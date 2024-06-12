Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
12.06.2024 09:00 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - SMIF AIFM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

11 June 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

The Board of Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund ("the Company") announces that after a thorough tender process, Waystone Management Company IE Limited ("Waystone") has been appointed by the Company as its new Alternative Investment Fund Manager.

The appointment took effect as at 11 June 2024.

The Board, along with the Company's Portfolio Manager, TwentyFour Asset Management LLP, look forward to working with Waystone.

Please note that the Company is not authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI"), but Waystone is authorised to act as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager by the CBI.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

The Company's LEI is: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78


