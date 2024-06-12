

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) is up over 25% at $36.19. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is up over 25% at $5.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is up over 23% at $3.30. Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is up over 19% at $5.97. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is up over 12% at $30.18. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RPHM) is up over 12% at $1.92. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is up over 10% at $7.20. MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) is up over 10% at $1.76. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is up over 7% at $133.15. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (DECA) is up over 7% at $7.80.



In the Red



Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is down over 39% at $1.29. U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) is down over 17% at $9.62. Blue World Acquisition Corporation (BWAQ) is down over 13% at $8.25. Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is down over 10% at $3.32. PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) is down over 9% at $4.27. Chanson International Holding (CHSN) is down over 9% at $2.19.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken