c. 3,500 business coaches across six continents in more than 80 languages. Enterprise Technology CoachHub launched the Innovation Lab, a transformative research initiative to facilitate innovation in digital coaching. The goal of CoachHub's Innovation Lab is to bridge the gap between research in people Invested: development and real-world organisational needs, ensuring that coaching practices are effective and aligned with the constantly evolving requirements of businesses. GBP31m CoachHub announced their new "Co-Development Hubs" offering in September 2023, offering a collective Fair Value: coaching appraoch. Co-development Hubs are 90-minute sessions with four to six peers facilitated by a trained coach who follows the co-development methodology. GBP92m Coachhub's platform and offering meets the needs of a rapidly transforming industry which is growing UN Sustainable rapidly and where traditional formats are disrupted and new talent generations ask for more career Development development options. The business started in 2018 and is merging to be a global category leader with an Goals Mapping: impressive blue chip customer base. We currently observe that every major corporation is expected to 4, 11 coach their talent at scale by the end of the decade and that Covid-19 accelerated this transformation, which was already in motion. endomag Endomag is a global developer of breast cancer technolgies, on a mission to improve breast cancer care Location: by preventing unnecessary surgery, improving surgical outcomes, and making treatments more accessible, Cambridge, UK which can be made available at any hospital. Endomag produces surgical guidance products which allow surgeons to accurately remove cancerous tumours. Its products include the Magseed marker for magnetic Sector: tissue localization before surgery, the Magtrace lymphatic tracing injectable for breast cancer staging Digital Health and the Sentimag platform, which supports both localisation and lymphatic tracings, without the use of & Wellness radioactive materials. Invested: Endomag was highly commended in the 2023 Medtech Company of the Year category by Cambridge Independent Science and Technology. In July 2023, Endomag raised over GBP2,000 for cancer charities. In September 2023 GBP9m it named Royal Bolton Hospital as one of the UK's first 'Centres of Excellence', offering peer-to-peer education to physicians around the world to learn from experts in its technology. Fair Value: Endomag pioneers the use of magnetic sensing technology to improve surgical guidance and accuracy for GBP35m breast cancer treatment, through its range of innovative products: Sentimag, Magtrace and Magseed, now adopted in over 300 hospitals globally. It operates in a rapidly growing medical device space, UN Sustainable particularly for technologies enhancing breast cancer care standards and patient experience. With Development significant funding rounds totalling more than USD22 million, regulatory approvals, and a proposed Goals Mapping: strategic acquisition by Hologic (a global leader in women's health) in 2024 for c. USD310 million, the 3, 9 deal is subject to working capital and other closing adjustments. fintechOS Location: London, UK FintechOS is a global leader in high productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI), and aims to simplify and accelerate the launch and service of innovative financial products. FintechOS achieves high speed product launches for major retail banks and insurance companies. These solutions give companies the Sector: ability to engage customers across new digital channels. With a low code/no code approach, their product Enterprise facilitates interaction across technical and non-technical product teams at banks and insurers. Technology FintechOS announced 40% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023, with the company expecting to achieve profitability in 2024. Growth has been driven by winning new customers in strategic markets, including Invested: the US, UK, Continental Europe, and most recently Asia-Pacific. GBP30m In 2023, FintechOS announced strategic partnerships and collaborations, including with Mircrosoft,PwC, Weanalyze, and EY. FintechOS also received several accolades in 2023 - being named as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Core Banking, Europe and Commercial Loan Origination Fair Value:

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Solutions, named as a Technology Standout Provider by Celent, and winning Insurtech Company of the Year at Fintech Awards London. GBP30m FintechOS's product is designed to be all about speed to market. The repeal and replace legacy technology method works for certain types of banks, typically larger Tier 1 banks, where it takes many UN Sustainable years and at high cost. However, for the vast majority of the banks and insurance market, their Development technology stacks remain an amalgamation and accumulation of technology, they require technology that Goals Mapping: can seamlessly integrate with their existing stack and enable them to innovate to match and compete with 8, 9 FintechOS. FORM3 Form3 is a cloud native payments-as-a-service platform that designs, builds, and runs the technology Location: that powers the future of payments. Removing reliance on outdated, complex and costly payments London, UK infrastructure through provision of a modern, real-time account-to-account payment platform, Form3's product is designed as a single-instance, multi-tenant architecture, meaning a single instance of the software supports multiple clients. When payment scheme rules change, banks face difficulties in Sector: adapting - Form3's technology once implemented is applied to all customers in real-time, seamlessly. Enterprise Technology In September 2023, Visa announced its investment in Form3 embarking on a partnership to offer Form3's payment technology to its client base. Form3 continues to scale in the UK, Europe and the US, where it is has partnered with Thought Machine, another Molten portfolio company, to add FedNow, TCH RTP and SEPA Invested: Instant Credit Transfer connectivity to Thought Machine's payment platform, Vault Payments. This partnership brings together two next-generation payment solutions, offering banks and financial and GBP30m financial institutions an end-to-end solution for seamless real-time payment processing. In 2023, Form3 and its staff won multiple awards - including CEO of the Year (RemoteTech Breakthrough Fair Value: Awards), Payment Tech of the Year (UK Fintech Awards), Team of the Year - Engineering Team (Europe Fintech Awards), and Tech of the Future for Banks & Financial Institutions (Paytech Awards) - also being GBP59m shortlisted for several others. Payment schemes and systems are largely regional and defined by currency, they are governed by a UN Sustainable combination of Governments, central and commercial banks. When payments scheme rules change, banks face Development difficulties in adapting, Form3's technology once implemented is applied to all customers in real-time, Goals Mapping: seamlessly. All major payments schemes around the world are shifting into and/or are looking at building 8, 9 real-time schemes which by design will require cloud-native software to support the implementation and continued maintenance. Freetrade Location: London, UK Sector: Freetrade is a commission-free investment platform that allows users to buy and sell shares in companies Enterprise and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) without paying any trading fees or commissions. Freetrade aims to make Technology investing more accessible and affordable by eliminating the traditional trading commissions charged by many brokers. Invested: In 2023 Freetrade rolled out a beta version of its web interface, Freetrade Web, for Plus members to GBP14m test. They now have over 1.5 million users with over 6,000 UK, EU and US stocks as well as ETFs. Fair Value: Freetrade is the leading challenger broker in the UK and has an ambitious expansion plan across Europe. Freetrade positions itself as an investment platform designed to make investing more accessible and GBP15m affordable for everyone, their mission is "to get everyone investing" by simplifying the process and offering commission-free trading, which to Molten, having decided to innovate the venture capital model UN Sustainable and publicly list ourselves via our IPO to open up the VC model further to public investors. Development Goals Mapping: 8 GRAPHCORE Graphcore is a machine intelligence semiconductor company, which develops Intelligent Processing Units Location: ("IPUs") that enable world-leading levels of AI computing. Graphcore has built a new type of processor Bristol, UK for machine intelligence to accelerate machine learning and AI applications for a world of intelligent machines. The IPU architecture enables AI researchers to undertake entirely new types of work - such as Sector: building and deploying AI-native products and platforms using Graphcore's cloud services, pre-trained Hardware & models, optimised inference engines, and APIs - thereby helping to drive advances in machine Deeptech intelligence. Invested: In 2023, Graphcore joined the PyTorch Foundation as a general member, and announced it was expanding its AI tools ecosystem, via IPU support from UbiOps. In December 2023, Graphcore also presented FP8 (8-bit GBP24m floating point) research at the NeurIPS conference in New Orleans. Fair Value: Graphcore is pioneering next-generation AI compute with its Intelligence Processing Unit (IPU), a massively parallel processor architecture optimized for machine learning workloads, delivering up to GBP21m 100x better performance than legacy technologies. With over USD300 million raised from strategic investors like Samsung, Microsoft, and leading VCs, Graphcore is well-positioned to become the global standard for UN Sustainable accelerating AI applications across industries. Its IPU products are already shipping in production Development volumes, addressing the rapidly growing USD50+ billion AI compute market. With proven technology Goals Mapping: execution, strategic partnerships, and a vast market opportunity, Graphcore represents a compelling 8, 9 investment in the AI hardware landscape. HiveMQ Location: Munich, HiveMQ's messaging platform (MQTT) is designed for the fast, efficient and reliable bi-directional Germany movement of data between device and the cloud. The HiveMQ MQTT platform is the proven enterprise standard designed to connect, communicate, and control IoT data under real-world stress. From its roots in the automotive industry in Germany, HiveMQ has grown into other sectors and internationally. Leading Sector: brands choose HiveMQ to build smarter IoT projects, modernise factories, and create better customer Hardware & experiences in use cases in automotive, energy, logistics, smart manufacturing, transportation, and Deeptech more. In 2023, HiveMQ expanded community channels and platform offerings, released several new versions of the Invested: platform, and released new integrations. 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of MQTT, now the standard IoT protocol, and in early 2024 HiveMQ received a 2024 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year GBP20m Award from IoT Evolution World. HiveMQ, announced the opening an office in Boston in response to the company's rapid growth. HiveMQ's Fair Value: Boston office will serve as a hub for U.S. sales, support and executive leadership, as total revenues have doubled year over year and the U.S. market currently accounts for 60 percent of the German GBP20m company's revenues. HiveMQ provides an enterprise MQTT messaging platform that enables reliable, scalable and secure UN Sustainable connectivity for IoT devices to the cloud. With an early mover advantage in MQTT, the de-facto IoT Development messaging standard, HiveMQ is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing USD2.4 trillion IoT Goals Mapping: market. Already generating significant revenue with over 130 Fortune 500 customers, HiveMQ has raised 9 over EUR49 million from investors. ICEYE ICEYE operates a synthetic-aperture radar satellite constellation designed to deliver monitoring Location: capabilities for any location on earth. ICEYE US - a subsidiary of ICEYE, delivers reliable and Espoo, Finland innovative remote sensing capabilities to the United States Government, its allies and commercial partners using SAR technology. It is a commercial radar imaging satellite company and provides imaging services, designed to deliver frequent coverage, 24/7, to help clients resolve challenges in sectors such as maritime, disaster management, insurance, and finance. ICEYE's SAR (synthetic aperture radar) Sector: satellites enable the company to develop unparalleled insights without the need for line-of-sight. Hardware &

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Deeptech In April 2023, ICEYE US was awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement by NASA to provide radar satellite imagery for evaluation in support of Earth Science and Research. In November 2023, ICEYE announced its landmark partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA) that promises to redefine Earth Observation (EO) for enhanced disaster management and community resilience. As of 2024, ICEYE is also Invested: partnering with WWF Finland and the global Arctic Programme to protect whale migration routes in the Arctic region. GBP23m In April 2024, ICEYE, announced a definitive agreement signed for an oversubscribed USD93M growth funding round. The financing will further accelerate investment in constellation of SAR satellites and expand the company's portfolio of innovative data and subscription products. The round builds on the success of Fair Value: the Series D round in February 2022, bringing the total amount raised to USD438M. GBP43m Satellite imagery is fast becoming a standardised tool to gain valuable insights across a variety of industries. With the global climate and international defence in focus, governments have leaned heavily on public funded space programs which in more recent years has sparked strong participation from the private sector. ICEYE's SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellites enable the company to develop insights UN Sustainable without the need for line-of-sight, ICEYE can see through clouds and offer more reliable data for their Development clients around the world, including some of the largest global insurance companies and governments. Goals Mapping: ICEYE has signed deals with the likes of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US 9, 13 and the Australian government to detect natural disasters like floods and bushfires. isaraerospace Isar Aerospace develops and builds launch vehicles to perform satellite launch operations. To disrupt Location: the space industry by lowering the entry barriers to space and to make space access affordable and Munich, sustainable, Isar Aerospace is developing a fully in-house designed space launch vehicle. As a launch Germany service provider, Isar Aerospace transports small and medium sized satellites, and satellite constellations, into Earth's orbit and beyond, contributing to humanity's progress and our planet's sustainable technological and economic development. Sector: Hardware & In November 2023, Isar Aerospace opened Andøya Spaceport, its future launch site, in an official Deeptech ceremony with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. The launch site supports the two-stage launch vehicle Spectrum. Isar Aerospace is on track towards the first test flight, and will soon offer the first fully privately funded European launch solution to meet the growing demand for transporting small and Invested: medium-sized satellites into space. GBP4m Isar Aerospace conducted a successful test of its fully in-house designed and built Aquila rocket engine at the Esrange test site in Sweden as in October 2023. Further, Isar was named "Startup of the Year" at the 2023 SpaceNews ICON Awards, recognizing the company's achievements and growth over the past year. Fair Value: Isar Aerospace is a look-through investment held via Earlybird. GBP23m Ledger Location: Ledger produces hardware wallets to store private keys in a secure, offline environment. Hot wallets are Paris, France susceptible to online attacks and Ledger's hardware wallets provide enhanced security to prevent fraudulent access to crypto assets digitally, so customers can integrate their Ledger device with 50+ software wallets. In addition to their hardware wallet product offering, Ledger has also built a full Sector: stack software platform to help customers buy, sell, swap, stake, and lend their crypto assets securely Hardware & - the Ledger Live app provides a secure gateway to access dApps and blockchain apps, allowing you to Deeptech manage your cryptocurrencies, finances, NFTs and Crypto assets from one easy-to-use interface. In June 2023, Ledger announced Ledger Enterprise TRADELINK - core tech and governance to help Invested: institutions manage crypto trading risk and regulation with custodial trading solutions. Throughout 2023, Ledger also consistently announced that it had partnered with various protocols, apps, and GBP29m networks, integrating them into its Ledger Live ecosystem, which were featured to customers through the 'Discover' feature on the Ledger Live app. Fair Value: Ledger Stax is Ledger's latest hardware wallet, it features a large, curved E Ink touch screen in a compact, credit card-sized form factor that is easy to carry and use on the go. Despite its innovative GBP61m design, the Stax maintains Ledger's industry-leading security standards. It uses the same secure element chip and proprietary BOLOS operating system as other Ledger devices to keep your private keys and crypto assets safe offline. UN Sustainable Development Ledger is the leading provider of secure hardware wallets and software solutions for managing Goals Mapping: cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The company's innovative products, like the Nano S and Nano X 8 hardware wallets, enable individuals and institutions to safely store, trade and grow their crypto holdings. M-Files Location: M-Files is an intelligent file management platform allowing its customers to organise their content to Austin, USA improve search efficiency, categorisation, and document security. From document creation and management to workflow automation, external collaboration, enterprise search, security, compliance, and audit Sector: trail, knowledge workers can increase productivity and unlock efficiencies with M-Files' Enterprise industry-tailored solutions. Its metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers Technology to instantly find the right information in any context, and the platform connects to existing folder networks and uses AI to help best categorise information. Invested: In 2023, M-Files announced it had made enhancements to its platform, offering knowledge workers a truly GBP7m end-to-end automation solution. Powered by emerging Generative AI (GenAI) technology, the M-Files Aino platform uses natural language to help organise information, understand the context of documents, and Fair Value: interact with an organisation's knowledge. GBP48m M-Files is operating at significant scale with high quality customers, the business has executed well and grown their share of the document and content management space. They have been able to architect UN Sustainable their product offering using a location agnostic approach allowing their powerful AI and workflow Development automation features to create real value for customers. Their sticky product has resulted in low churn Goals Mapping: across their 5k+ customers currently generating over USD100m in annual revenues (2023). At this scale, the 8 company is an interesting asset for a variety of market participants. perkbox Location: London, UK Sector: Perkbox is an employee experience platform that provides a suite of employee benefits, rewards, Enterprise recognition, and wellbeing tools to help companies engage and motivate their workforce. Being an Technology all-in-one platform that helps companies attract, engage, and retain employees by offering a comprehensive suite of benefits, rewards, recognition, wellbeing support, and communication tools Invested: tailored to their needs. GBP14m Perkbox is striving to become a disruptor and innovator in the employee benefits and engagement space; through its cloud-based, comprehensive product offerings, and growth-focused approach.In March 2024, Fair Value: Perkbox announced that it is combining with Vivup, a leading provider of health and wellbeing benefits, through a strategic majority investment from private equity firm Great Hill Partners. GBP16m UN Sustainable Development

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Goals Mapping: 3, 4 RavenPack Location: RavenPack is a leading provider of insights and technology for data-driven companies. The company's AI Marbella, tools and products allow financial institutions (including the most successful hedge funds, banks, and Spain asset managers in the world) to extract value and insights from large amounts of information to enhance returns, reduce risk, and increase efficiency by systematically incorporating the effects of public Sector: information on their models and workflows. RavenPack delivers structured analytics on published content Enterprise from high-quality sources (including gated content) and over 40,000 web and social media sources, Technology including news and information in 13 languages for local-level precision and global perspectives. Invested: In 2023, RavenPack was shortlisted at the 2023 Allstars Awards - a recognition platform for outstanding achievements in Europe's technology sector, organised by GP Bullhound. Throughout the year, RavenPack GBP8m representatives also attended and presented at numerous national and international events to share recent research and insights, including details of the latest trends. Fair Value: We have been invested in Ravenpack since 2017 where we were the first institutional backers of the GBP37m business. The team has been together for over 20 years and offers a truly differentiated data product focused on the financial services and buy side sector. Their high-quality client base of well-known UN Sustainable investment banks and hedge funds have been using Ravenpack data for many years to help optimise returns Development and understand market sentiment on companies around the world. With the rich nature of Ravenpack's Goals Mapping: underlying data, they are leading the AI charge with respect to financial services and will undoubtedly 8 be bringing more interesting products to market. Revolut Location: Revolut is a global financial services company that specialises in mobile banking, card payments, money London, UK remittance, and foreign exchange. With 40+ million personal customers globally, Revolut's platform allows users to send money to 160+ countries, hold up-to 36 currencies in the app, and spend in 150+ currencies. Revolut also boasts 500k+ business customers to date. Revolut's goal is for everyone to do Sector: all things money - spending, saving, investing, borrowing, managing, and more - in just a few taps. Consumer Technology In 2023, Revolut expanded into new markets, including Brazil and New Zealand. In the same year, Revolut also significantly overhauled the design and layout of the app, launched Ultra (its exclusive top-tier plan for retail customers) in specific markets, and rolled out new features across specific territories Invested: and customer segments - including Automated Investing (US), local IBANS (Spain and Ireland), and enabling Tap to Pay on iPhone for Business and Freelance customers in specific markets. Revolut, has GBP11m surpassed 40 million retail customers worldwide, growing at almost one million customers per month, and is now processing over 400 million transactions a month. Fair Value: Revolut is transforming the banking industry by providing a comprehensive financial super app that offers retail and business customers a wide range of innovative digital financial services. From GBP65m multi-currency accounts and cards to commission-free stock trading, cryptocurrency exchange, insurance, and business banking tools, Revolut aims to be a one-stop-shop for all financial needs. UN Sustainable Revolut generates revenue from a variety of sources including interchange fees, foreign exchange Development spreads, trading commissions, premium subscription fees, and business account fees. This Goals Mapping: diversification, along with a focus on cross-selling products to existing customers, has enabled Revolut 8, 9 to achieve strong revenue growth. river lane Location: Cambridge, UK Riverlane is a quantum computing company that is building the Quantum Error Correction Stack to comprehensively control all qubit types and correct the millions of data errors that prevent today's Sector: generation of quantum computers from achieving useful scale. Riverlane's customers are governments, Hardware & quantum computer hardware companies and world-leading research labs. Deeptech Riverlane hosted the 4th edition of Quantum Computing Theory in Practice conference in Cambridge, UK Invested: with over 240 attendees from academia, industry, and government. The conference explored advances in practical quantum computing, including NISQ algorithms, error-corrected quantum computers, and frontiers GBP5m in quantum computing theory. Fair Value: Riverlane demonstrated the world's first scalable quantum error decoder, a critical component for the first generation of error-corrected quantum computers, at this UK government-backed event. GBP16m They are pioneering quantum computing company focused on developing the critical quantum error UN Sustainable correction stack, including high-speed decoders, orchestration, and universal interfaces, to enable Development large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing in partnership with hardware makers. Goals Mapping: 9 SCHUTTFLIX Schuttflix is Europe's leading logistics platform and B2B marketplace for bulk construction materials Location: and adjacent products in Europe. Bringing together partners from the whole industry - including Gütersloh, materials sellers, waste disposers, transport carriers, and contractors - the app connects suppliers and Germany carriers directly with customers, enabling the supply of materials and products on demand to professionals in relevant sectors, such as landscaping, gardening, civil engineering, and road construction. By providing a comprehensive overview of project details - such as materials ordered, Sector: prices, delivery dates, key carrier company contacts, and more - Schuttflix has laid the foundation for Enterprise the digital evolution of construction industry logistics, and is on a mission to be the digital Technology cornerstone of every construction project. In 2023 year Schuttflix further expanded its circle of new strategic partners - including Goldbeck Invested: (leaders in commercial construction), IK Umwelt (waste management specialist), WaVe-X (Lower Austrian investment company). In August Schuttflix announced that it had received a total of 45 million euro in GBP21m fresh capital. The new financing round is led by the founders and existing investors and supplemented by a working capital line. Fair Value: The construction industry is under pressure to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and adopt digital solutions. Schüttflix's platform provides key capabilities like paperless delivery documentation, live GBP22m tracking, price comparison, and optimized route planning to help construction companies streamline operations and reduce waste. The company connects contractors, bulk materials suppliers, waste disposal companies, and freight forwarders to enable efficient procurement, disposal, and transportation of key UN Sustainable materials like gravel, sand, and concrete. Development Goals Mapping: With its innovative digital platform, strong investor backing, rapid growth, and ability to address key 9 industry challenges, Schüttflix represents a leader in the digital marketspace in the construction technology sector. smava Location: Berlin, Germany Smava is an online credit marketplace in Germany, providing individuals access to personal loans and Sector: debt consolidation solutions. Founded in 2007 and based in Berlin, Smava connects borrowers with a Enterprise diverse network of lenders, empowering them to compare and secure the best loan offers. Through its Technology user-friendly platform and data-driven algorithms, Smava streamlines the loan application process,

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

fostering transparency and competition among lenders. With a commitment to responsible lending practices Invested: and customer satisfaction, Smava has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the German financial landscape, enabling consumers to make informed financial decisions and achieve their goals. GBP15m In 2023, Smava optimized their data platform by leveraging Amazon Redshift Serverless and data sharing Fair Value: capabilities. This optimization enabled them to achieve up to cost savings compared to their previous analytics setup, produce reports in a shorter lead time and reducing daily reporting time from 3 hours GBP13m to less than 1 hour. UN Sustainable Smava is a look-through investment held via Earlybird. Development Goals Mapping: 8, 9 Thought Machine Location: Enabling service of customers in a real-time ecosystem, Thought Machine provides cloud-native core London, UK banking infrastructure to both incumbent and challenger banks. With an existing library of 200+ products, its cloud-native offering - including Vault Core (core banking platform) and Vault Payments (payments processing platform) - is designed to give banks total flexibility in designing products that Sector: are scalable. The company's technology provides an alternative, flexible, cloud-based solution that can Hardware & be configured to provide product, user experience, operating model, or data analysis capability. Deeptech Emerging as a global category leader in this space, Thought Machine's ability to build and deliver core banking transformations for Tier 1 banks and fintechs is world class. Invested: In 2023, Thought Machine announced strategic partnerships with several national and international fintech businesses, including HMBradley, Cordada (Latin America), Form3 (US and EU) and Trafalgar GBP37m (Mexico). Thought Machine, has partnered with another Molten Core company, Form3, to add FedNow, TCH RTP and SEPA Fair Value: Instant Credit Transfer connectivity to Thought Machine's payment platform, Vault Payments. This partnership brings together two next-generation payment solutions, offering banks and financial GBP99m institutions an end-to-end solution for seamless real-time payment processing. Banks are struggling with siloed information sources in on-premise technology stacks with leading UN Sustainable neobanks paving the way towards a real-time world class customer experience, banks have no choice but to Development adopt a cloud native core banking systems and build a single source of truth, that will help then build Goals Mapping: highly personalised products early in the journey of interacting with customers and be able to do so at 8, 9 lower costs.

