

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 114.43 against the yen and a 5-day high of 1.3742 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.16 and 1.3758, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.4764 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.4776.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance 117.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the greenback and 1.45 against the euro.



