Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2024 15:22 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hernö Gin AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Hernö Gin AB, company registration number
556866-0657, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 


Provided that Hernö Gin AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
June 19, 2024. 

The company has 12,654,000 class A shares and 28,155,739 class B shares as per
today's date. 


Short name:               HERNO B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 28,155,739       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017767494      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             339630         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556866-0657       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name           
--------------------------------
 45 Consumer Staples     
--------------------------------
4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco
--------------------------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5277 5020.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.