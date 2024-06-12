Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C
Tradegate
12.06.24
09:59 Uhr
75,15 Euro
-1,10
-1,44 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,1575,2513:45
75,2075,2513:45
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2024 12:10 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Cargotec (205/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Cargotec Oyj
(Cargotec) published on June 12, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cargotec, held on May 30, 2024, resolved on a
share distribution of Kalmar Corporation (Kalmar) to Cargotec shareholders,
whereby one (1) Cargotec share of class A and class B will entitle their holder
to receive one (1) share of corresponding share class (i.e., class A or class
B) in Kalmar. The scheduled ex-date is July 1, 2024. The anticipated first
trading day for the of Kalmar class B shares on Nasdaq Helsinki is July 1,
2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return forwards in Cargotec (CGCB). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228480
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.