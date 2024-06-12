The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 11 June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 11 June 2024 95.11p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 91.62p per ordinary share

12 June 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45