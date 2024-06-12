Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hernö Gin AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Hernö Gin AB, company registration number 556866-0657, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Hernö Gin AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 19, 2024. The company has 12,654,000 class A shares and 28,155,739 class B shares as per today's date. Short name: HERNO B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 28,155,739 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017767494 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 339630 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556866-0657 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------- 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5277 5020.