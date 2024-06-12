Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
WKN: 855705 | ISIN: FR0000120628
12.06.2024 09:06 Uhr
AXA XL's Alternative Capital Team Selects Clearwater Analytics as its Provider for Investment Accounting Services

BOISE, Idaho and PARIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that AXA XL's alternative capital team has selected Clearwater to provide strategic support for a portion of its investment portfolio. As one of the world's largest property and casualty re/insurers, AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally.

Clearwater Analytics

After carefully reviewing the investment management reporting solutions in the market, the AXA XL alternative capital team chose Clearwater for its proven reliability, accuracy, and comprehensive ability to meet their complex accounting book of record and regulatory requirements, including customized general ledger entries.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome AXA XL as a Clearwater client," said Keith Viverito, General Manager of EMEA and APAC at Clearwater Analytics. "Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that radically simplify investment management and accounting workflows and reporting. Our solutions provide our clients with best-in-class investment analytics and a single source of truth for their investment portfolios across all asset classes. These solutions help them achieve their strategic growth and investment objectives and navigate a constantly evolving regulatory landscape."

To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/4756130/Clearwater_Analytics_v3_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/axa-xls-alternative-capital-team-selects-clearwater-analytics-as-its-provider-for-investment-accounting-services-302169863.html

