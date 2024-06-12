Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
12.06.24
08:03 Uhr
1,654 Euro
-0,046
-2,71 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6521,70210:56
Dow Jones News
12.06.2024 09:46 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Jun-2024 / 08:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6980     GBP1.4400 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6460     GBP1.3880 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6702     GBP1.4106

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,044,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,935      1.6980        XDUB     09:11:38      00028994239TRDU1 
1,822      1.6980        XDUB     09:11:38      00028994240TRDU1 
3,998      1.6880        XDUB     09:12:56      00028994244TRDU1 
1,766      1.6940        XDUB     09:48:21      00028994427TRDU1 
50        1.6940        XDUB     09:48:21      00028994428TRDU1 
1,827      1.6940        XDUB     09:48:21      00028994429TRDU1 
549       1.6940        XDUB     09:48:21      00028994430TRDU1 
1,174      1.6940        XDUB     09:48:21      00028994431TRDU1 
1,875      1.6860        XDUB     10:15:22      00028994692TRDU1 
1,881      1.6820        XDUB     10:53:20      00028995130TRDU1 
1,816      1.6820        XDUB     10:53:20      00028995132TRDU1 
1,907      1.6800        XDUB     11:21:26      00028995395TRDU1 
1,319      1.6740        XDUB     12:06:43      00028995656TRDU1 
2,376      1.6740        XDUB     12:06:43      00028995657TRDU1 
1,759      1.6680        XDUB     12:48:21      00028995863TRDU1 
1,817      1.6680        XDUB     12:48:21      00028995864TRDU1 
3,262      1.6720        XDUB     13:27:13      00028996150TRDU1 
2,021      1.6720        XDUB     13:27:13      00028996151TRDU1 
173       1.6720        XDUB     13:27:13      00028996152TRDU1 
132       1.6720        XDUB     13:27:13      00028996153TRDU1 
1,862      1.6720        XDUB     13:45:26      00028996309TRDU1 
3,861      1.6680        XDUB     14:20:54      00028996548TRDU1 
1,658      1.6640        XDUB     14:31:23      00028996645TRDU1 
2,126      1.6620        XDUB     14:41:32      00028996812TRDU1 
2,040      1.6580        XDUB     14:45:22      00028996911TRDU1 
1,149      1.6540        XDUB     15:21:29      00028997545TRDU1 
642       1.6540        XDUB     15:21:29      00028997546TRDU1 
883       1.6500        XDUB     15:22:15      00028997554TRDU1 
1,637      1.6500        XDUB     15:28:23      00028997660TRDU1 
179       1.6500        XDUB     15:28:23      00028997661TRDU1 
1,261      1.6460        XDUB     15:31:21      00028997709TRDU1 
3,073      1.6460        XDUB     15:31:21      00028997710TRDU1 
2,092      1.6500        XDUB     15:59:53      00028998254TRDU1 
4,893      1.6480        XDUB     16:05:13      00028998394TRDU1 
483       1.6480        XDUB     16:05:13      00028998395TRDU1 
2,702      1.6580        XDUB     16:21:21      00028998814TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,050      1.4400        XLON     08:51:39      00028994155TRDU1 
3,567      1.4300        XLON     09:12:56      00028994242TRDU1 
386       1.4300        XLON     09:12:56      00028994243TRDU1 
1,724      1.4300        XLON     09:48:21      00028994426TRDU1 
1,000      1.4220        XLON     10:53:20      00028995128TRDU1 
122       1.4220        XLON     10:53:20      00028995129TRDU1 
482       1.4220        XLON     10:53:20      00028995131TRDU1 
120       1.4220        XLON     10:53:20      00028995133TRDU1 
1,747      1.4220        XLON     10:53:20      00028995134TRDU1 
67        1.4180        XLON     11:21:26      00028995396TRDU1 
1,679      1.4180        XLON     11:21:26      00028995397TRDU1 
1,852      1.4140        XLON     12:04:19      00028995629TRDU1 
1,774      1.4100        XLON     13:27:13      00028996154TRDU1 
1,766      1.4100        XLON     13:27:13      00028996155TRDU1 
1,762      1.4060        XLON     13:54:01      00028996360TRDU1 
1,718      1.4040        XLON     14:21:47      00028996553TRDU1 
1,117      1.4040        XLON     14:21:47      00028996554TRDU1 
619       1.4040        XLON     14:21:47      00028996555TRDU1 
1,071      1.4020        XLON     14:41:31      00028996810TRDU1 
805       1.4020        XLON     14:41:31      00028996811TRDU1 
1,776      1.3880        XLON     14:54:59      00028997110TRDU1 
1,859      1.3960        XLON     15:21:29      00028997544TRDU1 
545       1.3900        XLON     15:31:16      00028997700TRDU1 
1,200      1.3900        XLON     15:31:16      00028997701TRDU1 
52        1.3900        XLON     15:31:16      00028997702TRDU1 
1,635      1.3880        XLON     16:05:13      00028998396TRDU1 
12        1.3880        XLON     16:05:13      00028998397TRDU1 
121       1.3880        XLON     16:05:13      00028998398TRDU1 
2,372      1.3960        XLON     16:22:30      00028998864TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  327407 
EQS News ID:  1923249 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.