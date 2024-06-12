DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Jun-2024 / 08:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 June 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 11th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6980 GBP1.4400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6460 GBP1.3880 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6702 GBP1.4106

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,044,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,935 1.6980 XDUB 09:11:38 00028994239TRDU1 1,822 1.6980 XDUB 09:11:38 00028994240TRDU1 3,998 1.6880 XDUB 09:12:56 00028994244TRDU1 1,766 1.6940 XDUB 09:48:21 00028994427TRDU1 50 1.6940 XDUB 09:48:21 00028994428TRDU1 1,827 1.6940 XDUB 09:48:21 00028994429TRDU1 549 1.6940 XDUB 09:48:21 00028994430TRDU1 1,174 1.6940 XDUB 09:48:21 00028994431TRDU1 1,875 1.6860 XDUB 10:15:22 00028994692TRDU1 1,881 1.6820 XDUB 10:53:20 00028995130TRDU1 1,816 1.6820 XDUB 10:53:20 00028995132TRDU1 1,907 1.6800 XDUB 11:21:26 00028995395TRDU1 1,319 1.6740 XDUB 12:06:43 00028995656TRDU1 2,376 1.6740 XDUB 12:06:43 00028995657TRDU1 1,759 1.6680 XDUB 12:48:21 00028995863TRDU1 1,817 1.6680 XDUB 12:48:21 00028995864TRDU1 3,262 1.6720 XDUB 13:27:13 00028996150TRDU1 2,021 1.6720 XDUB 13:27:13 00028996151TRDU1 173 1.6720 XDUB 13:27:13 00028996152TRDU1 132 1.6720 XDUB 13:27:13 00028996153TRDU1 1,862 1.6720 XDUB 13:45:26 00028996309TRDU1 3,861 1.6680 XDUB 14:20:54 00028996548TRDU1 1,658 1.6640 XDUB 14:31:23 00028996645TRDU1 2,126 1.6620 XDUB 14:41:32 00028996812TRDU1 2,040 1.6580 XDUB 14:45:22 00028996911TRDU1 1,149 1.6540 XDUB 15:21:29 00028997545TRDU1 642 1.6540 XDUB 15:21:29 00028997546TRDU1 883 1.6500 XDUB 15:22:15 00028997554TRDU1 1,637 1.6500 XDUB 15:28:23 00028997660TRDU1 179 1.6500 XDUB 15:28:23 00028997661TRDU1 1,261 1.6460 XDUB 15:31:21 00028997709TRDU1 3,073 1.6460 XDUB 15:31:21 00028997710TRDU1 2,092 1.6500 XDUB 15:59:53 00028998254TRDU1 4,893 1.6480 XDUB 16:05:13 00028998394TRDU1 483 1.6480 XDUB 16:05:13 00028998395TRDU1 2,702 1.6580 XDUB 16:21:21 00028998814TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,050 1.4400 XLON 08:51:39 00028994155TRDU1 3,567 1.4300 XLON 09:12:56 00028994242TRDU1 386 1.4300 XLON 09:12:56 00028994243TRDU1 1,724 1.4300 XLON 09:48:21 00028994426TRDU1 1,000 1.4220 XLON 10:53:20 00028995128TRDU1 122 1.4220 XLON 10:53:20 00028995129TRDU1 482 1.4220 XLON 10:53:20 00028995131TRDU1 120 1.4220 XLON 10:53:20 00028995133TRDU1 1,747 1.4220 XLON 10:53:20 00028995134TRDU1 67 1.4180 XLON 11:21:26 00028995396TRDU1 1,679 1.4180 XLON 11:21:26 00028995397TRDU1 1,852 1.4140 XLON 12:04:19 00028995629TRDU1 1,774 1.4100 XLON 13:27:13 00028996154TRDU1 1,766 1.4100 XLON 13:27:13 00028996155TRDU1 1,762 1.4060 XLON 13:54:01 00028996360TRDU1 1,718 1.4040 XLON 14:21:47 00028996553TRDU1 1,117 1.4040 XLON 14:21:47 00028996554TRDU1 619 1.4040 XLON 14:21:47 00028996555TRDU1 1,071 1.4020 XLON 14:41:31 00028996810TRDU1 805 1.4020 XLON 14:41:31 00028996811TRDU1 1,776 1.3880 XLON 14:54:59 00028997110TRDU1 1,859 1.3960 XLON 15:21:29 00028997544TRDU1 545 1.3900 XLON 15:31:16 00028997700TRDU1 1,200 1.3900 XLON 15:31:16 00028997701TRDU1 52 1.3900 XLON 15:31:16 00028997702TRDU1 1,635 1.3880 XLON 16:05:13 00028998396TRDU1 12 1.3880 XLON 16:05:13 00028998397TRDU1 121 1.3880 XLON 16:05:13 00028998398TRDU1 2,372 1.3960 XLON 16:22:30 00028998864TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 327407 EQS News ID: 1923249 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)