Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: The Inaugural Sungrow GRES 2024 Summit: Charting the Course for the Worldwide Zero-Carbon Transition

HEFEI, China, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, successfully hosted the prestigious 2024 Global Renewable Energy Summit (GRES) in Hefei, China. This prestigious event garnered an impressive attendance of over 300 esteemed guests representing leading companies, renowned global research institutions, and respected media outlets hailing from over 40 diverse countries. It served as a formidable platform for discussing and advancing renewable energy technologies across residential, commercial and industrial, as well as utility-scale applications.

During the event, the guests had the opportunity to visit the Sungrow PV & ESS Factory, Sungrow Hydrogen Factory and the brand-new showroom. Simultaneously, a diverse array of Chinese cultural experiences and performances were carefully curated and tailored for the esteemed guests, providing them with an immersive opportunity to actively participate and gain a profound understanding of the rich tapestry of Chinese culture.

Integrating the renewable sector will pave the way for a visionary future.

Currently, as the world moves towards environmental sustainability, renewable energy is expected to become increasingly viable and cost-effective compared to fossil fuels.

"The total energy transition investment now exceeds fossil-fuel supply investment," said Sisi Tang, Head of China at BloombergNEF. "By 2050, renewable sources will be the dominant force in global energy generation, accounting for 81% of the total energy mix in a Net Zero Scenario."

However, Sam Wilkinson, Director of Clean Energy Technology at S&P Global Commodity Insights, emphasized that clean electricity alone is not enough. Apart from solar energy and energy storage, hydrogen will play a crucial role in decarbonization, underscoring the need for a diversified approach to renewable energy to ensure a sustainable and reliable supply.

Innovative and safe renewable technologies are emerging as a prominent trend

One key topic at the summit was technologies enabling renewable energy integration. Jack Gu, Vice Chairman of Sungrow and President of PV & Storage BG, concurred with Tang on the growing global confidence in renewable energy and the role of innovation in driving the industry forward.

Sungrow is dedicated to exploring customer needs and providing reliable product safety and innovation guarantees, especially in utility-scale solar and energy storage systems with vast development potential.

At the summit, Sungrow demonstrated a large-scale burn test of its PowerTitan liquid-cooled energy storage systems. Under DNV supervision and live broadcasts from US fire safety agencies and global energy providers, the test verified the systems' superior fire resistance and flame retardancy, maintaining structural integrity and preventing fire spread. Three adjacent cabinets remained unaffected, setting a new safety standard for the industry.

Distributed solar and storage enter a new era

With an increasing focus on renewable energy, distributed solar and storage systems are experiencing growth and progress. These systems, typically installed on rooftops or near energy consumption points, provide an efficient way to generate and store renewable energy.

According to Cormac Gilligan, the global distributed solar market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as decreasing installation costs, technological advancements, and increasing awareness of renewable energy's environmental benefits. Behind-the-meter energy storage installations are also increasing, enabling customers to better manage their energy consumption and reduce grid dependency.

Sungrow is committed to leading the transformation of distributed solar and storage systems. We invest in research and development to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and safety of our products. Our hybrid inverters, batteries, liquid-cooled energy storage systems, power optimizers, and EV chargers showcase our commitment to innovation and safety.

During the event, esteemed guests representing ZEN Energy, Truxco AB, Penso Power, Marubeni, and AMEA Power graciously shared their perspectives on cutting-edge technologies and their applications in large-scale scenarios. Meanwhile, Sungrow's distributed partners, comprising Solar Juice, IBC Solar, POwR, and ARB, engaged in a lively exchange of ideas on the dynamic and evolving landscape of distributed solar energy.

Cao Renxian, Chairman of Sungrow really appreciated to see so many friends in Sungrow and express his sincere gratitude and warm welcome to all of the guests. He also extended deepest gratitude to our clients for the invaluable insights and suggestions they have shared with Sungrow, which has been the guiding light that has helped us refine our products and services. In the future, Sungrow will continue to deepen technological innovation, constantly explore advanced new energy technology, with the aim of bringing our clients more efficient and reliable products. And he eagerly anticipated collaborating with all of the guests to promote green energy industry, and build a bridge to a sustainable future together!

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over?515?GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of?December?2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow's products power over 170 countries worldwide.?For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

