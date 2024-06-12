Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Mr Chris Omo-Osagie, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 100,000 Common Shares in the Company on June 10, 2024.

The beneficial holding of Mr Omo-Osagie (and persons closely associated with him) following this transaction represents approximately 0.015% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Chris Omo-Osagie 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment





Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Common Shares





B795536833 b) Nature of the transaction(s) Purchase of Common Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 15.7 pence 100,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price Price(s) Volume(s) 15.7 pence 100,000 e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

SOURCE: Thor Explorations Ltd.