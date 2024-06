Listing of "Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos" additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit additional bonds of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos in the value of EUR 2 990 000 to the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos will be listed on June 13, 2024. Thus, altogether bond issue of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos in the value of EUR 91 315 000 (ISIN: LT0000405938) will be traded under the trading code AEIB050025A as of June 13. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.