

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) announced Wednesday it has signed five virtual power purchase agreements (vPPAs) with wind and solar energy project developers in Germany and the U.S. The projects are expected to feed around 580 gigawatt hours of renewable energy into the grid, which equals up to 46 percent of FME's most recently reported global consumption.



The company is thus taking an important step towards its goal of reducing emissions in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 50 percent by 2030.



The wind and solar power are generated from five energy projects as part of the vPPAs. The wind and solar parks are scheduled to go into operation in 2024 and 2025, and the contracts with Fresenius Medical Care have terms of 10 to 15 years.



