Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
12.06.2024 09:40 Uhr
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) (JPXU LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Jun-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 209.0291 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 73823 
CODE: JPXU LN 
ISIN: LU1646359882 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1646359882 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPXU LN 
Sequence No.:  327406 
EQS News ID:  1923247 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923247&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
