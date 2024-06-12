Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

12 June 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 11 June 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.621million Including current year income and expenses £51.867million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.77p Including current year income and expenses 268.06p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.48p Including current year income and expenses 267.66p