Risk management

In order to achieve our strategic objectives and manage our business responsibly and sustainably, we operate an effective risk-management framework that aims to balance risk and reward, while protecting the business, our Shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders. The Board has ultimate responsibility for setting and managing the risk framework, as well as defining appetite for risk. Ongoing oversight of the Company's risk profile and risk framework is delegated to the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee supported by the Compliance Team.

Risk appetite

The nature of our business fundamentally involves an assumption of a level of risk if we are to achieve our strategic aim of creating and maintaining a pipeline of investment opportunities and supporting our diversified portfolio of high growth early stage businesses over the long-term to attain meaningful returns. However, we will accept risk only where we have assessed that it can be appropriately managed and offers sufficient reward. The Board has determined its risk appetite for each of the principal risks described on pages 58 to 65 of the Annual Report and considered appropriate ways to monitor performance and mitigate against each risk to ensure that the level of exposure remains acceptable.

Risk governance

We adopt a top-down approach to risk governance, with a culture of compliance that flows from the Board and its Committees through to the Executive Team and Compliance Team who have delegated authority to oversee the application of the risk framework across the business, and thereafter to all staff, encouraging a thoughtful and transparent attitude towards risk that is grounded in principles of responsible stewardship for our stakeholders. For the Group, the first line of defence comprises management controls and internal control measures administered by all managers and staff. The second line of risk management is administered and overseen by the Compliance Team. The Compliance Team reports directly into the Executive Team and Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee on all compliance matters and have direct access as needed to the Chair of the Board and the Chair of the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee.

Both the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee and the Executive Team regularly consider and review the existing and emerging risks faced by the business to ensure that any exposure and associated mitigations align with the business's strategic objectives. Risks associated with the Group and its activities that are considered material are entered into the Company's Corporate Risk Register which applies a scoring system to assist the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee in its decision-making by capturing inherent risks; mitigations; and the resultant residual risks, as well as any proposed or ongoing actions. Risks are translated to a heat map for ongoing monitoring purposes, while controls are in place and regularly reviewed in order to mitigate the Group's exposure.

The Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee meets formally at least four times a year, with other informal meetings convened as necessary. The Group operates clear reporting lines throughout the business and engages external compliance specialists, IQ-EQ, to assist the Compliance Team in monitoring and advising on all regulatory compliance matters at a fund manager level within the Group structure.

We identify and monitor risks closely throughout the business, which ultimately involves all employees in overseeing and mitigating risk on a day-to-day level in accordance with the Group Compliance Manual and Group Code of Conduct. Periodic internal checks are administered by the Compliance Team; enhanced IT security measures are employed by the IT Manager supported by external IT specialists, Rock IT and Softwerx; weekly meetings are conducted at an Executive level where risk is a standing item; and dedicated risk-review sessions are undertaken periodically by the Executive Team structured around the Corporate Risk Register.

A summary of the Company's full suite of Policies, Procedures, Systems and Controls can be found on our website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents.

Third-party review

There is a formal compliance report issued to the Board annually in addition to the output of monitoring reports issued quarterly by IQ-EQ, which during the year ended 31 March 2024 included a consistent focus on the newly introduced Consumer Duty, which the Company (working alongside IQ-EQ) has taken relevant steps to be compliant with.

Depositary services in the financial year were provided to the Company and the Fund of Funds programme by Langham Hall UK Depositary LLP including safekeeping of Company assets, oversight, and reporting any breaches, anomalies and discrepancies. Representatives of the Depositary attended a meeting of the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee prior to the year-end in order to report on activity completed during the year and any associated recommendations, with no items identified as being high risk or in need of remedial action.

Training

Externally-led mandatory compliance-focused training is provided to all staff at least annually to ensure a suitable level of awareness and understanding of both the theory and the practical application of the Group's culture towards risk awareness, risk mitigation and applicable professional and ethical standards to which all employees are required to perform in the fulfilment of their roles (including where relevant under the Senior Managers and Certification Regime ("SM&CR")).

During the year, IQ-EQ delivered targeted training on the subjects of SM&CR; market abuse; bribery and corruption; whistleblowing; and fraud. A separate refresher session was also delivered by IQ-EQ, in conjunction with the Compliance Team, on the the Group's Client Assets Sourcebook (CASS) obligations to relevant members of the compliance, legal, finance and administrative teams involved in the safekeeping and reconciliation of client assets.

Mandatory online training is conducted not less than annually (including associated testing) on a variety of core topics including anti-money laundering, anti-bribery and corruption, SM&CR, anti-bullying and harassment, anti-modern slavery, cyber security and data protection.

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Targeted internal-led compliance training sessions are delivered during the onboarding process for new joiners and to different teams within the business as required. The Investment Team also explore market themes, opportunities and risks as part of the wider approach towards investments in the weekly Investment Committee meetings and the bi-annual Strategy Days to review the Group's existing portfolio and assess risks and opportunities on both an asset-by-asset level and at a wider aggregated portfolio performance.

Whistleblowing

The Group operates established procedures whereby employees may, in confidence, raise concerns relating to possible improprieties in matters of financial reporting, financial control, adequate management of risks or any other matter. The Whistleblowing Policy applies to all employees of the Group and is the subject of annual training.

Principal and emerging risks

A principal risk is a risk, or a combination of risks, from our corporate risk register that can seriously affect the performance or reputation of the Group. We regularly consider and assess the principal and emerging risks and opportunities, both internal and external, which may affect the Group in the near, medium, and long term. The Executive Team and Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee consider risk at meetings periodically as required and during the year. The Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee additionally perform a dedicated annual review of the Group's principal risks, assessing the severity and mitigation strategies in place for previously identified risks, and identifying whether any new risks had materialised in the period.

The heat map (below) highlights what we consider to be our principal risks and uncertainties by potential impact and likelihood of occurrence. Detailed descriptions of those principal risks are set out on pages 58 to 65 of the Annual Report.

Emerging risks are those risks not yet considered to be "principal" by the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee on recommendation by the Executive Directors, but which have been identified through horizon scanning, scenario analysis and third party professional advice. These are risks that are either new and therefore may, in time, pose a threat to the Company and/or its business model; or they can be a pre-existing risk that has emerged in a new or unfamiliar context. The following are some of the emerging risks that have been identified and are currently being monitored:

. Global elections, including in the UK and US, the outcome of which could lead to as-yet-unknown shifts in policy, regulation or international relations, as well as polarising sentiment that could have a material impact on the Company or the wider venture capital industry

. Increased regional and international tension in Israel and the Middle-East

. Potential escalation of China/Taiwan tensions and conflict with the US

. Global supply chain pressure due to concentration risk of various key component materials that are embedded into many applications relevant to the portfolio, or the underlying technologies on which they are built

. Increased adoption and regulation of artificial intelligence, the application of which remain unclear

. Cost of borrowing to finance investment /deployment with lack of certainty about interest rates from central banks

. Continued cost of living pressures effect on B2C/B2B sales

Risk framework updates

Updates to our risk framework for the year include:

. Appointment of a new IT Manager supported by new external IT and cyber security support function - Rock IT to ensure that the business remains cyber resilient and secure.

. Embedded Consumer Duty across the Group.

Our principal risks

1. Macroeconomic environment Static risk Potential impact Risk management and mitigation - Challenges in the macroeconomic - Executive management engage in environment events such as banking strong and consistent investor relations volatility, change in UK, US and other with well-established and diversified major governments, high inflationary Shareholder base environment, unpredictable government policy, or recessions could lead to: - Diverse portfolio across different stages of development, - Increased cost of living and geographies and markets, and syndicated commensurate reduction consumer or B2B strategy of minority equity ownership spending, diminishing the revenues of alongside strong syndicate partners portfolio companies, lowering their valuations and extending the period to - Strong Board-level and investment realisations team experience of previous challenging macro-economic conditions - Enhanced portfolio company requirement for liquidity - Cash reserves maintained and debt facility available for liquidity purposes Volatility of global public and - Reduced confidence in growth private markets stocks in a higher interest rate - Strength of the Molten Ventures environment brand and reputation to retain and Link to KPIs continue to attract Shareholders and (page 19 of the Annual Report) - Risk of the Company breaching operate in the VC/tech environment 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 its debt facility covenants Focus for FY25 Changes/activities during the year - Continued emphasis on appropriate - High, but stabilising, UK and levels of liquidity through access to international inflationary and interest debt facility, cash realisations, rates environment additional fee income from third-party co-investors with funds under Group - Geopolitical developments, management and ability to raise from the including in Ukraine, Israel and the market Middle East and China/Taiwan relations - Expansion of syndicated fund - Signals of IPO market in strategies with third-party investors to recovering in the UK and US share risk and provide enhanced income streams - UK government commitment to unlocking UK pension money into venture - Maintain focus on investor capital relations to communicate the strategy and resilience of the Group 2. Geopolitical protectionism Static risk Potential impact - International protectionism fuelling the escalation of geopolitical Risk management and mitigation tensions and impacting upon supply chains, which may be further accelerated - Supporting portfolio with by a change of government at the next UK international structural optionality and US elections - Participation in lobbying efforts - Inter-governmental policies on UK government (e.g. through BVCA presenting additional hurdles to membership) cross-border M&A opportunities, particularly impacting upon later stage - Continued monitoring of Group large-scale tech businesses, limiting exposure to sanctioned persons or route to a meaningful exit corporates, through our portfolio, Shareholders, suppliers, or other - Raised tariffs making it harder investors into our portfolio companies Direct and for portfolio supply chains and deeptech indirect impact of hardware companies to obtain required geopolitical events materials or make sales of their own

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

products Link to KPIs (page 19 of the Annual Report) Focus for FY25 1, 2, 4 - Continued participation with BVCA Changes/activities during the year to lobby UK government on benefits of access to wider pools of capital - Escalation of conflict in Israel including both in and outside the exit and the Middle East and ongoing war in process of the UK and Europe, including Ukraine disrupting stability of region in the context of cross-border portfolio and associated supply chains exit opportunities - Increased tensions between China - Providing access, network and US in respect of Taiwan and broader opportunities and strategic advice to economic and political relations portfolio company founders and managing teams to explore US and wider global - Period of greater stability in markets UK politics and government. - Ongoing monitoring and management of Group exposure to sanctioned persons or entities throughout the Group and its investments 3. Liquidity and access to capital Static risk Potential impact - The reduce availability of capital and resulting reduction in liquidity may impair the ability of the Company to make investments (new or follow-on) or limit the frequency or Risk management and mitigation quantum of deals in which the Company is able to participate - Liquidity is available to the Company through its revolving credit - The reduced availability of facility maintained with JP Morgan and capital across the public and private HSBC Innovation Banking markets is likely to impact upon funding models and the ability to execute on - Cash flow forecasts and borrowing strategic business plans, both at a structures are considered at each meeting Company and a portfolio level, which of the Executive Directors and every could include: Company Board meeting to monitor and ensure that a minimum quantum of cash is - reduced access to revolving available to maintain sufficient headroom credit facility and/or capital raising to satisfy the Company's debt covenants mechanisms and regulatory capital requirements - slower or halted progress on - Frequent investor engagement with strategic initiatives or longer-term all key Shareholders and stakeholders by planning the Company's CEO and CFO as well as wider marketing activity - reduced cost base and decisions over prioritisation of capital, which - Continued emphasis on appropriate could result in reductions in headcount levels of liquidity through access to debt facility, cash realisation and Reduced availability of capital - depressed valuations where additional fee income from third-party precluding the Company from portfolio companies are unable to co-investors with funds under Group executing on its investment strategy demonstrate a path to liquidity or management and/or meeting deployment targets profitability without further funding, or their likely exit paths are blocked Link to KPIs (page 19 of the Annual Report) - reduced likelihood of 1, 2, 3, 5 realisations due to slowed IPO market and tighter controls over capital in PE and M&A spaces Focus for FY25 - Focus upon realisations from the portfolio to generate cash returns to the balance sheet for redeployment Changes/activities during the year - Development of the acquired Forward Partners earlier stage portfolio - GBP60m of available revolving to consider whether there are credit facility from GBP150m debt facility opportunities for realisations by way of with JP Morgan and HSBC Innovation an exit or secondary sale Banking Company - Continued emphasis on appropriate - Engagement with Shareholders levels of liquidity through access to through annual Investor Day, and debt facility, cash realisations and Investor Meet Company meetings held additional fee income from third-party through the course of the period to just retain funds with funds under Group engage with the Company's retail base, management as well as individual meetings with key shareholders - Expansion of additional syndicated fund strategies with third-party investors to share risk and provide enhanced income streams - Maintain focus on investor relations to communicate the strategy and resilience of the Group 4. Public market risk Decreasing risk Potential impact - A share price persistently trading at a significant discount to NAV could lead to: o reduced value in management and employee LTIPs which may affect Risk management and mitigation hiring and retention of key personnel - Work alongside the Company's o potential concentration of brokers and PR agencies to engage with share register institutional and retail Shareholders and build upon the Company's well-diversified o the Company becoming an Shareholder base with frequent investor acquisition target or leading to engagement and marketing activity Shareholder activism - Close active monitoring of the - Information concerning the Company's share register to track Company is significantly more public Shareholder movement and ensure the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -16-

relative to Molten Ventures' peer group Company's Shareholder base is which are overwhelmingly structured as well-diversified private GP/LP structures with far reduced public reporting requirements - Expansion of syndicated fund strategies with third-party investors to As a publicly listed entity, the - Immediate exposure to share risk and diversify income streams Company is exposed to the risks fluctuations in the public markets and away from reliance on the capital markets associated with that status and broader market trends which can be being traded on public markets volatile and disconnected from the performance or activities of the Company Link to KPIs (page 19 of the Annual Report) - Ongoing administrative, 1, 2, 5, regulatory and compliance burden relative to non-listed peer group Focus for FY25 Changes/activities during the year - Continued work alongside the Company's brokers to engage with - Addition of new strategic institutional and retail Shareholders and shareholder in Blackrock as part of the build upon the Company's well-diversified Forward Partners transaction to help Shareholder base consolidate the share register - Engage directly with Shareholders - Public markets showing signs of to try to build share price relative to stabilising, particularly in the US and NAV and in so doing, deliver value and UK returns for Shareholders - Engagement with Shareholders - Continued focus on ESG to meet, through annual Investor Day, and and where possible surpass, the public Investor Meet Company meetings held market expectation for sustainable during the course of the period for investing engagement with the Company's retail base, in addition to individual meetings - Expand the syndication of with key shareholders investment strategies and launch new fee-paying funds with third-party capital under management to reduce reliance on capital markets 5. Climate change Static risk Potential impact Risk management and mitigation Transitioning to a lower-carbon economy - Adherence to the Company's ESG will entail policy, legal, technology, Policy and Climate Strategy to integrate and market changes to address mitigation consideration of climate-related risks and adaptation requirements related to and opportunities throughout the Group's climate change, including: activities - physical risk of climate - Continued climate-related change-related events directly impacting engagement with portfolio companies as a upon the Company or its people, or the component part of the Molten Climate companies and personnel within the Strategy Molten Ventures portfolio - Continued climate-related - changing stakeholder reporting supported by external domain expectations on licence to do business experts as set out on pages 50 to 51 and for the Group and/or the portfolio our inaugural Sustainability Report Increasing need to navigate the - increase in GHG - A proportion of variable pay for energy transition, including emissions-related regulation, including Executive Directors and all employees regulatory, market, technology, and mandatory reporting requirements linked to completion of ESG KPIs reputational aspects as well as the potential physical impacts of Changes/activities during the year climate change - Continued engagement with Link to KPIs Accenture to further develop and Focus for FY25 (page 19 of the Annual Report) articulate or Climate Strategy 1, 3, 4, 6 - Delivery of the Company's FY25 - Continued engagement with ESG KPIs details of which can be found on Altruistiq to support our data page 49 of the Annual Report collection and carbon footprinting - Continued development and - Enhancement of climate-related delivery against the Company's Climate engagement with portfolio companies, Strategy including in the course of four towards the FY24 ESG KPIs, a summary of which - Continued engagement with our can be found on page 13 of the Annual portfolio on climate-related topics Report. including carbon footprint measurement and GHG reduction plans - Ran bespoke climate-focussed workshops with four portfolio companies - Evolve and develop the with a material emissions profile to application of climate within the Molten Ventures, more details of which valuations process can be found in our inaugural Sustainability Report . 6. Key personnel Increasing risk Risk management and mitigation - Competitive packages and enhanced employee benefits offered to personnel, with periodic externally-led market comparisons for both staff and Executive packages - Long-term incentives aligned to Potential impact Group strategy through the issue of performance-related share options. - The work of the Group requires Short-term incentives linked to a blend specialist practitioners and, as a of personal and corporate targets that relatively small team, if the Group does are also aligned to the Company's not succeed in recruiting or retaining corporate purpose, values and stakeholder the skilled personnel necessary for the interests development and operation of its business, it may not be able to grow as - Access to externally-led coaching anticipated or meet its strategic and mentoring through the CoachHub objectives. platform; mental health support via Oliva; and ongoing focus on staff development including with ringfenced budget towards learning and development

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -17-

The Group may not be able to retain across the business or attract staff with the right skills and experience - Continued focus on diversity and inclusion across the Group, including Link to KPIs through training and the continued usage (page 19 of the Annual Report) of the firm's DEI Recruitment Policy with 3, 4 recruiters used by the business. Changes/activities during the year Focus for FY25 - The team has been bolstered by the addition of a number of highly - Continued integration of the skilled personnel with highly relevant Forward Partners team functions into the experience as part of the Forward Molten group following the Forward Partners acquisition Partners acquisition - Further recruitment into the - Continued hiring in line with the investment team and operational roles Company's Diversity, Equality and within the business Inclusion (DEI) Recruitment Policy to source, interview and make hires from a - Continued to conduct employee diverse, highly skilled talent pool to surveys to solicit feedback on the improve representation across the Group working environment and business culture - Continued focus on improved - Assumption of the Designated mental and physical wellbeing of all Non-Executive Director function by staff through outsourced providers Gervaise Slowey during the period and a programme of employee engagement - New LTIP issue on revised targets reported back to the Board on a regular for the next three-year period basis 7. Cyber security Static risk Risk management and mitigation - Utilisation of reliable hardware, software and cybersecurity measures including robust firewalls, anti-virus protection systems, email risk management Potential impact software and backup procedures - A significant cyber/information - Appropriate IT security security breach could result in structures, policies and procedures in financial liabilities, reputational place including the Group's Business damage, severe business disruption or Continuity Plan the loss of business critical or commercially sensitive information - Maintained risk register covering cyber security Cyber security incidents may affect - Maintain cyber insurance the operation and reputation of the including coverage for breach response Group costs, cyber extortion loss and data protection Changes/activities during the year - Hire of a new specialist IT Focus for FY25 Manager with a background in funds IT - Continued review and development - Appointment of Rock IT to and adaptation of cyber security and support the Group's cyber and wider IT information security systems, policies environment along with Softwerx's and procedures with the support and ongoing provision of Security Operation guidance of outsourced IT providers Centre services to the business - Ongoing monitoring and - Continued external penetration development of internal policy relating testing programme to the usage and regulatory parameters surrounding AI - Continued updates to hardware and software environment to enhance robust cybersecurity environment 8. Risk profile of venture investing and venture investments Static risk Risk management and mitigation Potential impact - Rigorous due diligence undertaken by highly qualified Investment Team and - Individual portfolio companies surrounding operational platform may not perform as anticipated and either fail or have increased funding - Active management of portfolio requirements with consent rights and Board seats or observer roles typically required as a - Significant commitment of time pre-requisite to investment and resource to the active management of early-stage high-growth companies - Diversified portfolio across different geographies, sectors and stages - Due to the illiquid nature of to mitigate impact of single investment the asset class in which the Company failures invests, valuation of tech companies across global markets may impair the - Calibration of risk and reward Group's NAV and impact on the timing and for outsized returns on investment due to /or quantum of realisations at exit equity ownership at an early stage in the life of the company - The timing of portfolio company realisations is uncertain and cash - Multi-faceted investment strategy returns to the Group are therefore focusing upon opportunities at different difficult to predict and could subject points of the growth cycle from seed to a lockup period in the event of an (through Fund of Funds), early (acquired IPO Forward Partners portfolio/managed EIS/ The profile of venture investing and VCT) to later stage (Molten Ventures plc the companies into which investments balance sheet) are made are rapidly scaling businesses with potential for Changes/activities during the year outsized returns, but are by their nature inherently riskier than other - Continued work to syndicate more stable lower yield investment investment strategies and launch new opportunities or companies fee-paying funds with third-party Focus for FY25 capital under management to reduce Link to KPIs dependency on capital markets and - Continuing to work closely (page 19 of the Annual Report) provide visibility on a greater range of alongside portfolio management teams to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -18-

