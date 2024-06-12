

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets are waiting anxiously for the crucial CPI data release for the month of May from the U.S. on Wednesday morning as well as the Fed's monetary policy announcement and guidance later in the day.



The headline annual number is seen steady at 3.4 percent whereas its core component is seen edging down to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in April. The month-on-month reading is expected to fall to 0.1 percent from 0.3 percent in the previous month whereas its core component is seen steady at 0.3 percent.



Amidst expectations of a cooling in inflation, the Fed's forward guidance assumes significance given the robust labor market data released recently.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. European benchmarks are trading in positive territory. Asian shares however finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices spiked amidst a larger-than-expected inventory draw in the U.S. Gold prices edged up. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,790.10, up 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,382.80, up 0.14% Germany's DAX at 18,486.15, up 0.62% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,205.29, up 0.71% France's CAC 40 at 7,828.48, up 0.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,998.15, up 0.67% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,894.50, down 0.60% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,715.50, down 0.51% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,037.47, up 0.31% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,937.84, down 1.31%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0763, up 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.2759, up 0.15% USD/JPY at 157.32, up 0.16% AUD/USD at 0.6612, up 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3744, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 105.11, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.390%, down 0.30% Germany at 2.5965%, down 0.97% France at 3.208%, down 1.11% U.K. at 4.2770%, up 0.14% Japan at 0.974%, down 1.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $82.75, up 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $78.82, up 1.18%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,330.35, up 0.16%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,756.46, up 1.22% Ethereum at $3,541.19, up 0.18% BNB at $612.40, up 1.23% Solana at $152.62, down 1.08% XRP at $0.4826, down 0.41%.



