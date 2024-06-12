Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a new gold discovery in a never-before-seen lithology within the Beaupré Block of the Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The new zone, named the JT Zone, was found within a felsic to intermediate dike with various levels of sulfide mineralization containing gold grades. The JT Zone is located approximately 750 m to the north-northwest of the High Grade Zone and approximately 600 m to northwest of the Team Zone (see Figure 1). The JT dike is oriented WNW-ESE with a strike length to date of 275 m, plunging to the east, and a thickness of 60 m (see Figure 2). The mineralized dike remains open to both the west and the east, as well as at depth (see Figure 3).

The felsic to intermediate dike that defines the JT Zone contains varying levels of sulfide mineralization, being mainly pyrrhotite and pyrite with occasional traces of sphalerite (See Figure 4). Mineralogy of the dike consists of feldspar, quartz, amphibole, chlorite and biotite. Studies will be completed to better understand the relationship between the percentage of sulfide mineralization and gold grades.

In addition, the JT Zone also comprises gold bearing quartz-carbonate veins that are hosted in the aphanitic rhyolite of the Beaupré Block, highlighting the zone's potential for multiple styles of mineralization (see Figure 4). For a full list of today's drill results and collar locations, please see Tables 1 and 2 below.

Drill Highlights Include:

PEX-24-222 returned 70.50 m of 0.91 g/t Au, including 10.50 m of 2.83 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~20 to 70 m in the JT Zone

PEX-24-213 returned 49.50 m of 0.86 g/t Au, including 5.90 m of 2.39 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~210 to 250 m in the JT Zone

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "The Beaupré Block has yet again delivered Amex another gold discovery, this time in a lithology never previously encountered across the Perron property. The sulfide rich dike does not outcrop on surface and was found northwest of the Team Zone while conducting follow up drilling on mineralized extensional veins similar in nature to that of the Team Zone. We have initiated studies regarding the mineralization style in this new zone to get a better grasp on the nature of the gold emplacement, I look forward to analyzing the thin sections under microscope once in hand. The Amex team believes this mineralized dike could potentially add some significant low-grade, bulk tonnage ounces to the existing resources at Perron. There are also higher-grade ounces to be found within the quartz-carbonate veins in the aphanitic rhyolite. The team is excited to continue drilling in this area and grow our latest discovery."

Figure 1: Geological map of the Perron Project, showing each of the significant mineralized zones identified to date, including the new JT Zone discovery.

Figure 2: Geological map of the new JT Zone discovery, showing gold mineralization greater than 0.50 g/t Au. Thick low-grade mineralization is hosted in a felsic to intermediate dike situated within the Beaupré Block. Some high-grade results can also be observed that are found within quartz veining hosted in the aphanitic rhyolite.

Figure 3: Longitudinal section of the JT Zone looking to the south with the location of today's released drill holes.

Figure 4: Highlight photos displaying the two different mineralization styles observed in the JT Zone. Gold bearing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins with visible gold are hosted within the aphanitic Beaupré rhyolite (holes PE-23-704 and PEX-24-223). Within the felsic to intermediate JT Dike (PEX-24-213), gold mineralization is associated with disseminated sulfides (pyrite and pyrrhotite). Abbreviations: VG: Visible Gold; Py: Pyrite; Po: Pyrrhotite.

