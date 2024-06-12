

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) announced it has been commissioned by the Bundeswehr with a further delivery of 1,515 logistic vehicles, 265 of which are protected swap-body systems. Also, the Bundeswehr's procurement agency, BAAINBw, ordered 500 swap-body platforms to serve as interchangeable load carriers and 500 tarpaulin / roof bow setups. The call-off from the framework contract for swap-body systems signed in June 2020 is worth over 920 million euros gross. Delivery of the vehicles will take place in the second half of 2024.



In June 2020, the BAAINBw concluded a framework contract with Rheinmetall until 2027 for the delivery of up to 4,000 trucks with swap-body systems, of which 1,008 have been delivered.



