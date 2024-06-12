North Highland recognized for EAM services with an industry focus in Financial Services, Natural Resources and Mining and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, was recognized in Forrester's report, The Enterprise Architecture Management Suites Landscape, Q2 2024.

In addition to listing its industry focus areas as Financial Services, Natural Resources and Mining, and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment, North Highland also selected the top three extended uses cases that it focuses on as sustainability assessments, architectural risk analysis and reporting, and architecture decision management.

"At North Highland, we specialize in bridging the strategic perspectives of Business Architecture with the technical viewpoints of Enterprise Architecture, offering a comprehensive approach to solving our clients' challenges," said Rob Sherrell, Managing Director and Global Transformation Services Lead. "We believe inclusion in Forrester's report further emphasizes our ranking among the top players in the enterprise architecture market."

The Forrester Enterprise Architecture Management Suites Landscape report identifies 15 enterprise architecture management suite providers. EAM leaders can use this report to understand the value they can expect from an enterprise architecture management suite vendor, learn how vendors differ, and investigate options based on size and market focus.

