DJ Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU LN) Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.0105 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9669299 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 327317 EQS News ID: 1923063 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 12, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)