Table 1: Assay results from the JT Zone at Perron.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) Metal Factor* (g/t Au*m) PE-23-704 165.00 168.20 3.20 1.33 0.26 ~115 4.24 and 193.00 194.50 1.50 17.62 4.10 ~130 26.43 PE-23-704EXT 260.00 268.00 8.00 0.48 0.28 ~170 3.85 PEX-24-213 57.50 58.90 1.40 2.47 0.10 ~50 3.46 and 115.50 116.00 0.50 5.90 0.70 ~95 2.95 and 137.50 138.00 0.50 9.82 2.00 ~110 4.91 and 244.00 249.50 5.50 0.89 0.13 ~195 4.91 and 264.00 313.50 49.50 0.86 0.16 ~210 to 250 42.41 including 283.50 289.40 5.90 2.39 0.10 14.07 including 295.90 305.10 9.20 1.00 0.23 9.22 and 345.00 350.00 5.00 0.59 0.12 ~275 2.97 PEX-24-215 128.00 128.50 0.50 1.33 0.10 ~95 0.67 and 214.70 215.20 0.50 2.92 0.80 ~160 1.46 PEX-24-216 119.00 119.50 0.50 3.26 0.10 ~90 1.63 and 219.00 303.00 84.00 0.22 0.11 ~160 to 220 18.40 PEX-24-216EXT 303.00 316.50 13.50 0.18 0.10 ~220 2.46 PEX-24-217 36.00 40.50 4.50 0.64 0.50 ~20 2.88 and 55.50 57.00 1.50 0.91 0.10 ~35 1.36 and 73.60 74.20 0.60 1.24 0.10 ~50 0.74 and 101.70 102.20 0.50 1.04 0.10 ~65 0.52 and 156.00 156.50 0.50 0.69 0.10 ~105 0.35 and 181.00 201.50 20.50 0.65 0.18 ~125 13.30 and 218.50 225.00 6.50 0.58 0.21 ~150 3.79 PEX-24-218 203.35 204.00 0.65 2.05 0.10 ~160 1.33 and 212.70 213.80 1.10 1.52 0.20 ~170 1.67 and 297.50 389.40 91.90 0.31 0.10 ~240 to 310 28.44 including 297.50 349.35 51.85 0.32 0.10 16.77 including 354.00 367.95 13.95 0.50 0.10 7.06 including 374.40 388.90 14.50 0.29 0.10 4.17 PEX-24-219 36.00 138.00 102.00 0.32 0.11 ~35 to 135 33.05 Including 105.00 106.50 1.50 8.30 0.30 12.45 and 190.50 195.00 4.50 0.97 0.50 ~190 4.37 and 291.00 292.50 1.50 0.50 0.20 ~290 0.75 PEX-24-220 50.00 52.50 2.50 0.92 0.10 ~35 2.30 and 57.00 59.50 2.50 3.47 0.56 ~40 8.68 and 64.50 68.00 3.50 0.71 0.10 ~50 2.49 and 97.50 99.00 1.50 1.76 0.10 ~70 2.64 PEX-24-221 47.00 48.00 1.00 0.56 0.10 ~30 0.56 and 57.00 57.50 0.50 0.98 0.30 ~40 0.49 and 100.50 103.50 3.00 1.92 0.20 ~70 5.75 PEX-24-222 29.00 99.50 70.50 0.91 0.49 ~20 to 70 64.44 Including 48.00 57.00 9.00 1.53 0.18 13.77 Including 82.50 93.00 10.50 2.83 0.18 29.69 Including 82.50 84.00 1.50 9.70 0.50 14.55 Including 89.00 90.00 1.00 9.70 0.10 9.70 PEX-24-223 90.40 91.20 0.80 7.61 1.90 ~85 6.09 and 368.10 368.60 0.50 2.44 0.10 ~335 1.22

*Metal Factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Table 2: Drillhole coordinates for today's results.

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PE-23-704 10 -45 0 205 205 614444 5431280 346 PE-23-704EXT 10 -45 205 300 95 614444 5431280 346 PEX-24-213 7 -56 0 462 462 614451 5431266 346 PEX-24-215 18 -50 0 291 291 614450 5431267 346 PEX-24-216 355 -49 0 303 303 614450 5431267 346 PEX-24-216EXT 355 -49 303 383 80 614450 5431267 346 PEX-24-217 190 -50 0 300 300 614359 5431503 346 PEX-24-218 30 -55 0 399 399 614445 5431280 346 PEX-24-219 80 -80 0 390 390 614366 5431412 346 PEX-24-220 20 -45 0 150 150 614366 5431411 346 PEX-24-221 170 -45 0 204 204 614366 5431408 346 PEX-24-222 345 -45 0 297 297 614297 5431307 344 PEX-24-223 7 -67 0 490 490 614451 5431265 346

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property or neighbouring projects, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

