Search Marketing Pros Announces Pittsburgh Expansion, Names Cory Lacek Chief Operating Officer

LEADING DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY EMBRACES HOMETOWN ROOTS, OPENS SECOND LOCATION AND ADDS FAMILIAR FACE AS COO

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Search Marketing Pros CEO Ross Hornish announced today that the company has expanded its footprint with the addition of a new Pittsburgh office located at 1001 Liberty Ave 5th Fl, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Cory Lacek - Search Marketing Pros COO

"Since our agency launched almost a year and a half ago in Memphis, we've experienced significant growth while consistently keeping true to our client-first mentality," said Hornish. "We're thrilled about the opportunity this expansion brings, and we're ready to provide our proven campaign-based marketing strategies to Pittsburgh businesses that are ready for growth."

Search Marketing Pros uses coordinated, multi-channel strategies that combine Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC/SEM), and Social Media Advertising to help home service businesses increase high-quality leads and reduce acquisition costs.

They aren't just your typical lead generation marketing agency though. Their campaigns start by analyzing goals, financials, and capabilities, which allows them to develop strategies that don't just increase revenue, but also profit for their clients. And their clients love it!

"We are thrilled with the results that Search Marketing Pros has delivered for us," said Trevor Knox, VP of Marketing at Terminix Service Inc. "Their high-impact SEO strategy has had a tremendously positive impact on our business by increasing our #1-#3 Keywords by 88%, helping us reach new customers and expand our visibility in ways that we never thought possible."

In another exciting move, Hornish also announced that Cory Lacek has joined the company's Executive Team as Chief Operating Officer.

"Cory brings a tremendous combination of operational efficiency and strategic execution," said Hornish. "Having known him personally for over two decades, his work ethic is second to none, he's results-focused, and most importantly, his values align perfectly with Search Marketing Pros' Core Values of Execution, Integrity, Excellence, and Teamwork."

Lacek is thrilled to be joining the Search Marketing Pros team, and is excited about spearheading the Pittsburgh expansion.

"Ross is truly a digital marketing expert," said Lacek. "He's demonstrated proven success at every stop during his professional journey, and he always puts the clients first! We are both from Pittsburgh and love the city, so it's going to be an absolute joy taking Search Marketing Pros to the next level here in our hometown."

Search Marketing Pros is accepting new clients in the Greater Pittsburgh area immediately. Request a free proposal meeting here.

About Cory Lacek

Cory Lacek is a proven business leader with 13 years experience. His resume includes leading the development efforts for four companies during that time frame, as well as creating and selling his own service business. Lacek earned his MS from Northwestern State University in 2011 and prior to that, earned his BA from Slippery Rock University in 2008. To connect with Cory, visit his LinkedIn profile.

Contact Information

Alexa Searchwell

info@searchmarketingpros.io

(412) 501-2939

SOURCE: Search Marketing Pros

View the original press release on newswire.com.