1, 2, 5 investment opportunities extend cash runway and preserve/enhance value and prepare for recovery of wider - Expansion of the Molten market conditions investing platform through the acquisition of the Forward Partners - Continued emphasis on appropriate portfolio providing additional levels of liquidity through access to visibility alongside the managed EIS and debt facility, cash realisations, and VCT investment vehicles on a pipeline of additional fee income from third-party earlier stage investment opportunities co-investors with funds under Group management - Engagement with UK government through participation on various BVCA - Continued focus on identifying committees and working groups, in strong best-in-class scalable technology connection with the LIFTs Programme and companies with very large addressable Mansion House Compact to facilitate markets and a path to becoming a category greater in-flows of investment from DC leader Pension Schemes to expand and diversify the profile of the UK venture industry - Additional working alongside the BVCA and other industry bodies to - Rich pipeline of deal advocate the venture ecosystem and opportunities through the Fund of Funds early-stage tech businesses strategy - Continued participation in follow-on rounds where the asset is known and we can continue to back the winners within the portfolio 9. Industry competition Decreasing risk Risk management and mitigation - Proven thesis-driven investment Potential impact strategy with strong reputation in the market within sector/geo-specialism - Presence of sophisticated capital in the European VC market - Addition of the Forward Partners leading to greater competition for tier early-stage portfolio provides greater 1 deals market coverage and visibility on pipeline for Series A and B deals - Rise in pre-empted funding rounds can limit access to strong deals - Differentiated model with strong where opportunities are outside of the pipeline sourcing and disciplined Group's network investment process - Reputational risk to the Molten - Strong and visible brand with brand if tier 1 deals are not won by the established presence in VC and tech Group due to presence of competitors ecosystem The Group and its portfolio - Well networked team with proven companies are subject to competition syndication opportunities across the risk industry Link to KPIs Focus for FY25 (page 19 of the Annual Report) Changes/activities during the year 2, 3, 4 - Continue the strategic deployment - We announced a share-for-share of capital into existing portfolio acquisition of Forward Partners and companies by way of follow-on funding and successfully completed an oversubscribed working with portfolio management teams fund raise of GBP55 million (net of fees) to manage cash runway and preserve/ by way of issuance of new shares on the enhance value or raise money in London Stock Exchange and the Euronext challenging economic conditions Dublin - Expand the syndication of - Retrenching by some global VCs investment strategies and launch new from the European market who had less fee-paying funds with third-party capital experience or depth of networks in the under management to reduce dependency on region, reducing the competitive set for capital markets UK and European deals - Continued focus on ESG as a - Continue to demonstrate the competitive advantage and thought leader flexibility of our model and structure in the VC space to maximise the ability for the Company to participate along EIS and VCT pools - Further development of brand to of capital in qualifying deals entrench Molten Ventures position within the VC and tech communities

Principal risks

Board approval

The Strategic Report as set out on pages 6 to 66 of the Annual Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 11 June 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

Ben Wilkinson

Chief Financial Officer

Going concern

The Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least the next 12 months from the date of the approval of the financial statements and accordingly they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. A statement in compliance with provision 31 of the Code can be found on page 66 of the Annual Report.

Statement of directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements

The directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulation.

Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the directors have prepared the group financial statements in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards and the company financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 "Reduced Disclosure Framework", and applicable law).

The group has also prepared financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union.

Under company law, directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the group and company and of the profit or loss of the group and company for that period. In preparing the financial statements, the directors are required to:

. select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

. state whether applicable UK-adopted international accounting standards and international financial reporting standards adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union have been followed for the group financial statements and United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 have been followed for the company financial statements, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements;

. make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and

. prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the group and company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for safeguarding the assets of the group and company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

The directors are also responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the group's and company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the group and company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements and the Directors' Remuneration Report comply with the Companies Act 2006.

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the company's website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Directors' confirmations

The directors consider that the Annual Report and accounts, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the group's and company's position and performance, business model and strategy.

Each of the directors, whose names and functions are listed in Board of Directors section on pages 70 and 71 of the Annual Report confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

. the group financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards and international financial reporting standards adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and loss of the group;

. the company financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and loss of the company; and

. the Directors' Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the group and company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

By order of the Board

Ben Wilkinson

Chief Financial Officer

11 June 2024

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Year ended Year ended Notes 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Movements on investments held at fair value through profit or loss 6 (67.6) (240.1) Gain on bargain purchase 14 38.6 - Total movement in fair value through the profit and loss (29.0) (240.1) Fee income 7 19.8 22.7 Total investment loss (9.2) (217.4) Operating expenses General administrative expenses 8 (21.2) (18.8) Depreciation and amortisation 16, 19 (0.4) (0.7) Share-based payments - resulting from Company share option scheme 15 (4.8) (4.4) Exceptional items 36 (3.6) - Total operating expenses (30.0) (23.9) Loss from operations (39.2) (241.3) Finance income 11 0.6 1.7 Finance expense 11 (11.2) (7.1) Loss before tax (49.8) (246.7) Tax benefit 12 9.2 3.3 Loss for the year (40.6) (243.4) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive loss for the year (40.6) (243.4) Loss per share attributable to owners of the parent: Basic loss per weighted average share 13 (21p) (159p) Diluted loss per weighted average share 13 (21p) (158p)

The consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2024

Year ended Year ended Notes 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Non-current assets Intangible assets 16 10.4 10.5 Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss 17 1,292.1 1,277.0 Property, plant and equipment 19 0.1 0.4 Total non-current assets 1,302.6 1,287.9 Current assets Trade and other receivables 22 1.6 5.0 Cash and cash equivalents 21 57.0 22.9 Total current assets 58.6 27.9 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 23 (9.1) (9.6) Financial liabilities 24 - (0.3) Total current liabilities (9.1) (9.9) Non-current liabilities Deferred tax 25 (11.7) (22.5) Provisions (0.3) (0.3) Financial liabilities 24 (89.4) (89.0) Total non-current liabilities (101.4) (111.8) Net assets 1,250.7 1,194.1 Equity Share capital 26 1.9 1.5 Share premium account 26 671.2 615.9 Own shares reserve 27(i) (8.8) (8.9) Other reserves 27(ii) 74.7 33.3 Retained earnings 511.7 552.3 Total equity 1,250.7 1,194.1 Net assets per share (pence) 13 662 780

The consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. The consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 11 June 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

Ben Wilkinson

Chief Financial Officer

Molten Ventures plc registered number 09799594

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Year ended Year ended Notes 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Cash flows from operating activities Loss after tax (40.6) (243.4) Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash outflow in operating activities 28 36.7 241.7 Purchase of investments 17 (39.5) (138.2) Proceeds from disposals in underlying investment vehicles 17 38.9 48.1 Net loans made to underlying investment vehicles and Group companies 17 (17.8) (16.2) Share options exercised and paid to employees (0.3) - Interest received 11 0.6 - Net cash outflow from operating activities (22.0) (108.0) Cash flows from investing activities Cash acquired on purchase of subsidiary 14 12.0 - Net cash inflow from investing activities 12.0 - Cash flows from financing activities Loan repayments 24 (38.0) (65.0) Loan proceeds 24 38.0 125.0 Fees paid on issuance of loan 24(i) - (1.0) Interest paid 11 (11.0) (6.9) Disposal/(acquisition) of own shares 27(i) 0.1 (0.6) Repayments of leasing liabilities 24 (0.3) (0.4) Gross proceeds from issue of share capital 26 57.3 - Equity issuance costs 26 (1.8) - Net cash inflow from financing activities 44.3 51.1 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 34.3 (56.9) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 22.9 78.1 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 11 (0.2) 1.7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 57.0 22.9 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at year end 21 57.0 22.9

The consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Year ended 31 March 2024

GBPm Note Share Share Own shares Other Retained Total capital premium reserve reserves earnings equity Brought forward as at 1 April 2023 1.5 615.9 (8.9) 33.3 552.3 1,194.1 Comprehensive expense for the year Loss for the year - - - - (40.6) (40.6) Total comprehensive expense - - - - (40.6) (40.6) for the year Contributions by and distributions to the owners: Contributions of equity, 26, 0.4 55.3 - 36.9 - 92.6 net of transaction costs and tax 27 Options granted and awards exercised 15, - - - 4.5 - 4.5 27 Disposal of treasury shares 27 - - 0.1 - - 0.1 Total contributions by and distributions 0.4 55.3 0.1 41.4 - 97.2 to the owners Balance as at 31 March 2024 1.9 671.2 (8.8) 74.7 511.7 1,250.7

Year ended 31 March 2023

GBPm Note Share Share Own shares Other Retained Total capital premium reserve reserves earnings equity Brought forward as at 1 April 2022 1.5 615.9 (8.2) 28.9 795.7 1,433.8 Comprehensive expense for the year Loss for the year - - - - (243.4) (243.4) Total comprehensive expense - - - - (243.4) (243.4) for the year Contributions by and distributions to the owners: Contributions of equity, net of transaction 26 - - - - - - costs and tax Options granted and awards exercised 15, - - (0.1) 4.4 - 4.3 27 Acquisition of treasury shares 27 - - (0.6) - - (0.6) Total contributions by and distributions to - - (0.7) 4.4 - 3.7 the owners Balance as at 31 March 2023 1.5 615.9 (8.9) 33.3 552.3 1,194.1

The consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

1. General information

Name of the Company Molten Ventures plc LEI code of the Company 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Domicile of Company United Kingdom Legal form of the Company Public limited company Country of incorporation United Kingdom Address of Company's registered office 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT Principal place of business 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT Description of nature of entity's operations and principal activities Venture capital firm Name of parent entity Molten Ventures plc Name of ultimate parent of Group Molten Ventures plc Period covered by financial statements 1 April 2023 - 31 March 2024

Molten Ventures plc (the "Company") is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales.

The Company is the ultimate parent company in which the results of all subsidiaries are consolidated in line with IFRS 10 (see Note 4(b) for further details). The consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 and for the comparative year ended 31 March 2023 comprise the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group").

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling (GBP/GBP), which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. All amounts are presented in millions, unless otherwise stated.

2. Going concern assessment and principal risks

Going concern

The Group's primary sources of liquidity are the cash flows it generates from its operations, realisations of its investments and borrowings. The primary use of this liquidity is to fund the Group's operations (including the purchase of investments). Responsibility for liquidity risk management rests with the Board, which has established a framework for the management of the Group's funding and liquidity management requirements.

The Group manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate reserves and with ongoing monitoring of forecast and actual cash flows. The Group has undertaken a going concern assessment and the latest assessment showed sufficient headroom for liquidity for at least the next 12 months from the date of signing of these financial statements.

The assessment of going concern considered both the Group's current performance and future outlook, including:

. An assessment of the Group's liquidity and solvency position using a number of severe but plausible downside case to assess the potential impact on the Group's operations and portfolio companies. This downside scenario include (i) unpredictability of exit timing, being only contractually committed realisations throughout the Going Concern period; (ii) portfolio company valuations subject to change, being a 25% decrease in GPV to assess the impact on covenant compliance; and (iii) the impact of an additional 2% increase in interest rates to take SONIA to 7.2%. The Group manages and monitors liquidity regularly and continually assesses investments, commitments, realisations, operating expenses, and receipt of portfolio cash income including under stress scenarios ensuring liquidity is adequate and sufficient. As at the date of signing, the Directors believe the Group has sufficient cash resources and liquidity, and is well placed to manage the business risks in the current economic environment with the ability to utilise the Debt Facility as required.

. The Group must comply with financial and non-financial covenants as part of its Debt Facility agreement (see Note 24(i) for further details). In order to assess forecast covenant compliance, management have performed an assessment to identify the level at which covenants would be breached. This is based on the current portfolio and assuming no intervention to manage a breach. For a breach to occur under these circumstances, a 31% decrease in gross asset value would need to occur which would trigger debt repayment. The Directors do not consider this to be plausible based on the performance in the year and the current outlook. Management action would be taken in advance of such a significant decrease to the gross asset value such as the sale of investments in the secondaries market to repay the Debt Facility.

After making enquiries and following challenge and review, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for 12 months from the date of approval of these financial statements. For this reason, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.

For further information, please refer to the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee Report on pages 83 to 85 and the Directors' Report on pages 99 to 101 of the Annual Report.

Principal risks

The Group has reviewed its exposure to its principal risks and concluded that these did not have a significant impact on the financial performance and/or position of the Group for the year and as at 31 March 2024, respectively. For further details on the Group's principal risks, as well as its risk management processes, please see the Risk Management and Principal Risks section in the Strategic Report to these financial statements.

3. Adoption of new and revised standards

i. Adoption of new and revised standards

No changes to IFRS have impacted this year's financial statements.

ii. Impact of standards issued not yet applied

No upcoming changes under IFRS are likely to have a material effect on the reported results or financial position. Management will continue to monitor upcoming changes.

4. Material accounting policy information

a) Basis of preparation

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards ("IAS") and the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under those standards and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union ("EU").

UK-adopted International Accounting Standards differ in certain respects from International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The differences have no material impact on the financial statements for the periods presented, which, therefore, also comply with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU.

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified for the revaluation of certain financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value. A summary of the Group's principal accounting policies, which have been applied consistently across the Group, is set out below. The consolidated financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 11 June 2024.

The financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the Company's financial statements (beginning on page 153) is Financial Reporting Standard 101, 'Reduced Disclosure Framework' (FRS 101). The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of certain financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss, and in accordance with the Companies Act 2006. The Company has taken advantage of disclosure exemptions available under FRS 101 as explained further in Note 1 of the Company's financial statements. The financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis as disclosed in the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee Report (pages 83 to 85 of the Annual Report), in the Directors' Report (pages 99 to 101 of the Annual Report) and in Note 2.

In preparing the financial statements we have considered the impact of climate change, particularly in the context of the disclosures included in the Strategic Report this year. There has not been a material impact on the financial reporting judgements and estimates arising from our considerations. Specifically, we note the following:

. For the fifth year running, we have offset 100% of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 and select Scope 3 emissions for the financial year (see more details on page 53 of the Annual Report).

. We continue to engage ESG Consulting Partners to support us with respect to our ESG roadmap. During the year, we worked Altruistiq and Accenture to support us with our Climate Strategy, GHG Verification and TCFD Report.

. As stated in Note 30, based on work performed so far, management have considered climate-related risks and consider these to be currently immaterial to the value of our portfolio for FY24 (FY23: immaterial).

A summary of the Group's principal accounting policies, which have been applied consistently across the Group, is set out below.

b) Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements comprise the Company (Molten Ventures plc, 20 Garrick Street, London, England WC2E 9BT) and the results, cash flows and changes in equity of the following subsidiary undertakings as well as the Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust:

Name of undertaking Nature of business Country of % incorporation ownership Esprit Capital Partners LLP^ AIFM to the Company, Molten Ventures FoF I LP, England and 100% Esprit Funds and Irish Co-Invest Wales Elderstreet Holdings Limited^ Intermediate holding company England and 100% Wales Elderstreet Investments Limited^ AIFM to Molten Ventures VCT plc and Molten SP I LLP England and 100% Wales Grow Trustees Limited^ Trustee of the Group's employment benefit trust England and 100% Wales Molten Ventures Advisors Limited^ Investment Adviser England and 100% Wales Molten Ventures (Nominee) Limited^ Dormant England and 100% Wales Encore Ventures LLP^ AIFM to the Encore Funds England and 100% Wales Esprit Capital I (GP) Limited^ General Partner and co-invest vehicle England and 100% Wales Esprit Capital I General Partner^ General Partner England and 100% Wales Esprit Capital II GP Limited? General Partner Cayman Islands 100% Esprit Capital III Founder GP Limited* General Partner Scotland 100% Esprit Capital III GP LP* General Partner Scotland 100% Encore I Founder GP Limited? General Partner Cayman Islands 100% Encore I GP Limited? Intermediate holding company Cayman Islands 100% Esprit Capital Holdings Limited^ Dormant England and 100% Wales Esprit Nominees Limited^ Nominee company England and 100% Wales Esprit Capital I (CIP) Limited^ Dormant England and 100% Wales Esprit Capital III MLP LLP^ Intermediate holding company England and 100% Wales Esprit Capital III GP Limited^ General Partner (dormant) England and 100% Wales Molten Ventures Growth Fund I GP General Partner (dormant) Luxembourg 100% S.a.r.l? Molten Ventures Growth SP GP LLP^ General Partner (dormant) England and 100% Wales Molten Ventures FoF I GP LLP^ General Partner England and 100% Wales Molten Ventures Investments GP LLP^ General Partner England and 100% Wales Molten Ventures Investment (Ireland) GP General Partner England and 100% LLP^ Wales Forward Partners Group Limited^ Limited Partner to the Forward Funds England and 100% Wales Forward Partners Management Company Investment Manager to the Forward Funds England and 100% Limited^ Wales Forward Partners Venture Advance Ltd^ Revenue-based financing England and 100% Wales Forward Partners General Partner General Partner England and 100% Limited^ Wales Forward Partners Carried Interest General Partner Scotland 100% General Partner Limited* FPGP Nominees Limited^ Dormant England and 100% Wales

Registered addresses

^ 20 Garrick Street, London, England, WC2E 9BT

* 50 Lothian Road, Festival Square, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH3 9WJ

- c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited at PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands

- 412F, Route d'Esch, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1471, Luxembourg

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group. Control, as defined by IFRS 10, is achieved when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which the Group effectively obtains control. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases. Control is reassessed whenever circumstances indicate that there may be a change in any of these elements of control.

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

All transactions and balances between Group subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation, including unrealised gains and losses on transactions between Group companies. Where unrealised losses on intra-group asset sales are reversed on consolidation, the underlying asset is also tested for impairment from a Group perspective. Amounts reported in the financial statements of subsidiaries have been adjusted where necessary to ensure consistency with consolidated accounting policies adopted by the Group. Profit or loss and other comprehensive income of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are recognised from the effective date of acquisition, or up to the effective date of disposal, as applicable. The Group attributes total comprehensive income or loss of subsidiaries between the owners of the parent and the non-controlling interests based on their respective ownership interests.

Employee Benefit Trust

On 27 November 2020, Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust (the "Trust") was set up to operate as part of the Molten Ventures employee share option schemes. The substance of the relationship is considered to be one of control by the Group and, therefore, the Trust is consolidated, and all assets and liabilities are consolidated into the Group. Grow Trustees Limited was appointed trustee of the Trust and the substance of this relationship is also considered to be one of control by the Group and, as such, Grow Trustees Limited is consolidated.

Investment entity

In accordance with the provisions of IFRS 10, Molten Ventures plc considers itself to be an investment entity. As a result of its listed status, it obtains funds from its Shareholders to acquire equity interests in multiple high-growth technology businesses (indirectly) with the purpose of capital appreciation over the life of the investments. These investments are made on behalf of investors in Molten Ventures plc across a number of deployment strategies - see page 16. Exit strategies for the portfolio vary depending on each investment, with realisations occurring typically five to ten years after the investment is made. Exit strategies for each of the portfolio companies are documented and discussed as part of regular portfolio reviews. The Group reviews exit opportunities regularly and each member of the Deal Team is responsible for an exit thesis for the investee companies they are responsible for prior to any investment being made. An exit thesis is set out in the original investment papers and it is reiterated or amended thereafter, as appropriate, in the Group's regular quarterly reports. Exit strategies for successful investments include the sale of the investment via private placement or in a public market, IPO, trade sale of a company, and distributions to investors from funds invested into. All exits are approved by a sub-committee of the Investment Committee, following a similar approval process to any approval of a new investment, requiring a majority vote. Although Molten Ventures plc holds these investments indirectly, it has been deemed appropriate to directly consider the investment strategies for the portfolio as the intermediary investment vehicles discussed below were formed to hold investments on behalf of Molten Ventures plc. Molten Ventures plc evaluates its investments on a fair value basis and reports this financial information to its Shareholders.

