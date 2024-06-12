

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 96.69 against the yen and nearly a 4-month high of 1.7468 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.54 and 1.7482, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.6149 from an early low of 0.6134.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 1.73 against the euro and 0.62 against the greenback.



