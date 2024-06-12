

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 3-week high of 1.6220 against the euro and an 8-day high of 104.13 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6259 and 103.81, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.6622 and 0.9103 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6606 and 0.9088, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0770 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0752.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.61 against the euro, 106.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