The Directors have also satisfied themselves that Molten Ventures plc's wholly owned subsidiaries, as well as certain partnerships listed below, meet the characteristics of an investment entity. Although they have one or two investors, in substance these partnerships and companies are investing funds on behalf of the Shareholders of Molten Ventures plc. They have obtained funds for the purpose of acquiring equity interests in high-growth technology businesses with the purpose of capital appreciation over the life of the investments for the benefit of Shareholders of Molten Ventures plc and this has been communicated directly to the Shareholders. Exit strategies for investments (directly or indirectly) are previously discussed. The Group evaluates its portfolio on a fair value basis and this financial information is communicated directly to the Molten Ventures plc Shareholders. In line with the IFRS 10 consolidation exemption, entities meeting the definition of investment entity do not consolidate certain subsidiaries and instead measure those investments that are controlling interests in another entity (i.e., their subsidiaries) as investments held at fair value through profit or loss on the consolidated balance sheet. Loans to investment vehicles are treated as net investments at fair value through profit or loss.

The below is a list of entities that are controlled and not consolidated but held as investments at fair value through profit or loss on the consolidated balance sheet.

Name of undertaking Principal activity Country of % incorporation ownership Molten Ventures (Ireland) Investment entity Republic of 100% Limited1 Ireland Esprit Capital III, L.P.2 Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% investments Wales Esprit Capital III (B), Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% L.P.2 investments Wales Esprit Capital IV LP2 Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% investments Wales DFJ Europe X LP3 Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain Cayman Islands 100% investments Esprit Investments (1) Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% L.P.2 investments Wales Esprit Investments (2) LP2 Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% investments Wales Esprit Investments (1) (B) Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group and Molten England and 89%7 LP2 Ventures FoF I LP hold Fund of Fund investments Wales Seedcamp Holdings LLP2 Limited liability partnership which holds investments acquired England and 100% from Seedcamp Wales Seedcamp Investments LLP4 Limited liability partnership which holds investments acquired England and 100% from Seedcamp Wales Seedcamp Investments II Limited liability partnership which holds investments acquired England and 100% LLP4 from Seedcamp Wales Esprit Investments (2) (B) Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group and Molten England and 89%7 LP2 Ventures FoF I LP hold Fund of Fund investments Wales SC_4_OF1 LP5 Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group holds certain England and 100% investments Wales Molten Ventures Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% Investments LP2 investments Wales Molten Ventures Growth Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain Luxembourg 100% Fund I SCSp6 investments (dormant) Molten Ventures Holdings Intermediate Company and Qualifying Asset Holding Company ("QAHC") England and 100% Ltd2 Wales Esprit Investments (2) (B) Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes England and (I) LP2 Wales 100% certain investments (dormant) Esprit Investments 2(B) Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% (II) LP2 investments Wales Molten Ventures FoF I LP2 Limited partnership under the Group's management which makes Fund England and 50% of Fund investments Wales Molten Venture Investments Limited Partnership under the Group's management which makes Irish England and 50% (Ireland) I LP domiciled investments Wales Forward Partners 1 L.P.2 Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% investments Wales Forward Partners II L.P.2 Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% investments Wales Forward Partners III L.P.2 Limited partnership pursuant to which the Group makes certain England and 100% investments Wales

1 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland D02 Y512.

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

2 20 Garrick Street, London, England WC2E 9BT.

3 c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited at PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands.

4 16 Great Queen Street, London, England WC2B 5AH.

5 35 New Bridge Street, London, England EC4V 6BW.

6 412F, Route d'Esch, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1471, Luxembourg.

7 circa 22% is held by Molten Ventures FoF I LP of which Molten and a third party are both 50% LPs

Limited partnerships (carried interest and co-invest)

Carried interest vehicles and co-investment limited partnerships ("CIPs") - the Group's general partners are members of these limited partnerships. These vehicles are set up with two purposes: 1) to facilitate payments of carried interest from the fund to carried interest participants; and 2) in certain circumstances to facilitate co-investment into the funds. Carried interest and co-investment partnerships are investment entities and are measured at FVTPL with reference to the performance conditions described in Note 4(u) and held at FVTPL, which equates to the net asset value attributable to the Group, in the statement of financial position in line with our application of IFRS 10 for investment entities. The vehicles in question are as follows:

Name of undertaking Principal activity Country of incorporation Encore I GP LP^ General partner Cayman Islands Encore I Founder LP^ Co-investment limited partnership Cayman Islands Encore I Founder 2014 LP^ Co-investment limited partnership Cayman Islands Encore I Founder 2014-A LP^ Co-investment limited partnership Cayman Islands Esprit Capital III Founder LP* Co-investment limited partnership/carry partner Scotland Esprit Investments (2) (Carried Carry vehicle Scotland Interest) LP* Esprit Capital III (Carried Interest) Carry vehicle Scotland LP* Esprit Investments (1) (Carried Carry vehicle Scotland Interest) LP* Molten Ventures Growth I Special Carry vehicle Scotland Partner LP* Molten Ventures Investments (Carried Carry vehicle Scotland Interest) LP* Molten Ventures FoF I (Special Carry vehicle Scotland Partner) LP* Molten SP I LLP? Third Party Capital Investment vehicle structured as a limited England and Wales liability partnership Forward Partners Carried Interest Carry vehicle Scotland L.P.*

^ c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited at PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands.

* 50 Lothian Road, Festival Square, Edinburgh, Scotland EH3 9WJ.

- 20 Garrick Street, London WC2E 9BT.

Each carry vehicle indirectly holds interests in a vintage of investments within our portfolio with the purpose of producing profits for distribution among the carried interest partners. The Group evaluates its interest in carried interest at fair value as part of the valuations cycle. Indirectly, the carry partnerships have exit strategies for each investment within which they have an interest as the manager of both the carry partner and the investment vehicles regularly considers exit strategies as discussed above.

Limited partnerships (managed by Group entities)

A number of limited partnerships are managed by entities within the Group but are not considered to be controlled and, therefore, they are not consolidated in these financial statements.

Legacy funds

The Group continues to manage three legacy funds, Esprit Fund 1, Esprit Fund 2 and Esprit Fund 3(i), and their general partners are consolidated within the Group. These funds are in run-off. Historically, the Group has not had any direct beneficial interests in the assets owned by these funds and the Group was not exposed to variable returns from these funds.

Other than Esprit Capital II LP, which is held at fair value through profit and loss, as an investment, management considers the legacy funds are held under an agency relationship with the funds where the Group acts as an agent which is primarily engaged to act on behalf, and for the benefit, of the fund investors rather than for its own benefit. Although the manager (Esprit Capital Partners LLP, subsidiary to Molten Ventures plc) has the power to influence the returns generated by the fund, the Group does not have an interest in their returns. As a result, the Group is not deemed to control these managed funds and they are not consolidated.

The legacy funds have the following details:

Esprit Fund 1: Esprit Capital I Fund No.1 Limited Partnership and Esprit Capital I Fund No.2 Limited Partnership - c /o Molten Ventures plc, 20 Garrick Street, London WC2E 9BT.

Esprit Fund 2: Esprit Capital II L.P. - c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited at PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands

Esprit Capital 3(i): Esprit Capital Fund III(i) LP and Esprit Capital Fund III(i) A LP - c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited at PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands.

EIS/VCT funds

Enterprise Investment Scheme funds and Molten Ventures VCT plc are managed by the Group. The Group has no direct beneficial interest in the assets being managed and its sole exposure to variable returns are to performance fees payable on exits above a specified hurdle and management fees based on subscriptions (and Promoter's fees in certain cases), which is a small proportion of the total capital within each fund. The Board believes that this results in an agency relationship with the funds where the Group acts as an agent, which is primarily engaged to act on behalf, and for the benefit, of the fund investors rather than for its own benefit. Although the managers (Encore Ventures LLP - EIS funds, Elderstreet Investments Limited - VCT fund and Molten SP I LLP) have the power to influence the returns generated by the fund, the Group only has an insignificant interest in their returns. As a result, the Group is not deemed to control these managed funds and they are not consolidated.

The EIS/VCT funds have the following details:

EIS funds: DFJ Esprit Angels' EIS Co-Investment Fund, DFJ Esprit Angels' EIS Co-Investment II, DFJ Esprit EIS III, DFJ Esprit EIS IV, Draper Esprit EIS 5, Molten Ventures EIS and Molten Ventures Approved KI EIS 23/24.

VCT funds: Molten Ventures VCT plc - The Office Suite, Den House, Den Promenade, Teignmouth, United Kingdom, TQ14 8SY.

Audit exemption for members of the Group

The following entities are included in the parent's consolidated accounts. As a result of section 479A of the Companies Act 2006, these subsidiaries are exempt from the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 relating to the audit of accounts under section 475 of the Companies Act 2006.

Esprit Capital Holdings Limited, Esprit Capital I (CIP) Limited, Molten Ventures (Nominee) Limited, Esprit Nominees Limited, Grow Trustees Limited, Esprit Capital III MLP LLP, Esprit Capital III GP Limited, Esprit Capital I (GP) Limited, Esprit Capital III Founder GP Limited, Elderstreet Holdings Limited, Encore I GP Limited, Encore I Founder GP Limited, Esprit Capital I General Partner, Esprit Capital III GP LP, Molten Ventures Growth Fund I GP S.a.r.l, Molten Ventures Growth SP GP LLP, Molten Ventures FoF I GP LLP and Molten Ventures Investments GP LLP.

Esprit Foundation

Molten Ventures plc is the sole member of the Foundation. However, this is not controlled by Molten Ventures plc or the Group, as the Esprit Foundation has a separate board of trustees with a separate governance and decision-making process. A donation was received during the year ended 31 March 2023. A total of GBP0.1m in grants were made for the year ended 31 March 2024 (31 March 2023: GBPNil). Charitable Incorporated Organisation status was entered onto the Register of Charities with the Registered Charity Number 1198436 on 30 March 2022. Stuart Chapman is one of, and a donor to, the three Trustees of the Esprit Foundation and is also an Executive Director on the Board of Molten Ventures plc.

c) Operating segment

IFRS 8, 'Operating Segments', defines operating segments as those activities of an entity about which separate financial information is available and which are evaluated by the Chief Operating Decision Maker to assess performance and determine the allocation of resources.

The Board of Directors have identified Molten's Chief Operating Decision Maker to be the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). The Group's investment portfolio engages in business activities from which it earns revenues and incurs expenses, has operating results, which are regularly reviewed by the CEO to make decisions about resources and assess performance, and the portfolio has discrete financial information available. The Group's investment portfolio has similar economic characteristics, and investments are similar in nature. Dealflow for the investment portfolio is now consistent across all funds (except for the Legacy funds - see below) and the Group's Investment Committee reviews and approves (where appropriate) investments for all of the investment portfolio in line with the strategy set by the Molten Ventures plc Board of Directors (approvals from the Molten Ventures plc Board of Directors is required for higher value investments where the proposed value of the investment to be made by plc is above GBP3.0 million). Although the managers of our EIS funds, VCT funds and plc funds have a separate management committee, the majority

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

of those sitting on the committees are consistent across all. Taking into account the above points, and in line with IFRS 8, the investment portfolio (across all funds) has been aggregated into one single operating segment.

Legacy funds - the legacy funds (Esprit Capital I Fund No 1 LP, Esprit Capital Fund No 2 LP, Esprit Capital Fund III (i) LP, Esprit Capital Fund III (i) A LP and Esprit Capital II LP) continue to be managed by the Group (Esprit Capital Partners LLP). These funds are in run-off. Although the investments held within these funds are not consistent with the rest of the investment portfolio (although there has been some cross-over in the past), they are similar in nature and the Group does not earn material revenue (neither is material expenditure incurred) from the management of these funds that would meet the quantitative thresholds set out in IFRS 8. Management does not believe that separate disclosure of information relating to the legacy funds would be useful to users of the financial statements.

The majority of the Group's revenues are not from interest, and Management does not primarily rely on net interest revenue to assess the performance of the Group and make decisions about resource allocation. Therefore, the Group reports interest revenue separately from interest expense.

The Group's management considers the Group's investment portfolio represents a coherent and diversified portfolio with similar economic characteristics and as a result these individual investments have been aggregated into a single operating segment. In the view of the Directors, there is accordingly one reportable segment under the provisions of IFRS 8.

d) Revenue recognition

Revenue is comprised of management fees from EIS/VCT funds and Molten SP I LLP, as well as performance fees and promoter fees. Priority Profit Share is incorporated within management fees, presented as management fees charged on the underlying investment vehicles.

Revenue is also generated from Directors' fees from a small number of portfolio companies where members of the Investment Team act as Directors for portfolio companies.

Revenue is recognised at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Group is expected to be entitled in exchange for transferring services to a customer.

For each contract with a customer, the Group: identifies the contract with a customer, identifies the performance obligations in the contract; determines the transaction price which takes into account the time value of money; allocates the transaction price to the separate performance obligations on the basis of the relative standalone selling price of each distinct service to be delivered; and recognises revenue when or as each performance obligation is satisfied in a manner that depicts the transfer to the customer of the services promised.

All revenue from services is generated within the UK and is stated exclusive of value added tax.

Revenue presented as fee income are services comprised of:

i. Management fees (Priority Profit Share)

Management fees are earned by General Partners of Limited Partnerships, through a Priority Profit Share arrangement. The basis of calculation of fund management fees differs depending on the fund and its stage. Fund management fees are either earned at a fixed annual rate or are set at a fixed percentage of funds under management, measured by commitments or invested cost, depending on the stage of the fund being managed. Revenues are recognised as the related services are provided.

ii. Management fees earned by Encore Ventures LLP.

Fund Close April 2019 and prior.

Management fees are charged on the Net Subscription per annum for the first four years of the life of the portfolio. Management fees are charged annually in advance. Cash received from the investor's Net Subscription is received and will be recognised as revenue in the period they become due, across the first four years in line with the investment and follow-on period for investing activities.

In this case, the transaction price is fixed for the life of the contract and, if management fees are recognised in the period for which they are receivable.

Fund Close July 2019 onwards.

Management fees are charged on Net Subscription per annum for the first five years of the life of the portfolio, payable annually in advance. Cash received from the investor's Net Subscription is received and will be recognised as revenue in the period they become due, across the first five years in line with the investment and follow-on period for investing activities.

Management fees are charged annually in advance. Cash received from the investor's Net Subscription to cover the payment of management fees relating to the first 2.75 years of the life of the portfolio. Thereafter, fees will be accrued and deducted from cash proceeds from exits at the time of becoming highly probable. If no proceeds are received, these fees will not be charged to investors.

iii. Performance fees

Performance fees are earned on a percentage of returns over a hurdle rate. These are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income on realisation of underlying investment. Amounts are recognised as revenue when it can be reliably measured and is highly probable funds will flow to the Group, which is generally at the point of invoicing or shortly before due to the unpredictability associated with realisations but is assessed on a case-by-case basis.

iv. Promoter's fees

Promoter's fees are earned by Elderstreet Investments Limited, as manager of the VCT funds, based on amounts subscribed during each offer.

Fees are agreed on an offer-by-offer basis and are receivable when the shares are allotted. Elderstreet Investments Limited may also be entitled to promoter's fees when it promotes offers for new subscriptions into the funds it manages. Promoter's fees are earned at a percentage of subscriptions received. Revenue is recognised in full at the time valid subscriptions are received.

v. Directors' fees

Portfolio Directors' fees are annual fees charged to an investee company. Directors' fees are only charged on a limited number of the investee companies. Revenues are recognised as services are provided.

e) Deferred income

The Group's management fees are typically billed quarterly or half-yearly in advance. Where fees have been billed for an advance period, the amounts are credited to deferred income, and then subsequently released through the statement of comprehensive income during the period to which the fees relate. Certain performance fees and portfolio Directors' fees are also billed in advance and these amounts are credited to deferred income, and then subsequently released through the statement of comprehensive income accounting during the period to which the fees relate.

f) Business combinations

The Group applies the acquisition method in accounting for business combinations. The consideration transferred by the Group to obtain control of a subsidiary is calculated as the sum of the acquisition-date fair values of assets transferred, liabilities incurred, and the equity interests issued by the Group, which includes the fair value of any asset or liability arising from a contingent consideration arrangement.

Acquisition costs are expensed as incurred. Assets acquired and liabilities assumed are generally measured at their acquisition-date fair values.

The Group recognises identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination, regardless of whether they have been previously recognised in the acquiree's financial statements prior to the acquisition. Assets acquired and liabilities assumed are generally measured at their acquisition-date fair values. Goodwill is stated after separate recognition of identifiable intangible assets. It is calculated as the excess of the sum of: a) fair value of consideration transferred; b) the recognised amount of any non-controlling interest in the acquiree; and c) acquisition-date fair value of any existing equity interest in the acquiree, over the acquisition-date fair values of identifiable net assets. If the fair values of identifiable net assets exceed the sum calculated above, the excess amount (i.e. gain on a bargain purchase) is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income immediately.

g) Goodwill and other intangible assets

Goodwill is measured as the excess of the sum of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree, and the fair value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree (if any) over the net of the acquisition-date amounts of the identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed. If, after reassessment, the net acquisition-date amounts of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed exceed the sum of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree and the fair value of the acquirer's previously held interest in the acquiree (if any), the excess is recognised immediately in profit or loss as a bargain purchase gain.

When the consideration transferred by the Group in a business combination includes an asset or liability resulting from a contingent consideration arrangement, the contingent consideration is measured at its acquisition-date fair value and included as part of the consideration transferred in a business combination. Changes in fair value of the contingent consideration that qualify as measurement period adjustments are adjusted retrospectively, with corresponding adjustments against goodwill. Measurement period adjustments are adjustments that arise from additional information obtained during the "measurement period" (which cannot exceed one year from the acquisition date) about facts and circumstances that existed at the acquisition date.

Other intangible assets

Certain previously unrecognised assets acquired in a business combination that qualify for separate recognition are recognised as intangible assets at their fair values, e.g. brand names, customer contracts and lists. All finite-lived intangible assets are accounted for using the cost model whereby capitalised costs are amortised on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives. Residual values and useful lives are reviewed at each reporting date. In addition, they are subject to impairment testing as described below. Customer contracts are amortised on a straight-line basis over their useful economic lives, typically the duration of the underlying contracts. The following useful economic lives for customer contracts were applied on the date of acquisition:

i. Encore Ventures LLP: eight years; and

ii. Elderstreet Investments Limited: three years.

h) Impairment

For the purposes of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest level for which there are largely independent cash inflows ("cash generating units" or "CGU"). As a result, some assets are tested individually for impairment, and some are tested at cash-generating unit level. Goodwill is allocated to those cash-generating units that are expected to benefit from synergies of the related business combination and represent the lowest level within the Group at which management monitors goodwill. All other individual assets or cash-generating units are tested for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable.

An impairment loss is recognised in the consolidated statement of total comprehensive income for the amount by which the assets or cash-generating units carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount that is the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value-in-use.

To determine value-in-use, management estimates expected future cash flows over five years from each cash-generating unit and determines a suitable discount rate in order to calculate the present value of those cash flows. Discount factors are determined individually for each cash-generating unit and reflect their respective risk profile as assessed by management. Impairment losses for cash-generating units reduce first the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to that cash-generating unit. Any remaining impairment loss is charged pro-rata to the other assets in the cash-generating unit with the exception of goodwill, and all assets are subsequently reassessed for indications that an impairment loss previously recognised may no longer exist. An impairment charge is reversed if the cash-generating unit's recoverable amount exceeds its carrying amount where there has been a change in estimates used for the calculation of the recoverable amount.

i) Foreign currency

Transactions entered into by Group entities in a currency other than the functional currency in which they operate are recorded at the rates prevailing when the transactions occur. Foreign currency monetary assets and liabilities are translated at the rates prevailing at the reporting date. Exchange differences arising on the retranslation of unsettled monetary assets and liabilities are recognised immediately in the statement of comprehensive income.

The individual financial statements of the Group's subsidiary undertakings are presented in their functional currency. For the purpose of these consolidated financial statements, the results and financial position of each subsidiary undertaking are expressed in Pounds Sterling, which is the presentation currency for these consolidated financial statements.

The assets and liabilities of the Group's undertakings, whose functional currency is not Pounds Sterling, are translated at exchange rates prevailing on the reporting date. Income and expense items are translated at the average exchange rates for the period.

j) Financial assets

All financial assets are recognised when economic benefit is expected to be transferred to the Group.

On recognition, a financial asset is initially measured at fair value, plus transaction costs, except for those financial assets classified at "fair value through profit or loss" ("FVTPL"), which are initially measured at fair value.

Financial assets are classified by the Group into the following specified categories:

. Financial assets "FVTPL" and

. Amortised cost.

The classification depends on the nature and purpose of the financial assets and is determined at the time of initial recognition.

Financial assets through profit or loss

A financial asset may be designated as at FVTPL upon initial recognition if:

a. such designation eliminates or significantly reduces a measurement or recognition inconsistency that would otherwise arise; or

b. the financial asset forms part of a group of financial assets or financial liabilities, or both, which is managed, and its performance is evaluated on a fair value basis, in accordance with the Molten Venture Group's documented risk management or investment strategy, and information about the grouping is provided internally on that basis; or

c. it forms part of a contract containing one or more embedded derivatives, and IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' permits the entire combined contract (asset or liability) to be designated as at FVTPL.

The Group considers its investment interests referred to in Note 4(b) are appropriately designated as at FVTPL as they meet criteria (b) above. Further details of the accounting policy can be found in Note 30, Fair value measurements. Financial assets through profit or loss are accounted for at settlement date.

Amortised cost

A financial asset is held at amortised cost under IFRS 9 where it is held for the collection of cash flows representing solely payments of principal and interest. These assets are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any expected losses.

