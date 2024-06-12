Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2024 11:30 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Partners LLP - Rule 12 of the Singapore Takeover Code

Aberforth Partners LLP - Rule 12 of the Singapore Takeover Code

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 JUNE2024

XP POWER LIMITED

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT BY ABERFORTH PARTNERS LLP

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"), Aberforth Partners LLP announces the following dealing in the ordinary shares of XP Power Limited (the "Shares") on 10 June2024 (the "Dealing"):

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Number of Shares

Dealing Price (GBP £)

10 June 2024

Purchase

35,500

15.30

After the Dealing reported above, clients on behalf of whom Aberforth Partners LLP acts as discretionary investment manager hold 1,511,160 Shares representing approximately 6.38 per cent. of the total Shares in issue1.

1The percentage shareholding is computed based on a total of 23,681,754 (excluding treasury shares) as of 10 June 2024 and rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.