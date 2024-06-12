Optima Tax Relief Wins Three Stevie Awards for Excellence in Customer Service

Recognition for the Fifth Consecutive Year Highlights Firm's Ongoing Commitment to Service Excellence

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Optima Tax Relief is proud to announce that it has been honored with three prestigious Stevie® Awards, showcasing its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service in the financial services sector. The awards include the Silver Award for Customer Service Department of the Year, the Bronze Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year, and the Silver Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Optima Tax Relief has been recognized by the Stevie Awards for its outstanding achievements.

Optima Tax Relief - Stevie Awards Winner

Optima Tax Relief was recognized as a Stevie Awards winner for Customer Service.

The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are considered the world's premier business awards, acknowledging the accomplishments of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

David King, Chief Executive Officer of Optima Tax Relief, expressed his pride in the team's continued excellence, stating, "We are thrilled to add three additional Stevie awards to our trophy case, especially amongst the many iconic brands that participated in the Stevies this year. While earning these awards for five consecutive years is incredible, I stopped being surprised by our team's achievements a long time ago. All credit goes to our fantastic front-line staff and leaders who are committed to setting the standard for what tax relief should be."

Chrissy Bui, Chief Customer Officer of Optima Tax Relief, also commented on the achievement. "Winning these awards, especially in categories that celebrate both our amazing front-line team and our innovative use of technology, truly highlights our dedication to making every customer interaction exceptional. Our team works hard to blend personalized service with the latest technology to not just meet but exceed our clients' expectations. This recognition inspires us to keep redefining what exceptional customer service means in the financial services industry. "

Optima Tax Relief's Silver Award for Customer Service Department of the Year highlights the overall excellence of Optima's customer service operations. The Bronze Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year recognizes the company's exceptional ability to deliver outstanding support directly to customers. The Silver Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service acknowledges the innovative solutions that have been implemented to streamline processes and enhance the customer experience. These accolades reflect Optima Tax Relief's relentless pursuit of service excellence and its mission to help individuals and businesses navigate complex tax issues with confidence and ease.

Details about the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 350 in-house professionals, Optima has resolved over $3 billion in tax debts for its clients, helping its clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.

Contact Information

Amy Hogancamp

Director of Communications

amyh@optimataxrelief.com

1 (800) 536-0734 x1265

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief

View the original press release on newswire.com.