The Group's financial assets held at amortised cost comprise trade and other receivables, and cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated statement of financial position. Financial assets held at amortised cost are accounted for at trade date.

k) Financial liabilities

The Group's financial liabilities include trade and other payables, and borrowings.

Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables are recognised when the Group enters into contractual arrangements with an expectation that economic benefits will flow from the Group.

The carrying amounts of trade and other payables are considered to be the same as their amortised cost, due to their short-term nature.

Loans and borrowings

Borrowings are initially recognised at fair value that is deemed to be the carrying value at inception. Fees related to the debt facility are amortised over the term of the loan, see Note 24(i) for further detail regarding the debt facility.

The carrying amount of borrowings is deemed to be presented at amortised cost as the fair value of future cash flows have not been incorporated.

All interest-related charges are reported in profit or loss and are included within finance costs.

l) Provisions

Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that the outflow of resources embodying the economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.

m) Share capital

Financial instruments issued by the Group are classified as equity only to the extent that they do not meet the definition of a financial liability or financial asset.

The Group's shares are classified as equity instruments. Equity instruments are recorded at the proceeds received, net of direct issue costs.

Shares held by Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust are held at cost and disclosed as own shares and deducted from other equity.

n) Defined contribution scheme

Contributions to the defined contribution pension scheme are charged to the consolidated statement of comprehensive income in the years to which they relate.

o) Share-based payments

When equity-settled share options are awarded to employees, the fair value of the options at the date of grant is charged to the consolidated statement of comprehensive income over the vesting period on a straight-line basis. Non-market vesting conditions are taken into account by adjusting the number of equity instruments expected to vest at each reporting date so that, ultimately, the cumulative amount recognised over the vesting period is based on the number of options that eventually vest. Non-vesting conditions and market vesting conditions are factored into the fair value of the options granted. As long as all other vesting conditions are satisfied, a charge is made irrespective of whether the market vesting conditions are satisfied. The cumulative expense is not adjusted for failure to achieve a market vesting condition or where a non-vesting condition is not satisfied.

Where the terms and conditions of options are modified before they vest, the increase in the fair value of the options, measured immediately before and after the modification, is also charged to the consolidated statement of comprehensive income over the remaining vesting period. Where equity instruments are granted to persons other than employees, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income is charged with the fair value of goods and services received.

The employee share option plans are administered by the Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust, which is consolidated in accordance with the principles in Note 4(b).

p) Current tax

The tax currently payable is based on taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from net profit as reported in the statement of comprehensive income because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years, and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Group's liability for current tax is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the balance sheet date.

q) Deferred tax

Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit and is accounted for using the balance sheet liability method.

Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences, and deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available, against which deductible temporary differences can be utilised. Such assets and liabilities are not recognised if the temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or from the initial recognition (other than in a business combination) of other assets and liabilities in a transaction that affects neither the taxable profit nor the accounting profit.

Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for taxable temporary differences arising on investments in subsidiaries and associates, and interests in joint ventures, except where the Group is able to control the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets arising from deductible temporary differences associated with such investments and interests are only recognised to the extent that it is probable that there will be sufficient taxable profits, against which to utilise the benefits of the temporary differences and they are expected to reverse in the foreseeable future.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each balance sheet date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered.

Deferred tax is calculated at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period when the liability is settled, or the asset is realised based on tax laws and rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date. Deferred tax is charged or credited in the income statement, except when it relates to items charged or credited in other comprehensive income, in which case the deferred tax is also dealt with in other comprehensive income.

The measurement of deferred tax liabilities and assets reflects the tax consequences that would follow from the manner in which the Group expects, at the end of the reporting period, to recover or settle the carrying amount of its assets and liabilities. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets against current tax liabilities, and when they relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority and the Group intends to settle its current tax assets and liabilities on a net basis.

r) Property, plant and equipment

Fixtures and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and any recognised impairment loss. Depreciation is recognised to write off the cost or valuation of assets less their residual values over their useful lives, using the straight-line method, on the following basis:

. Leasehold improvements - over the term of the lease

. Fixtures and equipment - 33% per annum straight line

. Computer equipment - 33% per annum straight line

The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at the end of each reporting period, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis.

s) Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at bank and on hand, and short-term highly liquid money market funds and deposits with a maturity of three months or less, that are held for the purpose of meeting short-term cash commitments and are readily convertible to a known amount of cash and subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

t) Interest income

Interest income earned on cash and deposits and short-term liquidity investments is recognised when it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Group and the amount of income recognised can be measured reliably. Interest income is accrued on a time basis, with reference to the principal outstanding and at the effective interest rate applicable.

u) Carried interest

The Company has established carried interest plans for the Executive Directors (see the following associated note), other members of the Investment Team and certain other employees (together the "Plan Participants") in respect of any investments and follow-on investments made from IPO. To 31 March 2020 each carried interest plan operated in respect of investments made during the 24-month period from inception of the fund, being the investment period, and related follow-on investments made for a further 36-month period. From 1 April 2020, a new carried interest plan was implemented, which operates for a five-year period in respect of any investment. From April 2020 onwards, the Executive Directors were not eligible to participate in new carried interest plans, and instead now participate in the Long-Term Incentive Plan. Continued participation in existing carried interest schemes that pre-dated the start of the 2021 financial year were not affected.

Subject to certain exceptions, Plan Participants will receive, in aggregate, 15% of the net realised cash profits from the investments and follow-on investments made over the relevant period once the Company has received an aggregate annualised 10% realised return on investments and follow-on investments made during the relevant period. The carried interest plan from 1 April 2020 has an aggregate annualised 8% realised return on investments and follow-on investments made during the relevant period, to bring the plans more in line with market. The Plan Participants' return is subject to a "catch-up" in their favour. Plan Participants' carried interests vest over five years for each carried interest plan and are subject to good and bad leaver provisions. Any unvested carried interest resulting from a Plan Participant becoming a leaver can be reallocated by an adjudication committee formed by Esprit Capital Partners LLP as manager of the carried interest plan at their discretion, including to the Group, and, therefore, an assumption is made in the financial statements that any unvested carried interest as at the reporting date would be reallocated to the Group. See Note 30 for further information on amounts that have been attributed to the Group.

Carried interest is measured at FVTPL with reference to the performance conditions described above. This is deducted from the gross value of our portfolio as an input to determine the fair value of our investment vehicles, which are held at FVTPL in the statement of financial position in line with our application of IFRS 10 for investment entities. The external carry is deducted as it will be paid to members external to the Group from proceeds of investments on realisation. Where the Group has a holding in the carried interest, this is recognised at FVTPL.

v) Fair value movement

Management uses valuation techniques to determine the fair value of financial assets. This involves developing estimates and assumptions consistent with how market participants would price the assets. Management bases its assumptions on observable data as far as possible, but this is not always available, in that case, management uses the best information available. Estimated fair values may vary from the amount which may be received as consideration for investments in normal market conditions, between two willing parties, at the reporting date (See Note 5(a)).

w) Exceptional Items

The Group classifies items of income and expenditure as exceptional when the nature of the item or its size is likely to be material, to assist the reader of the financial statements to better understand the results of the operations of the Group. Such items by their nature are not expected to recur and are shown separately on the face of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

5. Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The Directors have made the following judgements and estimates that have had the most significant effect on the carrying amounts of the assets and liabilities in the consolidated financial statements. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods. Actual results may differ from estimates. The key estimate, (5)(a), and judgement, (5)(b), are discussed below. There have been no new critical accounting estimates and judgements in the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Estimates:

a. Valuation of unquoted equity investments at fair value through profit or loss

The Group invests into Limited Companies and Limited Partnerships, which are considered to be investment companies that invest for the benefit of the Group. These investment companies are measured at fair value through profit or loss based on their net asset value ("NAV") at the year-end. The Group controls these entities and is responsible for preparing their NAV, which is mostly based on the valuation of their unquoted investments. The Group's valuation of investments measured at fair value through profit or loss is, therefore, dependent upon estimations of the valuation of the underlying portfolio companies.

The Group, through its controlled investment companies also invests in investment funds, which primarily focus on seed investments. These investments are considered to be "Fund of Fund investments" for the Group and are recognised at their NAV at the year-end date. These Fund of Fund investments are not controlled by the Group and some do not have coterminous year-ends with the Group. To value these investments, management obtains the latest audited financial statements or partner reports of the investments and discusses further movements with the management of the funds following consideration of whether the funds follow the IPEV Guidelines.

Where the Fund of Funds hold investments that are individually material to the Group, management perform further procedures to determine that the valuation of these investments has been prepared in accordance with the Group's valuation policies for portfolio companies, as outlined below, and these valuations will be adjusted by the Group where necessary based on the Group valuation policy for portfolio companies.

The estimates required to determine the appropriate valuation methodology of investments means there is a risk of material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities. These estimates include whether to increase or decrease investment valuations and require the use of assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily available or observable.

The fair value of investments is established with reference to the IPEV Guidelines. An assessment will be made at each measurement date as to the most appropriate valuation methodology.

The Group invests in early-stage and growth technology companies, through predominantly unlisted securities. Given the nature of these investments, there are often no current or short-term future earnings or positive cash flows. Consequently, although not considered to be the default valuation technique, the appropriate approach to determine fair value may be based on a methodology with reference to observable market data, being the price of the most recent transaction. Fair value estimates that are based on observable market data will be of greater reliability than those based on estimates and assumptions and, accordingly, where there have been recent investments by third parties, the price of that investment will generally provide a basis of the valuation.

If this methodology is used, its initial use and the length of period for which it remains appropriate to use the calibration of last round price depends on the specific circumstances of the investment, and the Group will consider whether this basis remains appropriate each time valuations are reviewed. In addition, the inputs to the valuation model (e.g. revenue, comparable peer group, product roadmap, and other milestones) will be recalibrated to assess the appropriateness of the methodology used in relation to the market performance and technical/product milestones since the round and the company's trading performance relative to the expectations of the round.

The Group considers alternative methodologies in the IPEV Guidelines, being principally price-revenue or price-earnings multiples, depending upon the stage of the asset, requiring management to make assumptions over the timing and nature of future revenues and earnings when calculating fair value. When using multiples, we consider public traded multiples as at measurement date (31 March 2024 for this report) in similar lines of business, which are adjusted based on the relative growth potential and risk profile of the subject company versus the market and to reflect the degree of control and lack of marketability as well as considering company performance against milestones (e.g. financial/technical/product milestones).

The equity values of our portfolio companies are generally assessed via the methodologies described above. For direct investments, the equity values are run through their relevant waterfalls to assess the fair value of the investment to Molten Ventures under the current value methodology. Other methodologies would be considered if appropriate.

In all cases, valuations are based on the judgement of the Directors after consideration of the above and upon available information believed to be reliable, which may be affected by conditions in the financial markets. Due to the inherent uncertainty of the investment valuations, the estimated values may differ significantly from the values that would have been used, had a ready market for the investments existed, and the differences could be material. Due to this uncertainty, the Group may not be able to sell its investments at the carrying value in these financial statements when it desires to do so or to realise what it perceives to be fair value in the event of a sale. See Note 30(iv) for information on unobservable inputs used and sensitivity analysis on investments held at fair value through profit or loss.

Judgement:

b. The Company and certain subsidiaries as an investment entity

The Group has a number of entities within its corporate structure and a judgement has been made regarding which should be consolidated in accordance with IFRS 10, and which should not. The Group consolidates all entities where it has control, as defined by IFRS 10, over the following:

. power over the investee to significantly direct the activities;

. exposure, or rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and

. the ability to use its power over the investee to affect the amount of the investor's returns.

The Company does not consolidate qualifying investment entities it controls in accordance with IFRS 10 and instead recognises them as investments held at fair value through profit or loss. An investment entity, as defined by IFRS 10, is an entity that:

. obtains funds from one or more investors for the purpose of providing those investor(s) with the investment management services;

. commits to its investor(s) that its business purpose is to invest funds solely for returns from capital appreciation, investment income, or both; and

. measures and evaluates the performance of substantially all of its investments on a fair value basis.

When judging whether an entity within the Group is an investment entity, the Group structure as a whole is considered. As a Group, the investment entities listed in Note 4(b) have the characteristics of an investment entity. This is because the Group has:

. more than one investment;

. more than one investor;

. unrelated investors; and

. equity ownership interests.

See Note 4(b) for further details on the consolidation status of entities.

6. Movements on investments held at fair value through profit or loss.

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Movement in unrealised (losses) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss (40.9) (305.3) Movement in realised (losses)/gains on investments held at fair value through profit or (2.8) 22.8 loss Net foreign exchange (losses)/gains on investments held at fair value through profit or (23.9) 42.4 loss Total movements on investments held at fair value through profit or loss (67.6) (240.1)

The changes in (losses) on investment held at fair value through profit or loss is exclusive of the gain on bargain purchase relating to the acquisition of Forward Partners. For more information, see Note 14 for the gain on bargain purchase.

7. Fee income

Revenue is derived solely within the UK, from continuing operations for all years. An analysis of the Group's revenue is as follows:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Management fees 19.1 21.6 Performance fees 0.1 - Promoter's fees 0.3 0.9 Directors' and other fees 0.3 0.2 Total fee income 19.8 22.7

8. General administrative expenses

Administrative expenses comprise:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Employee and employee related expenses (Note 9) 14.8 12.3 Legal and professional 3.6 3.7 Performance fees payable 0.1 - Marketing expenses 0.6 0.6 Building costs and rates 0.5 0.5 Travel expenses 0.5 0.5 IT expenses 0.5 0.5 Listing fees - 0.1 Other administrative costs 0.6 0.6 Total administrative expenses 21.2 18.8

9. Employee and employee-related expenses

Employee benefit expenses (including Directors) comprise:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Wages and salaries 11.6 9.6 Defined contribution pension costs 1.0 0.9 Benefits (healthcare and life assurance) 0.3 0.3 Recruitment costs 0.2 0.2 Social security contributions and similar taxes 1.6 1.3 General employee and employee-related expenses 14.8 12.3 Share-based payment expense arising from Company share option scheme 4.8 4.4 Total employee benefit expenses 19.6 16.7

The monthly average number of persons (including Executive and Non-Executive Directors) employed by the Group during the year was:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Number Number Executive Directors 3 3 Non-Executive Directors 4 5 Investment 21 22 Infrastructure 27 28 Total 55 58

At 31 March 2024, there were five Non-Executive Directors (31 March 2023: four). See Nomination Committee report for further details of changes in the year.

Infrastructure comprises finance, marketing, human resources, legal, IT, Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"), investor relations and administration.

10. Auditor's remuneration

The loss for the year has been arrived at after charging:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 GBPm GBPm Fees paid to the Company's auditor for the audit of the Company and Group consolidated 0.5 0.4 financial statements Fees payable to the Company's auditors and associates for other services: Audit of the financial statements of the subsidiaries and related undertakings 0.2 0.2 Audit-related assurance services 0.1 0.1 Non-audit services 0.4 - Total fees payable to the Company's auditors 1.2 0.7

Audit-related assurance services paid to the Company's Auditors in the year were GBP39k related to CASS reporting to the FCA in respect of certain subsidiaries (for the year ended 31 March 2023: GBP25k), GBP65k in respect of the review of the Group's interim financial statements (for the year ended 31 March 2023: GBP61k).

Non-audit services paid to the Company's Auditors in the year were GBP430k in respect of reporting accountant services (for the year ended 31 March 2023: GBPNil).

For the year ended 31 March 2024, the Group paid Grant Thornton GBP300k for the audit of Forward Partners Group Limited and its subsidiaries.

11. Net finance expense

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Interest and expenses on loans and borrowings (11.0) (7.1) Net foreign exchange loss (0.2) - Finance expense (11.2) (7.1) Interest income on cash and cash equivalents 0.6 - Net foreign exchange gain - 1.7 Finance income 0.6 1.7 Net finance expense (10.6) (5.4) 12. Tax expense

The charge to tax, which arises in the Group and the corporate subsidiaries included within these financial statements, is:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Current tax expense Current tax on profits for the year - - Total current tax expense - - Deferred tax (expense)/benefit Adjustment for deferred tax of prior periods (1.6) - Movement on deferred tax (note 25) 10.8 3.3 Total deferred tax benefit 9.2 3.3 Income tax benefit 9.2 3.3

The UK standard rate of corporation tax is 25% as at year-end (for the year ended 31 March 2023: 19%). The reasons for the difference between the actual tax charge for the year and the standard rate of corporation tax in the United Kingdom applied to loss for the year before tax are as follows:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Loss for the year before tax (49.8) (246.7) Tax at the UK tax rate of 25% (31 March 2023: 19%) (12.5) (46.8) Adjustment for deferred tax of prior periods (1.6) - Losses on investments 16.9 45.6 Movement on deferred tax (note 25) 10.8 3.3 Other (4.4) 1.2 Income tax benefit 9.2 3.3

The standard rate of corporation tax will remain at 25% for the 2024/2025 tax year.

13. Loss per share and net asset value

The calculation of basic earnings per weighted average shares is based on the profit attributable to Shareholders and the weighted average number of shares. When calculating the diluted earnings per share, the weighted average number of shares in issue is adjusted for the effect of all dilutive share options and awards.

Basic loss per ordinary share

Loss after tax No. of shares Pence per share GBPm m For the year ended 31 March 2024 (40.6) 189.0 (21) For the year ended 31 March 2023 (243.4) 153.0 (159)

Diluted loss per ordinary share

(Loss)/profit after tax No. of shares1 Pence per share GBPm m For the year ended 31 March 2024 (40.6) 189.4 (21) For the year ended 31 March 2023 (243.4) 153.7 (158)

1 The basic number of shares is 189.0 million (FY23: 153.0 million). This has been adjusted to calculate the diluted number of shares by accounting for options of 0.4 million in the year (FY23: 0.7 million) to get to the diluted number of shares of 189.4 million (FY23: 153.7 million).

Net asset value per share is based on the net asset attributable to Shareholders and the number of shares at the relevant reporting date. When calculating the diluted earnings per share, the number of shares in issue at balance sheet date is adjusted for the effect of all dilutive share options and awards.

Net asset value per ordinary share

Net assets No. of shares Pence per share GBPm m As at 31 March 2024 1,250.7 189.0 662 At at 31 March 2023 1,194.1 153.0 780

Diluted net asset value per ordinary share

Net assets No. of shares1 Pence per share GBPm m As at 31 March 2024 1,250.7 189.4 660 As at 31 March 2023 1,194.1 153.7 777

1 The basic number of shares is 189.0 million (FY23: 153.0 million). This has been adjusted to calculate the diluted weighted average number of shares by accounting for options of 0.4 million in the year (FY23: 0.7 million) to get to the diluted weighted average number of shares of 189.4 million (FY23: 153.7 million).

14. Business Combinations

On 14 March 2024, Molten Ventures plc acquired 100% of the issued shared capital of Forward Partners Group plc, an AIM listed venture capital investing in early-stage technology businesses, in an all share acquisition completed via scheme of arrangement, in a ratio of one new Molten Ventures plc ordinary share for every nine Forward Partners plc ordinary shares. The Group acquired Forward Partners Group plc to gain access to a range of promising startups in high-growth sectors across AI, alternative asset and digital marketplaces.

The Group owned a 0.76% equity interest in Forward Partners Group plc through the Fund of Funds Programme before the business combination, held at a fair value of GBP0.5m. The Group therefore recognised a loss of GBP0.04m on completion of the acquisition as a result of remeasuring this equity interest at fair value on 14 March 2024. The resulting fair value loss of GBP0.04m is included in Movements on investments held at fair value through profit and loss for the year ended 31 March 2024. The Group opted to use a 'convenience' date of 31 March 2024 for acquisition accounts, as per IFRS 3. This standard allows an entity to designate an acquisition date at the end (or the beginning) of a month - the date in which it closes its book, rather than the actual acquisition date.

The total consideration for the acquisition of Forward Partners Group Limited (formerly, Forward Partners Group plc) was therefore GBP37.5m. Acquisition-related costs for this transaction amounted to GBP2.8m which has been included in the Statement of Comprehensive Income under exceptional costs. Forward Partners Group Limited has generated revenues of GBP0.3m and net loss of GBP7.5m of which GBP29k and net profit of GBP0.2m, respectively, were generated from the date of acquisition to the year end date.

Under the scheme of arrangement Molten Ventures plc issued 14.8m new shares in exchange for the issued share capital of Forward Partners Group Limited. This equates to consideration of GBP37.0m based on the closing Molten Ventures plc share price on 14 March 2024 of GBP2.504 pence per share.

The total consideration for the acquisition of Forward Partners was therefore GBP37.5m.

