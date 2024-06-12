Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 132,312 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 3, 2024, up to and including June 6, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Trading Venue
June 3, 2024
400
202.5625
ARCX
June 3, 2024
91
203.0700
BATS
June 3, 2024
112
203.0904
XBOS
June 3, 2024
1,600
202.4331
XNAS
June 3, 2024
27,819
202.2704
XNYS
June 4, 2024
700
197.9671
ARCX
June 4, 2024
100
197.9100
BATS
June 4, 2024
300
196.1500
CDRG
June 4, 2024
3,050
197.8169
XNAS
June 4, 2024
45,850
197.5465
XNYS
June 5, 2024
181
198.5431
ARCX
June 5, 2024
1,000
200.2820
XNAS
June 5, 2024
22,277
200.2970
XNYS
June 6, 2024
6
199.8367
ARCX
June 6, 2024
100
200.9100
EDGA
June 6, 2024
2,097
200.1599
HRTF
June 6, 2024
205
200.1846
KNLI
June 6, 2024
790
200.1194
XNAS
June 6, 2024
25,558
200.6850
XNYS
June 6, 2024
76
199.8600
XTXD
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,363,223.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,807,959. The figure of 201,807,959 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
