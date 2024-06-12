NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Cargotec (205/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Cargotec Oyj (Cargotec) published on June 12, 2024 and may be subject to change. Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cargotec, held on May 30, 2024, resolved on a share distribution of Kalmar Corporation (Kalmar) to Cargotec shareholders, whereby one (1) Cargotec share of class A and class B will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share of corresponding share class (i.e., class A or class B) in Kalmar. The scheduled ex-date is July 1, 2024. The anticipated first trading day for the of Kalmar class B shares on Nasdaq Helsinki is July 1, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in Cargotec (CGCB). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228480