As Forward Partners Group Limited was trading at a discount to its Net Asset Value on acquisition, the acquisition resulted in a Gain on bargain purchase of GBP38.6m, which is recognised in the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

Net assets of business acquired Fair Value GBPm Financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss 65.0 Trade and other receivables 0.1 Cash and cash equivalents 12.0 Trade and other payables (1.0) Total identifiable net assets 76.1 Non-controlling interest - Gain on bargain purchase (38.6) Total consideration 37.5

The consideration was satisfied by:

Issue of shares 37.0 Repurchase of holding held in the group 0.5 Total consideration 37.5 Net cash inflow arising on acquisition Cash and cash equivalents 12.0

15. Share-based payments

b/f Granted Lapsed in Exercised c/f Fair value per Date of 1 April in the the year in the 31 Mar Vesting Exercise granted Grant 2023 year year 2024 period price instrument (No.) (pence) (pence) (No.) (No.) (No.) (No.) 28-Nov-16 499,320 - - - 499,320 3 years 355 64.1 11-Nov-17 120,000 - - - 120,000 3 years 530 89.3 28-Nov-17 306,384 - - - 306,384 3 years 387 70.90 3 Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share Option 30-Jul-18 650,750 - - - 650,750 3 years 492 152.9 Scheme ("CSOP") 12-Feb-19 546,868 - - - 546,868 3 years 530 67.8 29-Jun-20 200,000 - - - 200,000 3 years 449 81.2 26-Jul-21 36,364 - - - 36,364 1 year 1 986.0 29-Jun-20 547,240 - (220,388) (57,521) 269,331 3 years 1 449.0 16-Jul-21 551,253 - (6,248) - 545,005 1 year 1 940.0 17-Jun-22 476,250 - (16,457) (2,622) 457,171 3 years 1 540.0 Molten Ventures plc Long-Term Incentive Plan 17-Jun-22 543,609 - - - 543,609 5 years 1 540.0 ("LTIP") 22-Jun-23 - 96,262 (846) - 95,416 2 years 1 241.0 22-Jun-23 - 113,453 - - 113,453 2 years 1 447.0 23-Jun-23 - 2,380,128 (35,349) - 2,344,779 3 years 1 274.0 17-Jun-22 211,110 - - - 211,110 2 1 540.0 Molten Ventures plc years Deferred Benefit Plan ("DBP") 22-Jun-23 - 44,058 - - 44,058 2 1 241.0 years Total 4,689,148 2,633,901 (279,288) (60,143) 6,983,618

* This is a vesting period of three years and a further two-year holding period.

Set out below are summaries of options granted under the plan

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 As at 1 April 4,689,148 3,745,855 Granted during the year 2,633,901 1,234,306 Lapsed in the year (279,288) (274,107) Exercised during the year (60,143) (16,906) As at 31 March 6,983,618 4,689,148

Both the CSOP and LTIP are, as of 31 March 2024, partly administered by the Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust ("Trust"). The Trust is consolidated in these consolidated financial statements. The Trust may purchase shares from the market and, from time to time, when the options are exercised, the Trust transfers the appropriate number of shares to the employee or sells these as agent for the employee. The proceeds received, net of any directly attributable transaction costs, are credited directly to equity. Shares held by the Trust at the end of the reporting period are shown as own shares in the consolidated financial statements (see Note 27(i)). Of the 60,143 options exercised during the year, none were satisfied with new ordinary shares issued by Molten Ventures plc (FY23: 16,906 options exercised with no new ordinary shares issued). All outstanding options have been assessed to be reportable as equity-settled.

Share options granted during the period under the LTIP vest over the prescribed performance period to the extent that performance conditions are met. The performance conditions relate to realisations, assets under management (calculated in line with the relevant deed of grant), and Total Shareholder Return. These options are granted under the plan for no consideration and are granted at a nominal value of one pence per share option.

The fair value of the LTIP shares is valued using the Black-Scholes model, which includes a Monte Carlo simulation model. A six-monthly review takes place of non-market performance conditions and, as at 31 March 2024, the best estimate for expected vesting of unvested share options is 52%.

In the year ended 31 March 2024, it was agreed that 0% (31 March 2023: 0%) of the Executive Team's bonus for that financial year would be deferred in shares of Molten Ventures plc. FY24 bonus amounts were paid in cash for an amount up to 100% (FY23: 100%) of each Director's salary, with the balance being paid in the form of a deferred share award over a number of shares calculated based on the Volume Weighted Average Price per share for the five trading days immediately prior to the date of grant. The deferral period under the bonus scheme is two years from the date of the award.

Vesting is not subject to any further performance conditions (other than continued employment at the date of vesting). The Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model has been used for valuation purposes.

The share-based payment charge for the year is GBP4.8 million (year ended 31 March 2023: GBP4.4 million).

16. Intangible assets

Goodwill Customer contracts Total As at 31 March 2024 GBPm GBPm GBPm Cost Cost carried forward as at 1 April 2023 10.4 1.1 11.5 Additions during the period - - - Cost as at 31 March 2024 10.4 1.1 11.5 Accumulated amortisation Amortisation carried forward as at 1 April 2023 - (1.0) (1.0) Charge for the period - (0.1) (0.1) Accumulated amortisation as at 31 March 2024 - (1.1) (1.1) Net book value: As at 31 March 2024 10.4 - 10.4 Goodwill Customer contracts Total As at 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm GBPm Cost Cost carried forward as at 1 April 2022 10.4 1.1 11.5 Additions during the period - - - Cost as at 31 March 2022 10.4 1.1 11.5 Accumulated amortisation Amortisation carried forward as at 1 April 2022 - (0.8) (0.8) Charge for the period - (0.2) (0.2) Accumulated amortisation as at 31 March 2023 - (1.0) (1.0)

Net book value: As at 31 March 2023 10.4 0.1 10.5

The amortisation charge for the year is shown in the "depreciation and amortisation" line of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

17. Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss

The Group holds investments through investment vehicles it manages. The investments are carried at fair value through profit or loss. The Group's valuation policies are set out in Note 5(a) and Note 30. The table below sets out the movement in the balance sheet value of investments from the start to the end of the year, showing investments made, cash receipts and fair value movements.

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm As at 1 April 1,277.0 1,410.8 Investments made in the period1 65.3 138.2 Loans repaid from underlying investment vehicles (38.9) (48.1) Carry external 1.9 2.1 Non-investment cash movements 15.8 14.1 Unrealised losses on the revaluation of investments2 (29.0) (240.1) As at 31 March 1,292.1 1,277.0

1 Investments made in the period include the cost attributed for the share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners amounting to GBP25.8m

2 Unrealised losses on the revaluation of investments are inclusive of the gain on bargain purchase attributable to the acquisition of Forward Partners. For more information, see Note 14 for the gain on bargain purchase.

18. Significant holdings in undertakings other than subsidary undertakings

For further details of other related undertakings within the Group, see Note 4(b).

Please see below details of investments held by the Group's investment companies, where the ownership percentage or partnership interest exceeds 20%. These are held at fair value through the profit or loss in the statement of financial position.

Type of Interest FD category* at Name Address Principal activity shareholding reporting date/partnership interest Ordinary RavenPack Holding Churerstrasse 135, shares AG CH-8808 Pfäffikon, Trading company D Switzerland Preference shares Earlybird GmbH & c/o Earlybird Venture Limited partnership pursuant to Co. Capital, Maximilianstr. 14, which the Group holds certain Partnership 26% Beteiligungs-KG 80539, München investments interest IV Earlybird Special c/o Earlybird Venture Limited partnership pursuant to Partnership Opportunities LP Capital, Maximilianstr. 14, which the Group holds certain interest 34% 80539, München investments Earlybird DWES c/o Earlybird Venture Limited partnership pursuant to Partnership Fund VI GmbH & Capital, Maximilianstr. 14, which the Group holds certain interest 50% Co. KG 80539, München investments Ordinary FintechOS Holding Amstelplein 1, 1096 HA Trading company shares D B.V Amsterdam, Netherlands Preference shares Realeyes Ordinary (Holdings) 5 New Street Square, Trading company shares E Limited London, EX4A 3TW, GB Preference shares

* Fully diluted interest categorised as follows: Cat A: 0-5%, Cat B: 6-10%, Cat C: 11-15%, Cat D: 16-25%, Cat E: > 25%.

Details of the fair value of the Core companies are detailed as part of the Gross Portfolio Value table on page 26.

19. Property, plant and equipment

Right-of-use assets Leasehold improvements Computer equipment Total Year ended 31 March 2024 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Cost Cost carried forward as at 1 April 2023 1.6 0.8 0.2 2.6 Additions during the period - - - - Disposals during the year - - - - Cost as at 31 March 2024 1.6 0.8 0.2 2.6 Accumulated depreciation Depreciation carried forward as at 1 April 2023 (1.3) (0.7) (0.2) (2.2) Charge for the period (0.3) - - (0.3) Disposals during the year - - - - Accumulated depreciation as at 31 March 2024 (1.6) (0.7) (0.2) (2.5) Net book value: As at 31 March 2024 - 0.1 - 0.1 Right-of-use assets Leasehold improvements Computer equipment Total As at 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Cost Cost carried forward as at 1 April 2022 1.6 0.8 0.2 2.6 Additions during the period - - - - Disposals during the year - - - - Cost as at 31 March 2023 1.6 0.8 0.2 2.6 Accumulated depreciation Depreciation carried forward as at 1 April 2022 (1.0) (0.6) (0.1) (1.7) Charge for the period (0.3) (0.1) (0.1) (0.5) Disposals during the year - - - - Accumulated depreciation as at 31 March 2023 (1.3) (0.7) (0.2) (2.2) Net book value: As at 31 March 2023 0.3 0.1 - 0.4

The depreciation charge for the year is shown in the "depreciation and amortisation" line of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

20. Operating segments

The Group follows the accounting policy on operating segments laid out in Note 4(c).

21. Cash and cash equivalents

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Cash at bank and on hand 36.8 22.9 Cash equivalents 20.2 - Total 57.0 22.9

Cash on hand earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. Cash equivalents represent monies held in a Sterling Government Liquid Reserves Money Market Fund which can be redeemed daily.

22. Trade and other receivables

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Trade receivables 0.9 3.1 Other receivables and prepayments 0.7 1.9 Total 1.6 5.0

Expected credit losses for these receivables are expected to be immaterial.

The ageing of trade receivables at reporting date is as follows:

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Not past due 0.8 2.9 Past due 1-30 days - 0.1 Past due 31-60 days - - More than 60 days 0.1 0.1 Total 0.9 3.1

Trade receivables are held at amortised cost. The maximum exposure to credit risk of the receivables at the reporting date is the fair value of each class of receivable mentioned above, which is as shown above due to the short-term nature of the trade receivables. The Group does not hold any collateral as security.

23. Trade and other payables

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Trade payables (0.3) (0.8) Other taxation and social security (0.7) (0.2) Other payables - (2.4) Accruals and deferred income (8.1) (6.2) Total (9.1) (9.6)

All trade and other payables are short term.

24. Financial liabilities

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Current liabilities Leases - (0.3) Loans and borrowings - - Total current financial liabilities - (0.3) Non-current liabilities Leases - - Loans and borrowings (89.4) (89.0) Total non-current financial liabilities (89.4) (89.0) Total (89.4) (89.3)

The below table shows the changes in liabilities from financing activities.

Borrowings Leases GBPm GBPm At 1 April 2022 (29.7) (0.7) Capitalisation of costs 1.0 - Amortisation of costs (0.3) - Drawdowns (125.0) - Repayment of debt 65.0 - Other changes - Interest payments (presented as operating cash flows) - - Payment of lease liabilities - 0.4 At 31 March 2023 (89.0) (0.3) Capitalisation of costs - - Amortisation of costs (0.4) - Drawdowns (38.0) - Repayment of debt 38.0 - Other changes - Interest payments (presented as operating cash flows) - - Payment of lease liabilities - 0.3 At 31 March 2024 (89.4) -

24(i). Loans and borrowings

On 6 September 2022, the Company entered into a facility agreement relating to a new debt facility (the "Debt Facility") with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A., London Branch ("JPM") and HSBC Bank Plc ("HSBC"), with a JPM affiliate acting as the appointed agent.

The Debt Facility comprises a GBP90.0 million term loan ("Term Loan") and a revolving credit facility ("RCF") of up to GBP60.0 million on three and two-year availability periods respectively. Repayment dates for both may be extended by two 12-month periods subject to the lenders' willingness to extend and satisfaction of various conditions. The headline interest rate applied on both the Term Loan and RCF includes a "margin" of 5.50% per annum plus SONIA. The Debt Facility is secured against various Group assets, including bank accounts and LP interests, with a number of entities within the Group acceding as guarantors.

The Company's ability to borrow under the Debt Facility and satisfy its financial and non-financial covenants is dependent on the value of the investment portfolio (excluding third-party funds under management), with draw downs being subject to a maximum loan to value ratio of 12.5% on each utilisation. The lenders may commission quarterly independent valuations of the investment portfolio.

On execution of the Debt Facility Agreement, the Group drew down GBP90.0 million of the Term Loan, with the RCF (GBP60.0 million, currently undrawn) being available for two years to September 2024 subject to any extension. After expiry of the availability period, a cash sweep on realisations will apply.

Both the RCF and Term Loan must be fully repaid by the third anniversary of the date of the Debt Facility Agreement, subject to any extension.

The Debt Facility contains financial and non-financial covenants, which the Company and certain members of the Group must comply with throughout the term of the Debt Facility:

. Maintain a value to cost ratio of investments of at least 10% (1.10:1.00).

. Total financial indebtedness not to exceed 20% (12.5% on each utilisation) of the value of investments in the portfolio with adjustments for concentration limits (see below) together with the value of all amounts held in specified bank accounts subject to the security package.

. Total aggregate financial indebtedness of the Company and certain members of the Group is not to exceed 35% (25% on each utilisation) of the value of secured investments in the portfolio with adjustments for concentration limits calculated by reference to specified assets and bank accounts subject to the security package.

. The Company, and certain members of its Group, must maintain a minimum number of investments subject to concentration limits connected to sector, geography, joint or collective value, and/or listed status.

Failure to satisfy financial covenants may limit the Company's ability to borrow and/or also trigger events of default, which in some instances could trigger a cash sweep on realisations and/or require the Company to cure those breaches by repaying the Debt Facility (either partially or in full).

The Company seeks to maintain a conservative level of gearing and will limit its borrowings to a maximum of 25 percent of Net Asset Value.

31 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2023 GBPm GBPm Bank loan senior facility amount 150.0 150.0 Interest rate SONIA + 5.5% SONIA + 5.5% Drawn at balance sheet date (90.0) (90.0) Arrangement fees 0.6 1.0 Loan liability balance (89.4) (89.0) Undrawn facilities at balance sheet date 60.0 60.0

25. Deferred tax

Deferred tax is calculated in full on temporary differences under the balance sheet liability method using the tax rate expected to apply when the temporary differences reverse. See breakdown below:

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Arising on share-based payments (1.6) (1.0) Arising on co-invest and carried interest (0.2) (0.3) Arising on the investment portfolio (9.8) (20.9) Other timing differences (0.1) (0.3) Deferred tax liability (11.7) (22.5)

As at 31 March 2024, the Group had tax losses carried forward of GBP2.9m (2023: GBP12.6m).

26. Share capital and share premium

Ordinary share capital

Year ended 31 March 2024 - Allotted and fully paid Number Pence GBPm As at 1 April 152,999,853 1 1.5 Issue of share capital during the year for cash1 21,261,548 1 0.2 Share-for-share exchange2 14,785,049 1 0.2 As at 31 March 189,046,450 1 1.9

1 In December 2023, the Company raised equity by issuing 21,261,548 new ordinary shares at 1 pence.

2 In March 2024, the Company exchanged 14,785,049 new ordinary shares as part of the Forward Partners Group Limited acquisition.

Year ended 31 March 2023 - Allotted and fully paid Number Pence GBPm As at 1 April 152,999,853 1 1.5 Issue of share capital during the year for cash¹ - - - As at 31 March 152,999,853 1 1.5

Share premium

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Allotted and fully paid GBPm GBPm As at 1 April 615.9 615.9 Premium arising on the issue of ordinary shares 57.1 - Equity issuance costs (1.8) - As at 31 March 671.2 615.9

27. Own shares and other reserves

i. Own shares reserve

Own shares are shares held in Molten Ventures plc that are held by Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust ("Trust") for the purpose of awarding shares under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share Options Plan, Long-Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Bonus Plan. Shares issued to employees are recognised on a weighted average cost basis. The Trust holds 0.58% of the issued share capital at 31 March 2024 (31 March 2023: 0.72%).

31 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2023 No. of shares No. of shares GBPm GBPm m m As at 1 April (1.1) (8.9) (0.9) (8.2) Acquisition of shares by the Trust - - (0.2) (0.6) Disposal or transfer of shares by the Trust* - 0.1 - (0.1) As at 31 March (1.1) (8.8) (1.1) (8.9)

* Disposals or transfers of shares by the Trust also include shares transferred to employees net of exercise price with no resulting cash movements. Cash receipts in respect of sale of shares in the year ended 31 March 2024 were GBPNil (year ended 31 March 2023: GBPNil).

ii. Other reserves

The following table shows a breakdown of the "other reserves" line in the consolidated statement of financial position and the movements in those reserves during the period. A description of the nature and purpose of each reserve is provided below the table.

Merger Share-based payments reserve resulting Share-based payments reserve resulting Total other Year ending 31 relief from Company share option scheme from acquisition of subsidiary reserves March 2024 reserve GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm As at 1 April 13.1 9.4 10.8 33.3 Share-based - 4.5 - 4.5 payments Share-for-share 36.9 - - 36.9 exchange As at 31 March 50.0 13.9 10.8 74.7 Merger Share-based payments reserve Share-based payments reserve Total Year ending 31 March relief resulting from Company share option resulting from acquisition of other 2023 reserve scheme subsidiary reserves GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm As at 1 April 13.1 5.0 10.8 28.9 Share-based payments - 4.4 - 4.4 Share-based payments - exercised during the - - - - year As at 31 March 13.1 9.4 10.8 33.3

Merger relief reserve

In accordance with the Companies Act 2006, a Merger Relief Reserve of GBP13.1 million (net of the cost of share capital issued of GBP80k) was created on the issue of 4,392,332 ordinary shares for 300 pence each in Molten Ventures plc as consideration for the acquisition of 100% of the capital interests in Esprit Capital Partners LLP on 15 June 2016.

A Merger Relief Reserve of GBP36.9 million was created on the issue of 14,785,049 ordinary Shares of 250 pence each in Molten Venture plc as consideration for the acquisition of 100% of the capital interest in Forward Partners Group plc on 14 March 2024.

Share-based payment reserve

Where the Group engages in equity-settled share-based payment transactions, the fair value at the date of grant is recognised as an expense over the vesting period of the options. The corresponding credit is recognised in the share-based payment reserve. Please see Note 15 for further details on how the fair value at the date of grant is recognised.

28. Adjustments to reconcile operating (loss) to net cash outflow in operating activities

Year ended Year ended Notes 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Adjustments to reconcile operating (loss) to net cash outflow in operating activities: Revaluation of investments held at fair value through profit and loss 6 67.6 240.1 Gain on Bargain purchase Goodwill 14 (38.6) - Depreciation and amortisation 16, 19 0.4 0.7 Share-based payments - resulting from Company share option scheme 15 4.8 4.4 Finance income 11 (0.6) (1.7) Finance expense 11 11.0 7.1 Decrease in deferred tax 25 (10.8) (5.2) Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables and other working capital 22 3.4 (1.0) movements Decrease in trade and other payables 23 (0.5) (2.7) Adjustments to reconcile operating (loss) to net cash outflow in operating 36.7 241.7 activities

Please see Note 24 for the changes in liabilities from financing activities.

29. Retirement benefits

The Molten Ventures Group makes contributions to personal pension schemes set up to benefit its employees. The Group has no interest in the assets of these schemes and there are no liabilities arising from them beyond the agreed monthly contribution for each employee or member that is included in employment costs in the profit and loss account as appropriate.

30. Fair value measurements

i. Fair value hierarchy

This section explains the judgements and estimates made in determining the fair values of the financial instruments that are recognised and measured at fair value in the financial statements. This section should be read with reference to Note 5(a) and Note 17. As explained in Note 5(a), valuation of unquoted equity investments at fair value through profit or loss is a critical accounting estimate and actuals may differ from estimates. The Group has considered the impact of ESG and climate-related risks on its portfolio, and consider these to be currently immaterial to the value of our portfolio for FY24, owing to the nature of the underlying investments (FY23: immaterial) and taking into consideration the climate risk impact channels and their financial impact across the portfolio companies, however this will be monitored each year to assess any changes. The Group recognised a number of climate-related opportunities within the portfolio via our Climate Tech thesis. The inputs to our valuations are described in the sensitivities analysis table below, and because these are more short-term in nature (e.g. forecast revenue for the current year applied to current market multiples, and recent transactions), we do not currently see any material impacts on these inputs from the longer term risks described in our TCFD report and, therefore, values as at 31 March 2024. We also recognise that, although the risks are not currently material, they could become material in the medium to long-term without mitigating actions, which are described within the TCFD section of the Strategic Report. For further discussion of our climate-related risks and opportunities, please see our TCFD and Principal Risks section of the Strategic Report.

The Group classifies financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") according to the following fair value hierarchy prescribed under the accounting standards:

. Level 1: inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date (31 March 2024; and 31 March 2023 for comparatives);

. Level 2: inputs are inputs, other than quoted prices included within Level 1, that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly; and

. Level 3: inputs are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability.

All financial instruments measured at FVTPL in FY23 and FY24 are financial assets relating to holdings in investment entities that hold high-growth technology companies either directly or through Fund of Funds. The Group invests in special purpose vehicles and limited partnerships, which are considered to be investment companies that invest mostly in equities for the benefit of the Group. As set out in Note 4(b), these are held at their respective net asset values and, as such, are noted to be all Level 3 for FY23 and FY24. For details of the reconciliation of those amounts please refer to Note 17. The additional disclosures below are made on a look-through basis and are based on the Gross Portfolio Value ("GPV"). In order to arrive at the Net Portfolio Value ("NPV"), which is the value recognised as investments held at FVTPL in the statement of financial position, the GPV is subject to deductions for the fair value of carry liabilities and adjustments for Irish deferred tax. UK deferred tax is recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position as a liability to align the recognition of deferred tax to the location in which it will likely become payable on realisation of the assets.

