Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
12.06.24
08:03 Uhr
2,940 Euro
+0,140
+5,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.06.2024 12:28 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
12-Jun-2024 / 10:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
DATE: June 11, 2024 
 
 
Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, 
cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the 
interest amount; 
- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 304.633.852,97 as of April 15, 2024, to Ortak Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 116.100.000,00, 
 
- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 261.655.365,01 as of April 24, 2024, to Ortak Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 110.600.000,00, 
 
- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 301.884.005,91 as of April 16, 2024, to Emir Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 110.600.000,00, 
 
- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 260.366.149,62 - as of April 23, 2024, to Gelecek 
Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 110.200.000,00, 
 
- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 303.983.940,32 as of April 17, 2024, to Dünya Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 110.300.000,00, 
 
- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 303.457.454,29 as of April 18, 2024, to Dünya Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 108.900.000,00, 
 
- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 281.294.492,73 as of April 19, 2024, to Dünya Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 116.000.000,00, 
 
- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 281.106.531,30 as of April 22, 2024, to Dünya Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 114.900.000,00, 
 
in eight separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 897.600.000,00. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  327565 
EQS News ID:  1923679 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923679&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 05:55 ET (09:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
