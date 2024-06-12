

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) announced a $350 million insurance program with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to build insurance capacity and accelerate new capital investment and economic recovery in Ukraine. Aon coordinated a $50 million reinsurance facility, working closely with DFC and the Ukraine Ministry for Development of Economy and Trade to support the active and ongoing issuance of on-the-ground war risk policies to businesses operating in Ukraine. Aon and DFC collaborated on an additional $300 million in war risk insurance specifically designed for Ukraine's health care and agriculture industries.



DFC will act as the reinsurer for qualified insurance companies issuing policies in Ukraine and use its balance sheet to assume $50 million of war-related reinsurance risk in Ukraine.