For details of the GPV and its reconciliation to the investment balance in the financial statements, please refer to the extract of the Gross Portfolio Value table below:

Fair Value of Non-investment Movement in Movement Fair Value Fair Value of Investments Investments Realisations cash movement Foreign in Fair movement Investments Investments 31-Mar-23 Exchange Value 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-24 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Gross Portfolio 1,370.8 65.3 (38.9) - (23.9) 5.6 (18.3) 1,378.9 Value Carry External (94.0) - 1.9 - - 5.0 5.0 (87.1) Portfolio - - - - - - - - Deferred tax Trading carry & 0.3 - - - - - - 0.3 co-invest

Non-investment - - - 15.8 - (15.8) (15.8) - cash movement Net Portfolio 1,277.1 65.3 (37.0) 15.8 (23.9) (5.2) (29.1) 1,292.1 Value Fair Value of Non-investment Movement in Movement Fair Value Fair Value of Investments Investments Realisations cash movement Foreign in Fair movement Investments Investments 31-Mar-22 Exchange Value 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-23 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Gross Portfolio 1,531.5 138.2 (48.1) - 42.4 (293.3) (250.9) 1,370.7 Value Carry external (121.5) - 2.1 - - 25.4 25.4 (94.0) Portfolio 0.5 - - - - (0.5) (0.5) - deferred tax Trading carry and 0.3 - - - - - - 0.3 co-invest Non-investment - - - 14.1 - (14.1) (14.1) - cash movement Net Portfolio 1,410.8 138.2 (46.0) 14.1 42.4 (282.5) (240.1) 1,277.0 Value

Carry external - this relates to accrued carry that is due to former and current employees or managers external to the Group. These values are calculated based on the reported fair value, applying the provisions of the limited partnership agreements to determine the value that would be payable by the Group's investment entities to external managers and the carried interest partnerships.

Portfolio deferred tax - this relates to tax accrued against gains in the portfolio to reflect those portfolio companies where tax is expected to be payable on exits. This relates to Irish deferred tax only. UK deferred tax is recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position as a liability to align the recognition of deferred tax to the location in which it will likely become payable on realisation of the assets. These values are calculated based on unrealised fair value of investments at reporting date at the applicable tax rate.

Trading carry and co-invest - this relates to accrued carry that is due to the Group.

Non-investment cash movements - this relates to cash movements relating to management fees and other non-investment cash movements to the subsidiaries held at FVTPL.

During the year ending 31 March 2024, Level 1 investments were realised. In the year ending 31 March 2023, there were transfers out of Level 3 and into Level 1 following the listing of two investments, one was held directly and one of which is held via our partnership with Earlybird - see below for the breakdown of investments by fair value hierarchy and Note 30 (iii) on the following page for movements. The Group's policy is to recognise transfers into and out of fair value hierarchy levels as at the end of the reporting period.

Fair value measurements Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total At 31 March 2024 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Quoted investments - - - - Unquoted investments being made up of: - - 1,378.9 1,378.9 Unquoted investments - enterprise technology - - 567.4 567.4 Unquoted investments - consumer technology - - 147.5 147.5 Unquoted investments - hardware and deeptech - - 317.3 317.3 Unquoted investments - digital health and wellness - - 71.8 71.8 Unquoted investments - other* - - 274.9 274.9 Total financial assets - - 1,378.9 1,378.9 Fair value measurements Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total At 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Quoted investments 11.9 - - 11.9 Unquoted investments being made up of: - - 1,357.7 1,357.7 Unquoted investments - enterprise technology - - 587.9 587.9 Unquoted investments - consumer technology - - 144.7 144.7 Unquoted investments - hardware and deeptech - - 357.3 357.3 Unquoted investments - digital health and wellness - - 75.7 75.7 Unquoted investments - other* - - 192.1 192.1 Total financial assets 11.9 - 1,357.7 1,369.6

* "other" includes Fund of Funds investments and Earlybird investments where we do not perform a look-through valuation. This differs from the analysis in the Strategic Report in order to align to valuation methodologies. Within the Strategic Report, additional Earlybird companies are included within the sector analysis.

ii. Valuation techniques used to determine fair values

The fair value of unlisted securities is established with reference to the IPEV Guidelines. In line with the IPEV Guidelines, the Group may base valuations on earnings or revenues where applicable, market comparables, calibrated price of recent investment in the investee companies, or on net asset values of underlying funds ("NAV of underlying funds"). An assessment will be made at each measurement date as to the most appropriate valuation methodology, including that for investee companies owned by third-party funds that Molten Ventures plc invests in and which are valued on a look-through basis.

Financial instruments, measured at fair value, categorised as Level 3 can be split into three main valuation techniques:

. Calibrated price of recent investment;

. Revenue-multiple; and

. NAV of underlying fund.

Each portfolio company will be subject to individual assessment.

For a valuation based on calibrated price of recent investment, the recent round enterprise value is calibrated against the equivalent value at year-end using a revenue-multiple valuation methodology as well as in relation to technical/product milestones since the round and the company's trading performance relative to the expectations of the round.

For a valuation based on a revenue-multiple, the main assumption is the multiple. The multiple is derived from comparable listed companies or relevant market transaction multiples. Companies in the same industry, geography, and, where possible, with a similar business model and profile are selected and then adjusted for factors including liquidity risk, growth potential and relative performance.

Where the Group invests in Fund of Fund investments, the value of the portfolio will be reported by the fund to the Group. The Group will ensure that the valuations comply with the Group policy and that they are adjusted with any cash and known valuation movements where reporting periods do not align.

See also Note 5(a) where valuation policies are discussed in more detail.

iii. Fair value measurements using significant unobservable inputs (Level 3)

The table below presents the changes in Level 3 items for the years ending 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2024.

Level 3 valuations GBPm Opening balance at 1 April 2022 1,467.6 Investments 138.2 Losses (225.4) Realisations (21.6) Unadjusted closing balance at 31 March 2023 1,358.8 Transfer to Level 1 - Closing balance at 31 March 2023 1,358.8 Investments 65.4 Losses (16.6) Realisations (28.7) Unadjusted closing balance at 31 March 2024 1,378.9 Transfer to Level 1 - Closing balance at 31 March 2024 1,378.9

iv. Valuation inputs and relationships for fair value

The following table summarises the quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used in Level 3 fair value measurements:

Fair Fair value Fair value Valuation value Sensitivity on impact of impact of technique Sector Significant input* at significant sensitivities sensitivities 31 Mar input (GBPm) +10% (GBPm) -10% 2024 Calibrated round enterprise value - Pre 328.2 289.8 363.4 All and post year-end round enterprise (FY23: 668.0) (FY23: 573.8) (FY23: 731.5) values have been calibrated with appropriate premiums and discounts 121.3 Enterprise 112.2 131.8 tech taken to reflect movements in publicly (FY23: 10% sensitivity 279.2) applied (FY23: 242.7) (FY23: 293.6) listed peer multiples, future revenue to the premium

Calibrated projections and timing risk. Premiums 5.7 and price of Consumer 5.1 6.0 recent tech and discounts were applied to (FY23: discount to last investment 34.1) round (FY23: 25.9) (FY23: 38.5) 75% (2023: 65%) of the fair value of price. investments measured at calibrated 146.6 Hardware & 121.9 168.2 Deeptech price of recent investment. The range of (FY23: 313.0) (FY23: 265.9) (FY23: 355.9) premiums applied is 24% to 137% (2023: nil%). The range of discounts taken is between 2%-79% (2023: 6%-79%). The 54.6 Digital weighted average discount taken is 21% 50.6 57.4 health & (2023: 35%). Less discounts have been (FY23: wellness applied in the current year, reflecting 41.7) (FY23: 39.3) (FY23: 43.5) calibration to the market. 10% sensitivity 807.6 667.9 applied to the 737.1 revenue-multiple (FY23: 505.1) (FY23: 417.5) All (FY23: 10% sensitivity 462.2) applied to the 807.6 revenue of the portfolio (FY23: 505.1) company Revenue-multiples are applied to the 10% sensitivity 450.4 376.6 revenue of our portfolio companies to applied to the determine their enterprise value. 415.8 revenue-multiple (FY23: 308.6) (FY23: 253.2) Enterprise tech Implied revenue-multiple - the portfolio (FY23: 10% sensitivity we have is diversified across sectors and 281.9) applied to the 450.4 376.6 geographies and the companies which have revenue of the valuations based on revenue-multiples have portfolio (FY23: 308.6) (FY23: 253.2) a range of multiples of between 1.2x-14.7x company (2023: 1.0x-13.4x) and a weighted average multiple of 6.6x (2023: 8.4x). 10% sensitivity 157.0 128.8 applied to the Revenue - we select forward revenues from 141.9 revenue-multiple (FY23: 121.4 (FY23: 100.0) Market Consumer our portfolio companies mostly with comparables tech reference to financial updates in their (FY23: 10% sensitivity board packs, adjusted where required in 110.6) applied to the 157.0 128.8 the event we do not have forward-looking revenue of the information. Our core portfolio makes up portfolio (FY23: 121.4) (FY23: 100.0) 62% (2023: 62%) of the GPV and revenue company growth in the core portfolio for 2024 is 52% (2023: 68%). 10% sensitivity 179.4 148.6 applied to the The multiple range has remained consistent 162.2 revenue-multiple (FY23: 38.1) (FY23: 33.2) Hardware & with the prior financial year March 2023 Deeptech but there has been an increase to the (FY23: 10% sensitivity weighted average multiple reflecting the 35.7) applied to the 179.4 148.6 more significant weighting of larger revenue of the assets. portfolio (FY23: 38.1) (FY23: 33.2) company 10% sensitivity 20.8 13.9 applied to the 17.2 revenue-multiple (FY23: 37.0) (FY23: 31.1) Digital health & (FY23: 10% sensitivity wellness 34.0) applied to the 20.8 13.9 revenue of the portfolio (FY23: 37.0) (FY23: 31.1) company 313.5 344.9 282.2 All (FY23: (FY23: 250.3) (FY23: 204.8) 227.5) 30.3 33.4 27.3 Enterprise tech (FY23: (FY23: 29.5) (FY23: 24.1) 26.8) - - - Consumer NAV of funds, adjusted where required - tech net asset values of underlying funds (FY23: 10% sensitivity (FY23: -) (FY23: -) NAV of reported by the manager. These are -) applied to the underlying reviewed for compliance with our policies adjusted NAV of fund and are calibrated for any cash and known 8.5 funds 9.3 7.6 Hardware & valuation movements where reporting Deeptech periods do not align. (FY23: (FY23: 9.5) (FY23: 7.8) 8.6) Digital - - - health & wellness (FY23: (FY23: -) (FY23: -) -) 274.7 302.2 247.3 Other (FY23: (FY23: 211.3) (FY23: 172.9) 192.1)

* There were no significant inter-relationships between unobservable inputs that materially affect fair values.

v. Valuations processes

The Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee is responsible for ensuring that the financial performance of the Group is properly reported on and monitored. In addition to continuous portfolio monitoring through the Board positions held in portfolio companies and the Investment Committee, a bi-annual strategy day is held every six months to discuss the investment performance and valuations of the portfolio companies. The Investment Team leads discussions focused on business performances and key developments, exit strategy and time lines, revenue and EBITDA progression, funding rounds and latest capitalisation table, and valuation metrics of listed peers. Valuations are prepared every six months by the Finance Team during each reporting period, with direct involvement and oversight from the CFO. Challenge and approvals of valuations are led by the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee every six months, in line with the Group's half-yearly reporting periods.

31. Financial instruments risk

Financial risk management

Financial risks are usually grouped by risk type: market, liquidity and credit risk. These risks are discussed in turn below.

Market risk - Foreign currency

A significant portion of the Group's investments and cash deposits are denominated in a currency other than Sterling. The principal currency exposure risk is to changes in the exchange rate between GBP and USD/EUR. Presented below is an analysis of the theoretical impact of 10% volatility in the exchange rate on Shareholder equity.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Final Results -35-

Theoretical impact of a change in the exchange rate of +/-10% between GBP and USD/EUR would be as follows:

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Foreign currency exposures - Investments GBPm GBPm Investments - exposures in EUR 650.8 672.3 10% decrease in GBP 723.1 747.0 10% increase in GBP 591.6 611.2 Investments - exposures in USD 275.7 303.1 10% decrease in GBP 306.3 336.7 10% increase in GBP 250.6 275.5

Certain cash deposits held by the Group are denominated in Euros and US Dollars. The theoretical impact of a change in the exchange rate of +/-10% between GBP and USD/EUR would be as follows:

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Foreign currency exposures - Cash GBPm GBPm Cash denominated in EUR 4.5 0.5 10% decrease in EUR: GBP 4.1 0.5 10% increase in EUR: GBP 5.0 0.6 Cash denominated in USD 6.3 0.9 10% decrease in USD: GBP 5.7 0.8 10% increase in USD: GBP 7.0 1.0

The combined theoretical impact on Shareholders' equity of the changes to revenues, investments and cash and cash equivalents of a change in the exchange rate of +/- 10% between GBP and USD/EUR would be as follows:

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Foreign currency exposures - Equity GBPm GBPm Shareholders' Equity 1,247.5 1,194.1 10% decrease in EUR: GBP/USD: GBP 1,134.1 1,085.6 10% increase in EUR: GBP/USD: GBP 1,386.1 1,326.8

Market risk - Price risk

Market price risk arises from the uncertainty about the future prices of financial instruments held in accordance with the Group's investment objectives.

It represents the potential loss that the Group might suffer through holding market positions in the face of market movements. As stated in Note 5(a) and Note 30, valuation of unquoted equity investments at fair value through profit or loss is a critical accounting estimate and actuals may differ from estimates.

The Group is exposed to equity price risk in respect of equity rights and investments held by the Group and classified on the balance sheet as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 30). These equity rights are held mostly in unquoted high-growth technology companies and are valued by reference to revenue or earnings multiples of quoted comparable companies (taken as at the year-end date), last round price (calibrated against market comparables), or NAV of underlying fund, and also in certain quoted high-growth technology companies - as discussed more fully in Note 5(a). These valuations are subject to market movements.

The Group seeks to manage this risk by routinely monitoring the performance of these investments, employing stringent investment appraisal processes.

Theoretical impact of a fluctuation in equity prices of +/-10% would be as follows:

Valuation methodology Quoted equity GBPm Revenue-multiple GBPm NAV of underlying fund GBPm Calibrated price of recent investment GBPm -10% +10% -10% +10% -10% +10% -10% +10% As at 31 March 2024 - - (63.6) 68.9 (31.1) 31.1 (32.3) 31.6 As at 31 March 2023 (1.2) 1.2 (43.6) 41.7 (22.8) 22.8 (54.4) 53.6

Given the impact on both private and public markets from current market volatility, which could impact the valuation of our unquoted and quoted equity investments, we further flexed by 20% in order to analyse the impact on our portfolio of larger market movements. Theoretical impact of a fluctuation of +/- 20% would have the following impact:

Valuation methodology Quoted equity GBPm Revenue-multiple GBPm NAV of underlying fund GBPm Calibrated price of recent investment GBPm -20% +20% -20% +20% -20% +20% -20% +20% As at 31 March 2024 - - (129.8) 132.0 (62.1) 62.1 (63.8) 63.6 As at 31 March 2023 (2.4) 2.4 (86.9) 82.5 (45.5) 45.5 (109.2) 106.8

Liquidity risk

Cash and cash equivalents comprise of cash and short-term bank deposits with an original maturity of three months or less held in readily accessible bank accounts. There is no restricted cash as at 31 March 2024 (restricted cash as at 31 March 2023 included GBP2.3 million of collateral for interest payments on the revolving credit facility (see Note 24 (i)). The carrying amount of these assets is approximately equal to their fair value. Responsibility for liquidity risk management rests with the Board of Molten Ventures plc, which has established a framework for the management of the Group's funding and liquidity management requirements. The Group manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate reserves and by continuously monitoring forecast and actual cash flows. The utilisation of the debt facility and requirement for utilisation requests is monitored as part of this process, the debt facility is not linked to the liquidity of the Group and further drawdowns on the debt facility have been considered within the Going Concern assessment. For the contractual maturities of the Group's liabilities see tables below.

Contractual maturities of liabilities at 31 March Less 6-12 Between Between Total Carrying 2024 (GBPm) than months 1-2 2-5 contractual amount 6 months years years cash flows Trade and other payables (9.0) (0.1) - - (9.1) (9.1) Fees on facility - - - - 0.6 0.6 Facility (5.0) (5.0) (95.0) - (105.0) (90.0) Provisions - (0.3) - - (0.3) (0.3) Current lease liabilities - - - - - - Non-current lease liabilities - - - - - - Total shown in the statement of financial position (14.0) (5.4) (95.0) - (113.8) (98.8) Contractual maturities of liabilities at 31 March Less 6-12 Between Between Total Carrying 2023 (GBPm) than months 1-2 2-5 contractual amount 6 months years years cash flows Trade and other payables (9.1) (0.5) - - (9.6) (9.6) Fees on facility - - - - 1.0 1.0 Facility (4.4) (4.4) (8.8) (116.5) (134.1) (90.0) Provisions - (0.3) - - (0.3) (0.3) Current lease liabilities (0.3) - - - (0.3) (0.3) Non-current lease liabilities - - - - - - Total shown in the (13.8) (5.2) (8.8) (116.5) (143.3) (99.2) statement of financial position

Lease liabilities fall due over the term of the lease. The debt facility has a term of three years - for further details, see Note 24(i). All other Group payable balances at balance sheet date and prior periods fall due for payment within one year.

As part of our Fund of Funds, Earlybird, Irish Co-Invest and Molten SP I LP strategy, we make commitments to funds to be drawn down over the life of the fund. Projected drawdowns due by the Company are monitored as part of the monitoring process above.

Credit risk

Credit risk refers to the risk that a counterparty will default on its contractual obligations resulting in financial loss. The Group is exposed to this risk for various financial instruments, for example by granting receivables to customers and placing deposits. As part of the Group's investments, the Group invests in debt instruments such as bridging loans and convertible loan notes (included within the investments held at FVTPL). This is not included below as the risk is considered as part of the fair value measurement. The Group's trade receivables are amounts due from the investment funds under management, or underlying portfolio companies. The Group's maximum exposure to credit risk is limited to the carrying amount of trade receivables, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at each period-end is summarised below:

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Classes of financial assets impacted by credit risk, carrying amounts GBPm GBPm Trade and other receivables 1.6 5.0 Cash and cash equivalents 57.0 22.9 Total 58.6 27.9

The Directors consider that expected credit losses relating to the above financial assets are immaterial for each of the reporting dates under review as they are of good credit quality. In respect of trade and other receivables, the Group is not exposed to significant risk as the principal customers are the investment funds managed by the Group, and in these the Group has control of the banking as part of its management responsibilities. Investments in unlisted securities are held within limited partnerships for which Esprit Capital Partners LLP acts as manager, and, consequently, the Group has responsibility itself for collecting and distributing cash associated with these investments. The credit risk of amounts held on deposit is limited by the use of reputable banks with high-quality external credit ratings and, as such, is considered negligible. The Group has an agreed list of authorised counterparties. Authorised counterparties and counterparty credit limits are established within the parameters of the Group Treasury Policy to ensure that the Group deals with creditworthy counterparties and that counterparty concentration risk is addressed. Any changes to the list of authorised counterparties are proposed by the CFO after carrying out appropriate credit worthiness checks and any other appropriate information, and the changes require approval from the Board. Cash at 31 March 2024 is held with the following institutions (and their respective Moody's credit rating): (1) Barclays Bank plc (Baa2); (2) HSBC UK Limited (Aa3); and at 31 March 2023, also (3) Investec Bank plc (Baa1). Cash equivalents at 31 March 2024 comprise of a holding in Goldman Sachs Sterling Government Liquid Reserves Fund (Moody's credit rating AAA-mf).

Capital management

The Group's objectives when managing capital are to:

. safeguard their ability to continue as a going concern, so that they can continue to provide returns for Shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders; and

. maintain an optimal capital structure.

The Group is funded through equity and debt at the balance sheet date. During the period, the Group had GBP90 million term loan which has been fully drawn and an undrawn GBP60m revolving credit facility, please refer to Note 24(i) for further details regarding the loan.

In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group may make distributions to Shareholders, return capital to Shareholders, issue new shares or sell assets between related parties or otherwise to manage cash.

Interest rate risk

The Group's interest rate risk arises from borrowings on the GBP150.0 million Debt Facility with JPM and HSBC, which was entered into in September 2022, at which point GBP90.0 million term loan was drawn down (31 March 2023: GBP90.0 million drawn). The Group's borrowings are denominated in GBP and are carried at amortised cost.

GBP38 million was drawn from the revolving credit facility 30 November 2023 and fully repaid on 21 December 2023. Interest was charged at a rate of SONIA plus 5.50%

The term loan balance remains outstanding at the period-end. The interest charged on future drawdowns will fluctuate with the movements on SONIA.

32. Related party transactions

The Group has various related parties stemming from relationships with Limited Partnerships managed by the Group, its investment portfolio, its advisory arrangements/Directors' fees (Board seats) and its key management personnel.

Key management personnel compensation

Key management personnel are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Group, and are considered to be the Directors of the Company listed on pages 70 and 71 of the Annual Report.

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Wages and salaries 2.4 2.1 Defined contribution pension costs 0.2 0.2 Social security contributions and similar taxes 0.3 0.3 Carried interest paid 0.6 1.2 Total 3.5 3.8

The details of individual Directors' remuneration and pension benefits, as set out in the tables contained in the Directors' Remuneration Report on page 90 of the Annual Report, form part of these consolidated financial statements.

During the year, employees of Molten Ventures plc, including key management personnel were granted and exercised share options - see Note 15 for further details.

Transactions with other related parties

In addition to key management personnel, the Company has related parties in respect of its subsidiaries and other related entities.

On 30 March 2022, Molten Ventures plc entered into an agreement with Softcat plc to provide Molten Ventures plc with fractional CIO services. Karen Slatford was both the Chair of Softcat plc's Board and was Chair of Molten Ventures plc's Board at the time of entering the agreement until 17 January 2023. During the year fees of GBPNil have been recognised in relation to the services (31 March 2023: GBP0.1k), and GBPNil remains outstanding at 31 March 2024 (31 March 2023: GBPNil).

Management fees

Fees are received by the Group in respect of the EIS and VCT funds as well as unconsolidated structured entities managed by Esprit Capital Partners LLP, which is consolidated into the Group. The EIS funds are managed by Encore Ventures LLP under an Investment Management Agreement; Encore Ventures LLP is a consolidated subsidiary of the Group. Molten Ventures VCT plc is managed under an Investment Management Agreement by Elderstreet Investments Limited, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Group. Management fees are received by the Group in respect of these contracts. See Note 4(b) for further information on consolidation.

Year ended Year ended Management fees recognised in the statement of comprehensive income resulting from related 31 March 31 March party transactions 2024 2023 GBPm GBPm Management fees from unconsolidated structured entities 14.3 16.8 Management fees from EIS and VCT funds 5.6 5.9

Directors' fees

Administration fees for the provision of Director services are received where this has been agreed with the portfolio companies. These amounts are immaterial. At times, expenses incurred relating to Director services can be recharged to portfolio companies - these are also immaterial. Molten Ventures does not exercise control or management through any of these Non-Executive positions.

Carry payments

Carry was paid to 15 beneficiaries in the year, of which the below was to related parties. Carry payments have been made in respect of Esprit Capital III LP and Esprit Capital IV LP to key management personnel in FY23 and FY24. Please see the Directors' Remuneration Report for further details.

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Carry payments 0.6 1.2

Performance fees

Performance fees have not been paid during the year by the EIS and VCT funds to Encore Ventures LLP. At 31 March 2024, GBP0.1 was unpaid (31 March 2023: GBPNil).

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Performance fees 0.1 -

Unconsolidated structured entities

The Group has exposure to a number of unconsolidated structured entities as a result of its venture capital investment activities.

The Group ultimately invests all funds via a number of limited partnerships and some via Molten Ventures plc's wholly owned subsidiaries, Molten Ventures (Ireland) Limited and Molten Venture Holdings Limited. These are controlled by the Group and not consolidated, but they are held as investments at fair value through profit or loss on the consolidated statement of financial position in line with IFRS 10 (see Note 4(b) for further details and for the list of these investment companies and limited partnerships). The material assets and liabilities within these investment companies are the investments, which are held at FVTPL in the consolidated accounts. Please see further details in the table below.

The Group has a beneficial interest to these assets since the acquisition and as such holds them as investments at fair value through profit and loss.

31 31 Name of March March undertaking Registered office Activity Holding Country 2024 2023 GBPm GBPm Esprit Limited Partnership pursuant to which Investments 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT the Group and Molten Ventures FoF I 89% England 10.6 14.2 (1)(B) LP LP hold Fund of Fund investments Esprit Limited Partnership pursuant to which Investments 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT the Group and Molten Ventures FoF I 89% England 51.3 47.5 (2) (B) LP LP hold Fund of Fund investments Esprit Limited Partnership pursuant to which

Investments 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT 100% England - - (2) (B) (i) LP the Group makes certain investments (dormant) Molten Ventures 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Investment entity 100% Ireland 951.4 1,041.7 (Ireland) Ireland Limited Esprit Capital 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT Limited Partnership pursuant to which 100% England 32.8 33.6 III LP the Group makes certain investments Esprit Capital 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT Limited Partnership pursuant to which 100% England 8.9 15.5 IV LP the Group makes certain investments c/o Maples Corporate Services DFJ Europe X Limited at PO Box 309, Ugland House, Limited Partnership pursuant to which 100% Cayman 3.2 5.8 LP Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman the Group makes certain investments Islands Islands Esprit Limited Partnership pursuant to which Investments 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT 100% England 147.3 169.9 (1) LP the Group makes certain investments Esprit Limited Partnership pursuant to which Investments 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT 100% England 761.8 822.2 (2) LP the Group makes certain investments Molten Ventures 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT Intermediate Company and Qualifying 100% England 85 51.9 Holdings Asset Holding Company ("QAHC") Limited Molten Limited Partnership pursuant to which Ventures 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT the Group makes certain investments 100% England 29.8 2.5 Investments LP Molten Limited partnership under the Group's Ventures FoF I 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT management which makes Fund of Fund 50% England 14.5 12.4 LP investments Molten Limited Partnership under the Group's Ventures 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT management which makes Irish 56% England 3.5 - Investments domiciled investments (Ireland) LP Esprit Investments 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT Limited Partnership pursuant to which 100% England 160.5 153.2 (2) (B) (ii) the Group makes certain investments LP Forward Limited Partnership pursuant to which Partners 1 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT the Group makes certain investments 100% England 11.4 - L.P. Forward Limited Partnership pursuant to which Partners III 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT the Group makes certain investments 100% England 46.8 - L.P. Forward Limited Partnership pursuant to which Partners II 20 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BT the Group makes certain investments 100% England 6.8 - L.P.

Molten Ventures (Ireland) Limited invests via the following limited partnerships: Esprit Investments (1) LP, Esprit Investments (2) LP, Esprit Capital IV LP (which also holds investments via DFJ Europe X LP) and Esprit Capital III LP.

Molten Ventures Holdings Limited invests in or via the following limited partnerships: Molten Ventures Investments LP, Molten Ventures FoF I LP, Esprit Investments (2)(B)(ii) LP, and Molten Ventures Investments (Ireland) I LP.

The investments balance in the consolidated statement of financial position also includes investments held by consolidated entities.

The Group also co-invests or historically co-invested with a number of limited partnerships (see Note 4(b) for further details). The exposure to these entities is immaterial.

Vested but unrealised carried interest of GBP0.6 million is recognised by the Group via Encore I Founder LP (14.5% aggregate carry LP interest) and Esprit Capital III Carried Interest LP (2.2% aggregate carry LP interest).

33. Capital commitments

The Group makes commitments to Fund of Funds (including funds invested in as part of our partnership with Earlybird) as part of its investment activity, which will be drawn down as required by the funds over their investment period. Contractual commitments for the following amounts have been made as at 31 March 2024 but are not recognised as a liability on the consolidated statement of financial position:

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Undrawn capital commitments 84.1 87.9 Total capital commitments 316.5 316.0

Total fair value to the Group of these seed funds (including Earlybird) is GBP312.3 million of total investments (31 March 2023: GBP349.8 million).

34. Ultimate controlling party

The Directors of Molten Ventures plc do not consider there to be a single ultimate controlling party of the Group.

35. Alternative Performance Measures ("APM")

The Group has included the APMs listed below in this report as they highlight key value drivers for the Group and, as such, have been deemed by the Group's management to provide useful additional information to readers of this report. These measures are not defined by IFRS and should be considered in addition to IFRS measures.

Gross Portfolio Value ("GPV")

The GPV is the gross fair value of the Group's investment holdings before deductions for the fair value of carry liabilities and any deferred tax.

The GPV is subject to deductions for the fair value of carry liabilities and deferred tax to generate the net investment value, which is reflected on the consolidated statement of financial position as financial assets held at FVTPL. Please see Note 30(i) for a reconciliation to the net investment balance.

This table also shows the Gross to Net movement, which is 94% in the current year calculated as the net investment value (GBP1,292.1 million) divided by the GPV (GBP1,378.9 million). The table reflects a Gross fair value movement of (GBP18.3 million), on an opening balance of GBP1,370.8 million, which is a (1)% percentage change on the 31 March 2022 GPV. This is described in the report as the Gross fair value decrease/increase.

Net Portfolio Value ("NPV")

The NPV is the net fair value of the Group's investment holdings after deductions for the fair value of carry liabilities and any deferred tax from the GPV.

The NPV is the value of the Group's financial assets classified at "fair value through profit or loss" on the statement of financial position.

NAV per share

The NAV per share is the Group's net assets attributable to Shareholders divided by the number of shares at the relevant reporting date. See the calculation in Note 13. Please see further details relating to the calculation of the Net Portfolio Value in Note 30 (i).

Net fair value movement

This is the fair value movement as calculated by dividing the fair value movement, excluding foreign exchange movements, by the opening Gross Portfolio Value at the relevant period.

Gross fair value movement

This is the fair value movement as calculated by dividing the fair value movement, including foreign exchange movements, by the opening Gross Portfolio Value at the relevant period.

Platform AuM

The latest available fair value of investments held at FVTPL and cash managed by the Group, including funds managed by Elderstreet Investments Limited, Encore Ventures LLP, and Esprit Capital Partners LLP. This includes a deduction for Molten Ventures plc operating costs budget for the year. We also refer to the EIS and VCT fund AUM separately within the report.

Operating costs as a % of year end NAV

This is the operating costs, net of fee income and exceptional items divided by year-end NAV.

36. Exceptional items

Exceptional costs primarily consists of costs relating to the acquisition of Forward Partners Group Limited and equity raise which amounted to GBP3.6m for the year ended 31 March 2024 (year ended 31 March 2023: GBPNil).

The majority of these costs include fees relating to brokers, legal advisory, listing and reporting accountant.

37. Subsequent events

On 30 April 2024, Hologic, Inc, a NASDAQ listed entity, signed definitive agreement to acquire Endomag. The acquisition, which is subject to completion conditions and regulatory approval as well as working capital and other customary closing adjustments, values Endomag at approximately USD310 million, which is at a slight uplift to NAV.

There are no further post balance sheet events requiring comment.

Company statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2024

Year ended Year ended Notes 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Non-current assets Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss 6 1,288.5 1,271.5 Investments in subsidiary undertakings 7 13.4 13.6 Property, plant and equipment 4 0.1 0.4 Total non-current assets 1,302.0 1,285.5 Current assets Trade and other receivables 9 10.7 13.1 Cash and cash equivalents 8 41.5 20.5 Total current assets 52.2 33.6 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11 (17.1) (19.1) Lease liabilities - (0.3) Total current liabilities (17.1) (19.4) Non-current liabilities Deferred tax 16 (11.5) (22.2) Provisions (0.3) (0.3) Loans and borrowings 10 (89.4) (89.0) Total non-current liabilities (101.2) (111.5) Net assets 1,235.9 1,188.2 Equity Share capital 12 1.9 1.5 Share premium account 12 708.1 615.9 Other reserves 13 37.8 33.3 Retained earnings 488.1 537.5 Equity attributable to owners of Molten Ventures plc 1,235.9 1,188.2

The Directors have taken advantage of the exemption available under Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 and have not presented a statement of comprehensive income for the Company. The Company's loss for the year ended 31 March 2024 was GBP49.4m (31 March 2023: loss of GBP224.0 million).

The Company financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. The Company financial statements on pages 153 to 160 of the Annual Report were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 11 June 2024 and were signed on its behalf.

Ben Wilkinson

Chief Financial Officer

Molten Ventures plc registered number 09799594

Company statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Year ended 31 March 2024 Share Share Other Total premium Retained earnings GBPm Note capital reserves equity Brought forward as at 1 April 2023 1.5 615.9 33.3 537.5 1,188.2 Comprehensive income/(expense) for the year Loss for the year - - - (49.4) (49.4) Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year - - - (49.4) (49.4) Contributions by and distributions to the owners: Contribution of equity, net of transaction costs and tax 12 0.4 - 36.9 - 37.3 Share premium 12 - 55.3 - - 55.3 Options granted and awards exercised 14 - - 4.5 - 4.5 Total contributions by and distributions to the owners 0.4 55.3 41.4 - 97.1 Balance as at 31 March 2024 1.9 671.2 74.7 488.1 1,235.9 Year ended 31 March 2023 Share Share Other Total premium Retained earnings GBPm Note capital reserves equity Brought forward as at 1 April 2022 1.5 615.9 28.9 761.5 1,407.8 Comprehensive income/(expense) for the year Loss for the year - - - (224.0) (224.0) Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year - - - (224.0) (224.0) Contributions by and distributions to the owners: Issue of share capital 12 - - - - - Share premium 12 - - - - - Options granted and awards exercised 14 - - 4.4 - 4.4 Total contributions by and distributions to the owners - - 4.4 - 4.4 Balance as at 31 March 2023 1.5 615.9 33.3 537.5 1,188.2

The consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Notes to the company financial statements

1. Basis of preparation

The financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the Company's financial statements is Financial Reporting Standard 101, 'Reduced Disclosure Framework' (FRS 101). The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of certain financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss, and in accordance with the Companies Act 2006. The Company has taken advantage of disclosure exemptions available under FRS 101 as explained below. The financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.

A summary of the more important Company accounting policies, which have been consistently applied except where noted, is set out in the relevant notes below.

The following exemptions from the requirements of IFRS have been applied in the preparation of these financial statements, in accordance with FRS 101: - paragraphs 45(b) and 46 to 52 of IFRS 2 Share-based Payment (details of the number and weighted average exercise prices of share options, and how the fair value of goods or services received was determined); - IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows; - the requirements in IAS 24 Related Party Disclosures to disclose related party transactions entered into and between two or more members of a group; - IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and the following paragraphs of IAS 1: 10(d) (statement of cash flows), 16 (statement of compliance with all IFRS), 111 (cash flow statement information), and 134-136 (capital management disclosures).

No new Standards have been adopted in the current financial year ending 31 March 2024 or in the prior financial year ending 31 March 2023.

2. Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The Directors have made judgements and estimates with respect to those items that have made the most significant effect on the carrying amounts of the assets and liabilities in the financial statements. The Directors have concluded that the critical judgements and estimates in the Company financial statements are consistent with those applied in the consolidated financial statements, further details of which can be found in Note 5 of the consolidated financial statements.

3. Investments in subsidiary undertakings

Investments in subsidiaries are held at cost less any provision for impairment with the exception of unconsolidated investment entity subsidiaries that are held at fair value.

4. Property, plant and equipment

Fixtures and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and any recognised impairment loss. Depreciation is recognised to write off the cost or valuation of assets less their residual values over their useful lives, using the straight-line method, on the following basis:

Leasehold improvements - over the term of the lease Fixtures and equipment - 33% p.a. straight line Computer equipment - 33% p.a. straight line

The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at the end of each reporting year, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis

Right-of-use assets Leasehold improvements Computer equipment Total 31 March 2024 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Cost Cost carried forward as at 1 April 2023 1.6 0.8 0.2 2.6 Additions during the year - - - - Disposals during the year - - - - Cost as at 31 March 2024 1.6 0.8 0.2 2.6 Accumulated depreciation Depreciation carried forward as at 1 April 2023 (1.4) (0.7) (0.1) (2.2) Charge for the year (0.2) - (0.1) (0.3) Disposals during the year - - - - Accumulated depreciation as at 31 March 2024 (1.6) (0.7) (0.2) (2.5) Net book value As at 31 March 2024 - 0.1 - 0.1

As at 31 March 2023 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.4 Right-of-use assets Leasehold improvements Computer equipment Total As at 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Cost Cost carried forward as at 1 April 2022 1.6 0.8 0.2 2.6 Additions during the year - - - - Disposals during the year - - - - Cost as at 31 March 2023 1.6 0.8 0.2 2.6 Accumulated depreciation Depreciation carried forward as at 1 April 2022 (1.0) (0.6) (0.1) (1.7) Charge for the year (0.4) (0.1) - (0.5) Disposals during the year - - - - Accumulated depreciation as at 31 March 2023 (1.4) (0.7) (0.1) (2.2) Net book value As at 31 March 2023 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.4 As at 31 March 2022 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.9

No "fixtures and equipment" are held by the Company.

5. Results for the parent company

The Auditors' remuneration for audit services and other services is disclosed in Note 10 to the consolidated financial statements.

6. Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss

31 31 March Name of March 2023 undertaking Registered office Activity Holding Country 2024 GBPm GBPm Esprit 20 Garrick Street, Limited Partnership pursuant to which the Group Investments (1) London, WC2E 9BT and Molten Ventures FoF I LP hold Fund of Fund 100% England 10.6 14.2 (B) LP investments Esprit 20 Garrick Street, Limited Partnership pursuant to which the Group Investments (2) London, WC2E 9BT and Molten Ventures FoF I LP hold Fund of Fund 100% England 53.1 47.5 (B) LP investments Molten Ventures 32 Molesworth (Ireland) Street, Dublin 2, Investment entity 100% Ireland 951.5 1,041.70 Limited Ireland Molten Ventures 20 Garrick Street, Intermediate Company and Qualifying Asset Holding 100% England 85 51.9 Holdings Limited London WC2E 9BT Company ("QAHC") Esprit 20 Garrick Street, Limited Partnership pursuant to which the Group Investments 2(B) London WC2E 9BT makes certain investments 100% England - - (i) LP Esprit 20 Garrick Street, Limited Partnership pursuant to which the Group Investments 2(B) London WC2E 9BT makes certain investments 100% England 123.3 116.2 (ii) Forward Partners 20 Garrick Street, Limited Partnership pursuant to which the Group 100% England 11.4 - 1 L.P. London, WC2E 9BT makes certain investments Forward Partners 20 Garrick Street, Limited Partnership pursuant to which the Group 100% England 46.8 - III L.P. London, WC2E 9BT makes certain investments Forward Partners 20 Garrick Street, Limited Partnership pursuant to which the Group 100% England 6.8 - II L.P. London, WC2E 9BT makes certain investments Totals 1,288.5 1,271.5 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm As at 1 April 1,271.5 1,379.7 Investments made in the year1 65.3 138.2 Loans made/repaid from underlying investment vehicles1 (38.9) (48.1) Changes on gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss (9.4) (198.3) Totals 1,288.5 1,271.5

1 Investments and loans made in the year are amounts the Company has invested in underlying investment vehicles. This is not the equivalent to the total amount invested in portfolio companies, as existing cash balances from the investment vehicles are reinvested.

See Note 4(b) in the consolidated financial statements for the accounting policies in respect of investments held at fair value through profit or loss.

7. Investments in consolidated subsidiary undertakings, associates and Employee Benefit Trust

On 15 June 2016, the Company acquired the entire capital interests of Esprit Capital Partners LLP for GBP13.2 million, which was satisfied in shares and is held at cost on the Company's balance sheet within investments in subsidiary undertakings as at 31 March 2024 (2023: GBP13.2 million).

On 26 November 2016, the Company acquired 30.77% of the capital interests in Elderstreet Holdings Limited, the holding company of Elderstreet Investments Limited (manager of Molten Ventures VCT plc) for GBP0.26 million which was held at cost on the Company's balance sheet at 31 March 2020 within investments in associates. On 9 February 2021, Molten Ventures plc acquired the remaining 69.23% of the issued share capital in Elderstreet Holdings Limited. Elderstreet Holdings Limited was held as an Investment in Associate on the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2020. Total consideration for the remaining issued share capital not previously held was cash consideration of GBP0.79 million (with an amount withheld for tax on share options). This transaction is accounted for under IFRS 3 as a business combination achieved in stages (or "step acquisition") as this transaction resulted in Molten Ventures plc obtaining control over Elderstreet Holdings Limited and Elderstreet Investments Limited (as its 100% owned subsidiary). At 31 March 2024, the total investment in subsidiary undertaking is GBP1.05 million made up of initial ownership and the cash consideration (31 March 2023: GBP1.05 million).

On 27 November 2020, Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust (the "Trust") was set up to operate as part of the employee share option schemes. The Trust is funded via a loan from Molten Ventures plc, which is included in trade and other receivables on the company statement of financial position.

On 14 March 2024, Molten Ventures plc acquired 100% of the issued capital of Forward Partners plc in an all share acquisition scheme of arrangement, in a ratio of one new Molten Ventures plc ordinary share for every nine Forward Partners plc ordinary shares. In accordance with IFRS 3, step acquisition accounting was applied as the Company held a 0.76% equity interest in Forward Partners plc before acquisition, at a fair value of GBP0.5m. The Company therefore recognised a loss of GBP0.04m on completion of the acquisition as a result of remeasuring this equity interest at fair value on 14 March 2024. Molten Ventures plc issued 14.8m new shares in exchange for the issued share capital of Forward Partners plc. This equates to consideration of GBP37.0m based on the closing Molten Ventures plc share price on 14 March 2024 of GBP2.504 pence per share.

8. Cash and cash equivalents

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Cash at bank and on hand 21.3 20.5 Cash equivalents 20.2 - Total 41.5 20.5

Cash on hand earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. Cash equivalents represent monies held in a Sterling Government Liquid Reserves Money Market Fund which can be redeemed daily.

9. Trade and other receivables

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Trade receivables 0.3 0.8 Other receivables and prepayments 0.9 1.9 Loans made to Group companies 9.5 9.5 Intercompany debtors - 0.9 Total 10.7 13.1

10. Loans and borrowings

Molten Ventures have an agree GBP150.0 million net asset value facility with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. ("JPM") and HSBC (the "Debt Facility"). The Debt Facility comprises a GBP90.0 million term loan and a revolving credit facility ("RCF") of up to GBP60.0 million on three- and two- year tenors respectively, both with one-year extensions up to five years and is secured against various assets and LP interests in the Group. The Debt Facility interest rate is SONIA plus a margin of 5.5% per annum.

11. Trade and other payables

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 GBPm GBPm Trade payables (0.2) (0.4) Other taxation and social security (0.2) (0.2) Intragroup creditors (9.2) (11.2) Other payables (0.2) (2.4) Accruals and deferred income (7.3) (4.9) Total (17.1) (19.1)

